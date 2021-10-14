How to make barmbrack: three of our most popular ever recipes

Gluten free barmbrack
A simple and totally delicious barnbrack, suitable for coeliacs or those with a wheat intolerance. This loaf keeps very well and is delicious cut into slices spread with butter. Hide a ring, pea, stick or a coin in the mixture for extra excitement
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 15 mins
Total Time1 hours 25 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineTraditional
Ingredients
75g (3oz) sultanas
75g (3oz) raisins
75g (3oz) currants
40g (1½oz) cherries, halved
40g (1½oz) candied peel, chopped (preferably homemade)
200ml (7fl oz) tea
1 egg, lightly beaten, preferably free-range
150g (5oz) soft brown sugar
175g (6oz) rice flour 50g (2oz)
cornflour
1½ tsp gluten-free baking powder
1 level tsp xanthan gum
1 tsp mixed spice
3 tbsp milk
3-4 tbsp Stock Syrup or boil 2 tbsp sugar with 2 bsp water
Equipment: 1 x 1kg (2lb) loaf tin, lined with parchment paper
Method
Soak the fruit in cold tea overnight. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
Next day add the lightly beaten egg and sugar to the fruit and tea and stir together well. Sift the rice flour, cornflour, gluten-free baking powder, xanthan gum and mixed spice together.
Add to the fruit mixture and stir well. Wrap the charms individually in greaseproof paper and hide in the mixture. Gently mix in the 3 tablespoons of milk and pour into the prepared loaf tin.
Cook in the preheated oven for 1 ¼ hours approximately until a skewer comes out of the loaf clean. Brush with stock syrup (if using) so the top and sides are sticky and delicious. Cool on a wire rack. Serve out in slices with a little butter.
Ballymaloe barmbrack
This traditional brack is made with a strong cup of tea and is delicious spread with lots of butter
Servings12
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 30 mins
Total Time2 hours 0 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
110g sultanas
110g raisins
110g currants
50g natural glacé cherries, halved or quartered
300ml hot tea
1 egg, whisked
175g soft brown sugar
225g self-raising flour
1 level tsp mixed spice
50g candied peel
Method
Put the dried fruit and cherries into a bowl. Cover with hot tea and leave to plump up overnight.
Th next day, line a loaf tin with silicone paper. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Add the whisked egg, soft brown sugar, flour and mixed spice to the fruit and tea mixture. Stir well. Put the mixture into the lined loaf tin.
Cook in for about 1½ hours or until a skewer comes out clean.
Leave to cool on a wire rack. Keeps very well in an airtight tin
Whiskey barmbrack
A wee dram of whiskey makes this brack extra special
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time50 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
50g of currants
50g of mixed peel
200g of raisins
100g of sultanas
the zest of 2 oranges and 1 tbs of orange juice
320mls of warm strong tea
3 tbsp of whiskey
200g of self-raising flour
130g of Demerara sugar
1 tsp of mixed cake spice
1 tsp of ground cinnamon
1 tsp of powdered ginger
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1 tbsp of honey
Method
Mix the dried fruit and zest together and add the tea, juice and whiskey. Place into a large bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave to stand over night or for at least three hours.
The next day preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.
Add the flour, sugar and spices to the fruit and stir everything well. Stir in the eggs and combine the mixture completely. Scoop it into the lined tin.
Bake for 50 minutes then test it with a skewer; it may need another ten minutes or so. While it is still warm brush the honey over the top. Allow to cool in the tin.