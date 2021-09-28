It's biscuit week on The Great British Bake Off and we are making these crinkle cookies

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 12:00

It's episode two tonight as the eleven remaining contestants unite to try to impress Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry with their biscuit-making skills. 

In past years we've seen the cookie crumble for many an overconfident contestant during biscuit week, as they mistakenly assume that the will be a choux-in for next week's competition. We've seen shortbread disasters and boudoir biscuits go wrong. 

That's why, when it comes to what we will be eating while we watch it, we are taking no chances. These crinkle cookies are based on an American method, that requires no fancy equipment  — just a scales, bowl, wooden spoon and a baking tray. You don't even need a rolling pin, because you roll the cookies by hand. They store really well in jars and make delicious gifts too. 

Chocolate crinkle cookies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

The cracked chocolate surface of these cookies is achieved by adding a layer of icing sugar before baking - a rich and impressive treat

Chocolate crinkle cookies

Servings

24

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

32 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 60g cocoa powder

  • 60ml olive oil

  • 190g golden caster sugar

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 180g plain flour

  • a generous pinch of sea salt

  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 60g icing sugar

Method

  1. Mix the cocoa powder with the oil and sugar until combined.

  2. Slowly add in the eggs until they too are combined.

  3. Mix the flour, salt and baking powder together. Add this to the egg mixture and bring together into a smooth dough. Set it aside in the fridge for about 30 minutes to firm up.

  4. Preheat the oven to 190°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

  5. Tip the icing sugar onto a dinner plate. Roll the dough into about 24 balls. Roll each ball in the icing sugar and place onto the baking tray with some space between each cookie so that they have room to spread.

  6. Bake for 12 minutes. The cookies will feel a little soft coming out of the oven, but the outside should firm up as they cool, leaving a soft interior. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Raspberry crinkle cookies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Crispy on the outside and soft in the middle, these raspberry cookies with a hint of vanilla are sure to become a new favourite

Raspberry crinkle cookies

Servings

24

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 30g freeze-dried raspberries, blended into a rough powder

  • 145g sugar

  • 125ml light rapeseed oil

  • 2 eggs, lightly beaten

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • 165g plain flour

  • ½ tsp baking powder, sieved

  • 50g icing sugar

Method

  1. Beat the raspberries, sugar and oil until turning pale.

  2. Slowly add in the eggs and vanilla until combined.

  3. Mix the flour, baking powder and salt together. Add the flour mixture to the raspberry mixture and bring together until a smooth dough is formed. Set it aside in the fridge for about 30 minutes to firm up.

  4. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

  5. Tip the icing sugar onto a dinner plate. Roll the dough into about 24 balls. Roll each ball in the icing sugar and place them onto the baking tray with some space between each cookie so that they have room to spread.

  6. Bake for 12 minutes and allow to cool on a wire rack.

Lemon crinkle cookies

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

These little cookies melt in the mouth and are ideal to make with the kids

Lemon crinkle cookies

Servings

20

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

27 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 115g butter, melted

  • 190g sugar

  • 1 egg and 1 additional egg yolk, lightly beaten

  • 1 tsp lemon extract

  • 2 tbsp lemon juice

  • 3 tsp lemon zest

  • 255g plain flour

  • ½ tsp bread soda, sieved

Method

  1. Stir the butter and sugar together until combined.

  2. Slowly add in the egg and yolk until they too are combined.

  3. Add in the lemon extract, juice and zest.

  4. Mix the flour, bread soda and salt together and add these to the lemon mixture. Bring together until a smooth dough is formed. Set it aside in the fridge for about an hour to firm up.

  5. Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

  6. Tip the icing sugar onto a dinner plate. Roll the dough into about 20 balls. Roll each ball in the icing sugar and place onto the baking tray with some room between each cookie so that they have space to spread out.

  7. Bake for about 12 minutes. The cookies will feel a little soft coming out of the oven, but the outside should firm up as they cool, leaving a soft interior. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

