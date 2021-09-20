Love your leftovers: three recipes to cut down on food waste and save money

If you are on a mission to cut down on your food waste then chef Erica Drum has some delicious solutions 
These recipes will help you love your leftovers and cut down on food waste.

We all want to cut down on the amount of food waste we are creating, and one of the best ways of doing this is to use your leftovers in creative ways. Chef Erica Drum has come up with some clever and delicious ways of clearing out the fridge to make a delicious meal. 

Perfect potato cakes

recipe by:Erica Drum

The best way to use up your leftover mashed potatoes

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 300g leftover mash or baby potatoes

  • 1 egg

  • 50g flour

  • 100g bits and bobs in fridge: scallions, carrot, herbs or frozen peas, sweet corn

  • 100g leftover chicken, smoked salmon, ham slices or even tinned tuna

  • 50g leftover cheeses, grated

  • 1 tsp mustard

  • 1 lemon

  • Salt and pepper

  • Oil for frying

  • 2 tbsp of mayonnaise (or even crème fraiche, sour cream, yoghurt)

  • 1 garlic clove

Method

  1. Place the mash, egg, flour, bits and bobs, leftovers, cheese, mustard and the juice and zest from half a lemon, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl.

  2. Combine with your hands or a wooden spoon. Mould into four large tennis ball size balls or 8 smaller balls.

  3. Place a frying pan on a hot heat and add 2 tablespoons of oil for frying. Place the balls, spread out, on the pan and press down into a disc shape.

  4. Turn the heat down to medium; continue to fry for 4-5 minutes and then turn to the other side!

  5. For the sauce: mix the juice and zest of half a lemon with the mayonnaise and a crushed garlic clove. Serve with the potato cakes and some fresh leaves on the side. 

Fast fakeaway fried rice

recipe by:Erica Drum

Ideal for days when the fridge needs a clear out, use whatever vegetables you have

Servings

4

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

12 mins

Total Time

17 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1 onion- red/white/scallion/shallot

  • 4 cloves garlic

  • 1 red chilli or chilli flakes or chilli powder

  • 200g leftover protein bits- chicken/tofu/veg/prawns

  • Soy sauce

  • Honey

  • 1 tablespoons fish sauce or shrimp paste(optional)

  • 200g cooked cold rice (it is truly best to use less fresh rice)

  • 100g of empty the fridge veg- scallions, peas, cubed carrots, pak choi

  • 1 tomato or a few cherry tomatoes

  • Salt and pepper

  • Oil for frying

Method

  1. Fry your onions in some oil over a hot heat for a few minutes and then add your garlic and chilli.

  2. Season the onions, garlic and chilli with some salt. Fry for a further 3-4 minutes.

  3. Now add in your strips of chicken/tofu/veg/prawns and fry for at least 5 more minutes or until a little golden. If raw, be sure to cool them through.

  4. In a little dish, you can mix up your soy sauce, honey, and fish sauce or shrimp paste.

  5. Add your rice, any extra veg, tomato and your sauce to the pan. Stir it all together and fry for another minute or two until everything is cooked and piping hot. Taste and add seasoning as desired.

  6. Serve with a freshly fried crispy egg.

    Photo by Momo King from Pexels

Love your veg soup

recipe by:Erica Drum

This soup uses any leftover vegetables you have and transforms it into a delicious soup

Servings

6

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 1kg mixed vegetables – carrots, courgette, parsnips, potatoes, bruised tomatoes, peppers, leeks, squash, pumpkin, peas

  • 1 large white onion

  • 4 garlic gloves

  • Leftover fried breakfast bits – bacon, sausage or pudding (optional)

  • 1l vegetable stock

  • Slices stale bread

  • Olive oil

  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Chop up your raw vegetables into even size pieces. Toss with two tablespoons of olive oil, a pinch of salt and pepper. Place on a baking tray and cook for 20 minutes at 180°C.

  2. In the meantime, dice your onions. Pour one tablespoon of olive oil in a large saucepot over a medium heat and begin to fry your onions. Leave these to sauté for a few minutes, stirring occasionally. Finely chop your garlic and add this to the onions.

  3. If you have leftover bacon or breakfast bits, chop them up nice and fine. Add the breakfast bits to the onions and garlic and stir on a low heat for a minute.

  4. Place the cooked veg from the oven into your saucepot and pour over the stock. Bring this to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes.

  5. While this is simmering, cube up your stale bread, drizzle with olive oil season with salt and pepper and toast in the oven for a few minutes on each side.

  6. Place the soup mixture in a food processor or blitz with a soup gun. Add more water and seasoning where needed to reach your desired texture and taste. Serve with some homemade croutons and a drizzle of olive oil.

    Picture: Yvonne Keane

