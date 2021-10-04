Wexford's Wild About crowned Supreme Champion at Blas na hÉireann 2021

'It just tastes like Christmas' said chairperson of Blas na hÉireann Artie Clifford
Fiona and Malcolm Falconer of Wild About who won Supreme Champion at this year’s Blas na hÉireann for their So Sloe Jelly. Picture: BlasNahEireann

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 06:25
Ciara McDonnell

Blas na hÉireann have announced the winners of the 2021 awards, with Wild About crowned Supreme Champion for their So Sloe Jelly, and Temptation Pâtisserie awarded Best Artisan Product for their Sea Salt Caramel Bar.

Wild About is a multi-award-winning Irish artisan producer and local food hero. Working from their small sustainable permaculture farm in Co. Wexford, they grow and forage a range of produce to create deliciously low carbon, low sugar, sustainable handmade artisan dressings, syrups, chutneys and snacks directly from seasonal harvests.

The Falconer family created Wild About products through a huge lifestyle change — they swapped living in London and careers in product design and documentary film-making for the good life in the Wexford countryside. 

Their Blas na hÉireann 2021 Supreme Champion win is for their So Sloe Jelly, where wild sloe berries from the native Blackthorn are made into a gorgeous seasonal fruit jelly conserve with a hint of star anise, perfect with duck, game and venison and delicious with soft cheese or even just on hot buttered toast.

“We are absolutely dumbfounded to be awarded Supreme Champion at the Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards,” says Fiona Falconer of the win. “We are a tiny family-run company that believes passionately in the benefits of simple, sustainable plant-based foods. "We work seasonally so the range changes with the harvests and we specialise in native wild ingredients. Malc makes everything by hand in small batches - pure artisan. But it's just the two of us, we are tiny.”

Kate and Ruth O’Hara of Temptation Pâtisserie who won Best Artisan Product at this year’s Blas na hÉireann for their Sea Salt Caramel Bar.

The Blas na hÉireann Best Artisan Product 2021 award goes to the young Co. Laois sisters behind Temptation Pâtisserie, Kate and Ruth O’Hara for their Sea Salt Caramel Bar. Self-taught chocolatier twin sisters, Kate and Ruth set up their fledgling company just last year, producing luxury artisan chocolates and pâtisserie made with premium quality and ethically sourced ingredients in small batches in Mountmellick.

