Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Crispy chicken wings with a sticky sauce

Method

Cut the wings into three sections and discard the tips. Use some kitchen towels to dry the wings. Do not skip this step, it is important if you want lovely crispy wings. Pop the wings into a bowl and sprinkle over the baking powder and the potato starch or cornflour. I prefer to use potato starch for this recipe as I think it gives a better flavour and crispiness. It can be easily found in most Asian supermarkets or in good health food shops. If you cannot get any, cornflour is a good alternative. The baking powder is the most important ingredient though, it makes the chicken skin wonderfully crispy.

If you are using an air-fryer and cooking the full kilo of wings, you may need to cook them in two batches depending upon the size of the basket in your frier. Place a layer of wings in the basket of your fryer, do not pile them over each other, instead, leave a little space between each one. Cook at 180°C for fifteen minutes, then turn them over and cook for another ten minutes at the same temperature.

The air fryer method is best, but you can also bake these wings in the oven if you prefer. If you are using an oven, bake the wings at the same temperature for the same amount of time. You can cook them all in one go, just spread them out in a single layer on a baking tray and pop them in the oven. Bake for fifteen minutes, then turn them and bake for a further ten minutes.

While the wings are cooking, you can prepare to make your sauce.

Finely grate the garlic and ginger. Melt the butter over a high heat in a small pan, and when it starts to foam and bubble, add the garlic and ginger. Turn the heat down to low and sauté until the raw smell has gone from the ginger and garlic, about two to three minutes.

Finely dice the red chilli. I leave the seeds in as I like the heat, but if you want a milder dish, remove the seeds and stalks before chopping it finely. Add the chopped chilli to the pot and sauté for another three minutes or so. Next, add the juice of one large lemon and one lime, and finally the honey. Stir well to combine everything and bring the sauce to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and allow it to cook away until it reduces by a third to a half and is thick and sticky. Take it off the heat and set it aside.

When your wings have had the full twenty-five minutes in your air fryer or oven, take them out and toss them in some salt amd pepper. Turn the temperature up to 200°C and pop the wings back in for another six minutes. You can put them all back in together now rather than in batches as this last cook is to get them dark golden, and crispy. You might need to allow a little extra time if you are using the oven as that can be a little slower than the air fryer. See how they are at the end of the six minutes and if they are not yet very crisp and golden, pop them back in for another five minutes.

When your wings are fully cooked, toss them in the sweet chilli sauce, along with half the chopped spring onion. Serve the wings in a big bowl or on a platter, scattered the rest of the chopped spring onion and some very thinly sliced red chilli and serve immediately.