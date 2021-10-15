Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Spatchcock Piri Piri Chicken

Method

First, make the marinade for your chicken. Grate the garlic and mix it with the lemon juice and salt. Put the spatchcock chicken in a roasting tray and pour over the marinade, rubbing it in all over the chicken. Set it aside and let it marinade for one hour before cooking.

While the chicken is marinading, make your sauce. If you like, you can make the sauce well in advance. It will easily keep in the fridge for a week or more.

Warm your oven to 190°C. Put the red pepper on a baking tray and roast until it is lightly charred, about thirty minutes. I often char peppers over the wok burner on my gas hob, which is quicker, but the oven method may seem a bit safer if you prefer. When it is done, pop the whole roasted pepper into a bowl. Cover the bowl with some cling film and allow it to cool for thirty minutes.

While it is cooling, warm a heavy based frying pan over a high heat. Wash the chilli peppers and pop them into the dry pan. Turn them every few minutes until they are blistered and a little charred, then remove them from the heat.

Chop the chillies. I leave the seeds and stalks in the chillies for my sauce as I like it good and spicy but adjust to your own taste. Leave the seeds in just one or two if you wish or remove them. Bear in mind though that the sauce will not taste as hot once it is cooked and then served with the chicken, so expect the end dish to be milder than you might imagine. If you are a little hesitant about the level of spiciness, just remove all the seeds and stalks the first time you try this recipe, make your sauce, and then add some cayenne pepper to your sauce at the end if you would like extra heat.

Remove the stalks, seeds, and skin from the now cooled pepper. Roughly chop the garlic. Put the chopped chillies, the flesh from the roasted red pepper, the garlic and all the other ingredients for the sauce in a blender or food processor and blitz until smooth. Pour the sauce into a small saucepan and bring it to a simmer. Let is cook over a low heat for about ten minutes, then taste and add more seasoning if needed. If you have left out the chilli seeds and stalks and now realise you want a little more spiciness, add a little cayenne pepper to taste.

When you are ready to cook the chicken, heat the oven to 200°C. Roast the chicken for twenty-five minutes, before removing it from the oven and brushing it all over with some of the peri peri sauce. Pop it back in the oven for another ten to fifteen minutes until the chicken is cooked through and the skin is a little crispy. Finish it off under a hot grill if you would like to get a little char on the skin. Once the internal temperature of the chicken breast is at 74°C, it is perfectly cooked. If you do not have a meat thermometer, just stick a skewer in the chicken and if the juices run clear, it is ready.