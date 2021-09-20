Love your leftovers: three recipes to cut down on food waste and save money

We all want to cut down on the amount of food waste we are creating, and one of the best ways of doing this is to use your leftovers in creative ways. Chef Erica Drum has come up with some clever and delicious ways of clearing out the fridge to make a delicious meal.

Perfect potato cakes recipe by:Erica Drum The best way to use up your leftover mashed potatoes Servings 4 Preparation Time 5 mins Cooking Time 15 mins Total Time 20 mins Course Main Ingredients 300g leftover mash or baby potatoes

1 egg

50g flour

100g bits and bobs in fridge: scallions, carrot, herbs or frozen peas, sweet corn

100g leftover chicken, smoked salmon, ham slices or even tinned tuna

50g leftover cheeses, grated

1 tsp mustard

1 lemon

Salt and pepper

Oil for frying

2 tbsp of mayonnaise (or even crème fraiche, sour cream, yoghurt)

1 garlic clove Method Place the mash, egg, flour, bits and bobs, leftovers, cheese, mustard and the juice and zest from half a lemon, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Combine with your hands or a wooden spoon. Mould into four large tennis ball size balls or 8 smaller balls. Place a frying pan on a hot heat and add 2 tablespoons of oil for frying. Place the balls, spread out, on the pan and press down into a disc shape. Turn the heat down to medium; continue to fry for 4-5 minutes and then turn to the other side! For the sauce: mix the juice and zest of half a lemon with the mayonnaise and a crushed garlic clove. Serve with the potato cakes and some fresh leaves on the side.