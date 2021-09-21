Limerick apple farm and Cork coffee among winners at the Great Taste Awards 2021

More than 400 Irish products have received a Great Taste 1-, 2- or 3-star accolade from the Great Taste Awards.

Established in 1994, Great Taste is organised by the Guild of Fine Food and is the world’s largest, longest-standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers. This year, the judges tasted over 14,113 different products from 108 countries.