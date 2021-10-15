Wine with Leslie: iconic Australian wines worth seeking out - including a Cab Sav for a tenner

A focus on two icons of the wine world this week — some much sought after Australian icons.

Australia’s most sought after or expensive wine is Henschke’s ‘Hill of Grace’ from the Eden Valley which retails at around €700 for a recent vintage. The eight-hectare Hill of Grace vineyard was planted in 1860 and has been owned by the Henschkes since 1891 with some of those original ungrafted vines still living and joined by some other 100-year-old vines and some 'mere babies' planted in the mid-1980s.

Hill of Grace was first bottled as a single vineyard wine in 1958 but it could be argued that it only truly gained proper icon status in the last 30 years thanks to the tireless efforts of fifth-generation winemaker, Stephen Henschke, and his viticulturist wife, Prue.

The 2016 vintage which I was lucky enough to taste is considered one of the best of the last decade — aromas of violets, plums and exotic spices, layered and balanced and incredibly polished, but also plainly delicious. All the Henschke range shone at the tasing from the equally desirable cherry and herbal 'Mount Edelstone' Shiraz to the pear-drop zing of the Peggy’s Hill Riesling. Seek them out.

The other icon I got to taste last week, for the first time in an age, was Wynn’s John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon from the terra rossa soils of Coonawarra in South Australia. First made in 1982, this is Wynn’s flagship wine and is a mere snip at around €100 if you can find it. I suspect you will love its intense, ripe, concentrated and meaty, chewy black fruits as much as I did. Yes, it is a big wine designed for the long haul but the tannins are glossy and smooth and it drank beautifully with a leg of lamb braised for four hours in white wine (Pierre Koffman’s Gigot de Quatre Heures recipe if you are curious).

The good news is that Wynn’s Black label is just €40 and almost as good, The Gables Cabernet recommended here is also delicious as is Wynn’s Chardonnay and Wynn’s Shiraz which both cost around €19.

Selections this week includes some less expensive Henschke and Wynn wines plus three National Off-Licence Association Gold Star winners for less than €15.

Wine Under €15

Coral Reef Shiraz-Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia — €9.99

Stockists: NOffLA Independents nationwide, O’Donovans, Menloe Stores, No. 21, JJ O’Driscolls, Vintry, McHughs.

The winner in the coveted under €10 New World category in this year’s National Off-Licence Association Gold Star Awards, beating Diaguita Malbec from Argentina and Meerstein Shiraz-Cab from South Africa (also recommended). Shiraz-Cabernet blends were once the mainstay of Australian wine and this is a fine example — spice, mocha and chocolate aromas, packed with ripe blackberry fruits with good weight and concentration.

Maximo Tempranillo, La Mancha, Spain — €9.99

Stockists: NOffLA Independents nationwide, 1601, O’Donovans, Ardkeen Stores, World Wide Wines, Vintry.

Winner in the Old World under €10 category and a good example of why I recommend Spanish wines at entry-level more often than any other country. This has much better concentration and fruit density than you would expect at this price point, red and black fruits with a hit of vanilla and spice, savoury and textured with integrated tannins and balancing freshness.

Trulli Vermentino IGP, Puglia, Italy — €14.99

Stockists: NOffLA Independents nationwide, 1601, O’Donovans, Ardkeen Stores, World Wide Wines, Deveneys.

Winner of the Gold Star Old World White under €15 and one of a bunch of medals won by Mackenway Wines. Vermentino can be found in both Northern Italy and Southern Italy (e.g. Liguria and Sardinia) and also in Southern France. This has tropical and citrus aromas and a delightful creamy texture and a zesty zingy freshness with a bonus salty kick on the finish.

Wine Over €15

Wynns Coonawarra Cabernet ‘The Gables’, South Australia — €25.99

Stockists: Bradleys, No. 21, Mitchell & Son, The Corkscrew, Station to Station (stationtostationwine.ie), Blackrock Cellar, Next Door, Joyces.

I could have chosen any of the Wynns wines to highlight but this was a particular favourite and has been in the Wynn’s range for more than 50 years. Almost black in colour with dark, chocolate tinged blackberry fruit aromas, savoury, full-flavoured, meaty and rich with textured complex black cherry notes and a crunchy, layered complexity.

Henschke 'Henry’s Seven' Barossa ‘GSM’ 2018 — €37.99

Stockists: Avoca, Blackrock Cellar, Ely Wine Store, Maynooth, Wineonline.ie

Made from a mix of Henscke’s own vineyards and fruit they buy from neighbours they have been dealing with for decades. I love Australian GSMs and in this case we have 67% Shiraz with 17% Grenache and 10% Mataro-Mourvèdre plus a touch of Viognier. Bramble fruits with a hint of pepper, supple creamy and layered with plum and red currants and dark black fruits on the finish.

Henschke 'Keyneton Euphonium', Barossa Shiraz-Cabernet 2015 — €55

Stockists: Manning’s Emporium Ballylickey, 64 Wine, Avoca, Blackrock Cellar, Ely Wine Store, WineOnline.ie

The name references the b-flat Euphonium wind instrument from the brass band music so popular with the German immigrants who settled in the Barossa Valley from 1838 onwards. From old vines, with blackcurrant, chocolate and cassis aromas plus paper and cedar notes; sweet, ripe and luscious on the mid-palate with herbal touches, and integrated tannins and a layered complex finish.

Port in a storm

The Liberator Storehouse Special Port ‘n' Peat, 46% abv, 350ml — €35

Stockists: Celtic Whiskey Shop, James Fox, Irishmalts.com, Carryout Killarney, SuperValu outlets in Kerry. waywardirish.com

Wayward Irish Spirits have just released an experimental Port finish whiskey in limited quantities which also includes around 5% of peated malt. The 45% unpeated malt component was finished in Tawny and Ruby casks with half the Grain component finished in Ruby Port casks. Sourced from Cooley and the Great Northern Distillery, this was gently cut over a few weeks.

Aromas of Breton salted butter caramels with dried fruit notes, smooth and creamy on the palate with just a hint of peat and dark chocolate, and a kick of pepper, spice, honey and wood smoke on the finish. Delicious.