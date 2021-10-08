These are the midweek meals Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan feed their family 

"We're a busy house," Marian Heffernan tells me, leaning on the counter of her kitchen in Cork while husband Rob bustles around behind her. We are squeezing in a ten-minute conversation between both of our school runs.

("If you want to get something done, ask a mother.")

Aside from the fact that their kitchen is very nice - it really is - we are here to talk about food. Specifically, we want to know what the Heffernans eat in a day. With four children - two of whom are sports stars in their own right - the Heffernan home is all go, all day long.

Their son Cathal is a defender for Ireland's U17 team, and his sister Meghan plays for Cork City WFC, so eating well is an extremely important part of the family life.

"We are lucky in many ways because while Rob and I were competing the kids saw how we were eating and it just became normal - they didn't know any other way," says Marian.

Morning times are extremely busy, so breakfast has to be quick and easy. "Our son Cathal is gone before quarter to eight every morning, so it's an early start, and we stock up on healthy food that we can put together quickly."

Marian says that for them, the key to healthy mealtimes is planning. "We go for things that are easy and healthy, there is no great science to it - we stock up on good sources of protein, fruit and vegetables and whole grains."

With lives that revolve around sport, finding quick routes to healthy balanced meals is essential.

"We love eggs," says Rob, which is serendipitous, because we are speaking on World Egg Day.

"We’re always looking for quick and easy ways to incorporate good sources of protein into our diets and eggs are a family favourite for fuelling some of our exercise sessions. For sportspeople, and anyone with a busy lifestyle, having enough high-quality protein in your diet is essential and it’s something we’re always conscious of."

So what do they cook when time is of the essence? Marian says that frittatas are an extremely speedy way to get dinner on the table, and Rob and Cathal have recently learned to make homemade home fries with poached eggs, which they've shared the recipe for below.

Poached eggs and home fries recipe by:Bord Bia This is as delicious for dinner as it is for breakfast Servings 4 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 10 mins Total Time 15 mins Course Main Ingredients 1 tbsp olive oil

4 Quality bacon rashers, trimmed and chopped

1 small onion, diced

4-6 cooked potatoes, diced

2-3 scallions, chopped

1 tablesp. grain mustard

Dash of wine vinegar

A little salt and black pepper

4 Quality Assured Eggs Method Lightly oil a large pan. Sauté the bacon and onion for 1-2 minutes. Then add the potatoes and scallions and continue to cook for a few minutes until the potatoes are warmed through and are beginning to brown. Stir in the mustard and vinegar and season to taste - keep warm. To Poach the Eggs: Bring a large pan of water to simmer. Season the water with salt and a dash of vinegar. Break the eggs, one at a time, onto a saucer then slide gently into the water. Cover the pan and continue to simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Divide the potato mixture onto four plates. Lift the eggs with a slotted spoon from the water and drain well. Place the poached eggs on top of the potato mixture. Sprinkle with black pepper. Serve with mixed leaves or a vegetable of your choice.

Mini frittatas with bacon and spinach with spicy salsa recipe by:Bord Bia You will find lots of occasions to serve these frittatas – lunchbox, picnic, breakfast on the go, brunch Servings 12 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 20 mins Total Time 25 mins Course Main Ingredients 8 large eggs

A little butter

1 tbsp olive oil

½ medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

6 streaky rashers, diced

100gms baby spinach leaves, roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

50g Cheddar, grated

For the salsa:

4-6 ripened tomatoes, diced

1 red onion, diced

1 fresh chilli, diced

1-2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tbsp basil or coriander, chopped

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tbsp olive oil

A little salt and black pepper Method Heat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F). Using a little butter lightly grease the cups of a muffin tray. Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the bacon and onion and cook for 6-8 minutes. Add the spinach and continue to cook until the spinach wilts. Meanwhile break the eggs into a bowl and whisk to mix. Season with salt and pepper then add the mixture from the frying pan and stir through. Finally add the cheese. Divide the mixture between the 12 muffin cups and bake for 10 minutes. To make the Salsa: Mix all the ingredients well together and set aside until ready to serve. Serve with some crusty bread

Rob and Marian Heffernan are encouraging people to eat eggs as part of Bord Bia’s ‘Crack On' campaign highlights how versatile and nutritious Quality Mark eggs can be.