New flavour Wispa Gold sounds like it would be perfect with your cup of tea

There’s a new chocolate bar arriving in shops, and it sounds delicious.

A firm favourite, Wispa bars were discontinued in 2003 and replaced by Dairy Milk Bubbly. However, just a few short years later they were permanently returned to shops following a major campaign by fans. Since then we’ve seen it joined by Wispa Gold as well as bite-sized bags of Bitsa Wispa.

Now, another flavour is here, and shoppers will go nuts for it.

Wispa Gold Hazelnut Flavour is on sale for a limited time now and is a delicious treat. It has a rich and gooey hazelnut-flavoured caramel filling coated in velvety chocolate - perfect to go with your cup of tea.

“We are very excited to launch the Wispa Gold Hazelnut Flavour in Ireland,” says Cadbury Ireland’s Tricia Burke.

“Cadbury Wispa and Cadbury Wispa Gold variants have been long adored by the nation so it’s great to be able to introduce a new, limited-edition flavour to the family. This bar has been 18 months in the making and we hope chocolate fans will enjoy the tasty new bar as much as we do.”

The Cadbury Wispa Gold Hazelnut Flavour is available nationwide for a limited time only and costs €1.20 per bar.

In light of the success of Wispa’s renaissance, we’ve put together a list of other sweet treats we’d love to see make a comeback, including two from the Wispa range:

Tasters

Fuse

Drifter

Orange Club Milk

Dream

Mint Wispa

Wispaccino

Mars Delight

Timeout

Taz Bar