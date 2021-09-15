If you want to eat more fish, try these quick and easy midweek dinners

According to Bord Bia, of those of us who eat whitefish like hake, haddock and whiting, just over a quarter of us eat it once a week. it makes perfect sense - whitefish is one of the best fast foods. It is high in protein, low in fat and can produce dinner in under 20 minutes.

Although the whitefish market was significantly challenged by Covid-19, the Irish market offered a lifeline for fishermen and producers as retail sales benefited from increased seafood consumption, says the organisation. All the more reason to incorporate more whitefish into our weekly menus.