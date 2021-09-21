Limerick apple farm and Cork coffee among winners at the Great Taste Awards 2021

More than 400 Irish products have received a Great Taste 1-, 2- or 3-star accolade from the Great Taste Awards.
Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is the world’s largest, longest-standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers. This year, the judges tasted over 14,113 different products from 108 countries.
355 judges blind-tasted this year’s entries, including Anna Jones, Xanthe Clay and Kavi Thakrar.
The Irish winners include Ballyhoura Apple Farm’s Great Taste 3-star award-winning Glazing Syrup, an apple-based syrup made in Kilfinane, Limerick.
Cork coffee roasters Velo were once again awarded stars for their Ethiopian and Ugandan blends.
Newry-based Crawford's Rock Seaweed Company won a Great Taste 3-star award for their Seaweed Salt, a clean and untampered salt hand-harvested and mixed with Nori, Sea Truffle and Dulse.
Wexford Home Preserves’ Great Taste 3-star award-winning Seville Marmalade is a bright and lively marmalade packed full of Seville oranges grown on a family-run farm in Spain.