How I eat: Leena Ghai owns award-winning restaurants but this is what she eats at home

For me, the day for me starts early and the day ends late for my husband Sunil, but we always make it a point to have our first tea together whatever be the situation.
We always have herbal tea followed by porridge which includes ground turmeric specially brought from my birthplace, the Himalayas in India.
Lunch includes some seasonal vegetables and lentils with brown rice. I always make sure to add raita and pickle as tastemakers!
For dinner time, we don't get to eat our dinner together but it is generally something like simple like lightly spiced green beans with carom seeds served with wholemeal roti dressed in some clarified butter (ghee). Really simple but so delicious.
I tend to snack on Phool makhana ( lotus seeds ) or roasted chickpea masala. But when Sunil and I have a day off, we have to eat delicious street food like aloo tikki, samosa or batter-fried spinach and kale fritters. They are a taste of home and the food that inspired the menu at Street.
We don't follow a particular diet - I don't think that our eating habits have changed much over the years other than eating late on the weekends because we both work in hospitality - the joys!
Sunil and I both love black dal and mutter paneer and red kidney beans with steamed basmati rice with raita, pickle and Indian salad is another firm favourite in our house.
We don't dislike any food in particular. As long as it is tasty and cooked with passion and love, we will enjoy it. We both love eating a really good tasty plate of food, it's simple really.
Food is very important to me. As my mother always told me, your food plays the most important role in your happy and healthy life. Food prepared with love enters straight into a person's heart and brings happiness. We consider ourselves fortunate and blessed that we have food to eat and shelter over our heads.
Aloo tikka with spiced peas and sweet and sour yoghurt
These crispy potato patties are extremely delicious both as a starter or a bite with drinks
Servings6
Preparation Time22 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time32 mins
CourseStarter
CuisineIndian
Ingredients
2-3 large potatoes, boiled in their skins
1 tsp salt
2 tbsp ghee (clarified butter)
1 tbsp gram flour (optional)
For the stuffing:
2 tbsp of oil
½ tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and minced
1 green chilli, chopped
110g (4 ozs) green peas, cooked or frozen peas defrosted
20g (¾oz) chopped raisins (golden)
¼ tsp salt
red chilli powder, to taste (optional)
1 tsp coarsely ground dry-roasted cumin seeds
1 tbsp ghee (or oil), for pan-frying.
To serve:
250g (9oz) yoghurt
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp sugar
pinch of salt
Method
Peel the potatoes and once they are cool enough to handle, grate them very finely.
Add salt and ghee and knead until properly mixed, add one tablespoon of gram flour if too soft and starchy.
Divide it into 12 equal portions and roll each into a small ball.
To make the stuffing: Heat the pan and add the oil, then add ginger and green chilli and sauté for one or two minutes.
Add the green peas and raisins and all the spices and check the seasoning.
Taking one at a time, gently flatten each ball into a round patty of about 1cm (1/2 inch) thick and place a portion of stuffing in the centre.
Fold the edges together very carefully so that mixture does not come out.
Now very gently flatten it into a 5cm (2 inch) patty. Repeat the procedure for all potato balls.
To make the stirred yoghurt: Heat a pan over a medium heat. Roast the cumin until really quite dark, grind in a pestle and mortar.
Add one teaspoon to the yoghurt with the sugar and a pinch of salt. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Heat the ghee or oil in a non-stick pan over a low heat.
Slip in the patties, not too many at a time, into the pan. Fry on both sides until crisp and golden brown, over a low heat, adding ghee if required.
Serve aloo tikka hot with stirred yoghurt.