How I eat: Leena Ghai owns award-winning restaurants but this is what she eats at home

For me, the day for me starts early and the day ends late for my husband Sunil, but we always make it a point to have our first tea together whatever be the situation.

We always have herbal tea followed by porridge which includes ground turmeric specially brought from my birthplace, the Himalayas in India.

Lunch includes some seasonal vegetables and lentils with brown rice. I always make sure to add raita and pickle as tastemakers!

For dinner time, we don't get to eat our dinner together but it is generally something like simple like lightly spiced green beans with carom seeds served with wholemeal roti dressed in some clarified butter (ghee). Really simple but so delicious.

I tend to snack on Phool makhana ( lotus seeds ) or roasted chickpea masala. But when Sunil and I have a day off, we have to eat delicious street food like aloo tikki, samosa or batter-fried spinach and kale fritters. They are a taste of home and the food that inspired the menu at Street.

We don't follow a particular diet - I don't think that our eating habits have changed much over the years other than eating late on the weekends because we both work in hospitality - the joys!

Sunil and I both love black dal and mutter paneer and red kidney beans with steamed basmati rice with raita, pickle and Indian salad is another firm favourite in our house.

We don't dislike any food in particular. As long as it is tasty and cooked with passion and love, we will enjoy it. We both love eating a really good tasty plate of food, it's simple really.

Food is very important to me. As my mother always told me, your food plays the most important role in your happy and healthy life. Food prepared with love enters straight into a person's heart and brings happiness. We consider ourselves fortunate and blessed that we have food to eat and shelter over our heads.

streetrestaurant.ie