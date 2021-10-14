How to make barmbrack: three of our most popular ever recipes

Method

Soak the fruit in cold tea overnight. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Next day add the lightly beaten egg and sugar to the fruit and tea and stir together well. Sift the rice flour, cornflour, gluten-free baking powder, xanthan gum and mixed spice together.

Add to the fruit mixture and stir well. Wrap the charms individually in greaseproof paper and hide in the mixture. Gently mix in the 3 tablespoons of milk and pour into the prepared loaf tin.