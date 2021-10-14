How to make barmbrack: three of our most popular ever recipes

Soaked in tea or infused with whiskey, there is only one rule when it comes to barmbrack: it must be slathered with butter
How to make barmbrack: three of our most popular ever recipes

It is barmbrack season - just in time to perfect your recipe for Halloween. 

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 11:15
Ciara McDonnell

Gluten free barmbrack

recipe by:Darina Allen

A simple and totally delicious barnbrack, suitable for coeliacs or those with a wheat intolerance. This loaf keeps very well and is delicious cut into slices spread with butter. Hide a ring, pea, stick or a coin in the mixture for extra excitement

Gluten free barmbrack

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 15 mins

Total Time

1 hours 25 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Traditional

Ingredients

  • 75g (3oz) sultanas

  • 75g (3oz) raisins

  • 75g (3oz) currants

  • 40g (1½oz) cherries, halved

  • 40g (1½oz) candied peel, chopped (preferably homemade)

  • 200ml (7fl oz) tea

  • 1 egg, lightly beaten, preferably free-range

  • 150g (5oz) soft brown sugar

  • 175g (6oz) rice flour 50g (2oz)

  • cornflour

  • 1½ tsp gluten-free baking powder

  • 1 level tsp xanthan gum

  • 1 tsp mixed spice

  • 3 tbsp milk

  • 3-4 tbsp Stock Syrup or boil 2 tbsp sugar with 2 bsp water

  • Equipment: 1 x 1kg (2lb) loaf tin, lined with parchment paper

Method

  1. Soak the fruit in cold tea overnight. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

  2. Next day add the lightly beaten egg and sugar to the fruit and tea and stir together well. Sift the rice flour, cornflour, gluten-free baking powder, xanthan gum and mixed spice together.

  3. Add to the fruit mixture and stir well. Wrap the charms individually in greaseproof paper and hide in the mixture. Gently mix in the 3 tablespoons of milk and pour into the prepared loaf tin.

  4. Cook in the preheated oven for 1 ¼ hours approximately until a skewer comes out of the loaf clean. Brush with stock syrup (if using) so the top and sides are sticky and delicious. Cool on a wire rack. Serve out in slices with a little butter.

Ballymaloe barmbrack

recipe by:Darina Allen

This traditional brack is made with a strong cup of tea and is delicious spread with lots of butter

Ballymaloe barmbrack

Servings

12

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 30 mins

Total Time

2 hours 0 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 110g sultanas

  • 110g raisins 

  • 110g currants 

  • 50g natural glacé cherries, halved or quartered

  • 300ml hot tea

  • 1 egg, whisked

  • 175g soft brown sugar

  • 225g self-raising flour

  • 1 level tsp mixed spice

  • 50g candied peel

Method

  1. Put the dried fruit and cherries into a bowl. Cover with hot tea and leave to plump up overnight.

  2. Th next day, line a loaf tin with silicone paper. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  3. Add the whisked egg, soft brown sugar, flour and mixed spice to the fruit and tea mixture. Stir well. Put the mixture into the lined loaf tin.

  4. Cook in for about 1½ hours or until a skewer comes out clean.

  5. Leave to cool on a wire rack. Keeps very well in an airtight tin

Whiskey barmbrack

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A wee dram of whiskey makes this brack extra special

Whiskey barmbrack

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

50 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 50g of currants

  • 50g of mixed peel

  • 200g of raisins

  • 100g of sultanas

  • the zest of 2 oranges and 1 tbs of orange juice

  • 320mls of warm strong tea

  • 3 tbsp of whiskey

  • 200g of self-raising flour

  • 130g of Demerara sugar

  • 1 tsp of mixed cake spice

  • 1 tsp of ground cinnamon

  • 1 tsp of powdered ginger

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 1 tbsp of honey

Method

  1. Mix the dried fruit and zest together and add the tea, juice and whiskey. Place into a large bowl and cover with clingfilm. Leave to stand over night or for at least three hours.

  2. The next day preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

  3. Add the flour, sugar and spices to the fruit and stir everything well. Stir in the eggs and combine the mixture completely. Scoop it into the lined tin.

  4. Bake for 50 minutes then test it with a skewer; it may need another ten minutes or so. While it is still warm brush the honey over the top. Allow to cool in the tin.

Read More

Midweek meals: five quick easy and healthy dinners to feed your family 

More in this section

Dalgona candy What are dalgona cookies from Squid Game and how to make them at home
Watching dessert week on Bake Off? This Cork baker shares her easy Black Forest Pavlova  Watching dessert week on Bake Off? This Cork baker shares her easy Black Forest Pavlova 
Slow cooker or crockpot meal ready for cooking How to use your slow cooker the correct way and the common mistakes to avoid
How to make barmbrack: three of our most popular ever recipes

Want to be a flexitarian? Here are five dinners that won't make you miss meat

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices