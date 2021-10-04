Wexford's Wild About crowned Supreme Champion at Blas na hÉireann 2021

Blas na hÉireann have announced the winners of the 2021 awards, with Wild About crowned Supreme Champion for their So Sloe Jelly, and Temptation Pâtisserie awarded Best Artisan Product for their Sea Salt Caramel Bar.

Wild About is a multi-award-winning Irish artisan producer and local food hero. Working from their small sustainable permaculture farm in Co. Wexford, they grow and forage a range of produce to create deliciously low carbon, low sugar, sustainable handmade artisan dressings, syrups, chutneys and snacks directly from seasonal harvests.