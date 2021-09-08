Neven Maguire is back on our screens tonight and we have three of his new recipes

We need more sun in our lives, and tonight Neven Maguire will be beaming in some Spanish sunshine as he takes us on a culinary trip through the Balearic Islands.
Neven is not taking the budget trip either - the series starts as it means to go on, in Palma Bay on board a motor yacht, which once belonged to the Belgian royal family.
The chef says that this series gives us a real insight into the people behind the Spanish food that we love so much. "We visit city centre tapas bars, wine and brandy bodegas, a really cool bakery, and meet world-class chefs and producers."
Patatas bravas and baked mushrooms
Perfect on their own or served as part of a tapas spread
Servings4
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseMain
CuisineSpanish
Ingredients
For the patatas bravas:
4-6 large rooster potatoes, skin on and cut into wedges
Sea salt
3-4 rosemary sprigs
3 cloves of garlic, skin on
2 tbsp olive oil
1 large shallot, finely diced
2 cloves garlic, crushed
¼ tsp chilli flakes
3-4 roasted red peppers, scraped and cleaned
1 tbsp tomato purée
1 tsp smoked paprika
200g chopped tomatoes
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
For the mushrooms:
4 large portobello mushrooms, clean and stalk removed
120g sobrasada sausage/chorizo sausage,
25g pine nuts
1 lemon, zest only
20g dried panko breadcrumbs
2 tbsp flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
Olive oil
Sea salt
2 tbsp mayonnaise
Method
- First make the patatas bravas. Preheat the oven to 180°C ( 350°F/Gas Mark 4).
Place the cut potato wedges on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
Drizzle with olive oil and scatter over the rosemary sprigs and garlic.
Bake in the oven for 15 minutes & turn over and cook for a further 10-12 minutes until cooked through and golden.
Heat a pot over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Add in the diced shallot and crushed garlic followed by the chilli flakes. Mix well and add in the roasted red peppers and the tomato puree and increase the heat. Sprinkle in the smoked paprika and the chopped tomatoes.
Stir to combine everything and break up the roasted red peppers using the back of the spoon. Allow to cook for 12-15 minutes on a low heat. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper. If the sauce begins to dry add a spoon of water. Once cooked, remove from the heat and allow to cool
When serving the patatas bravas mix 2 spoonfuls of the prepared tomato sauce along with the mayonnaise. Serve the cooked potatoes in a bowl alongside the tomato dip.
Next make the mushrooms. Pre heat the oven to 180°C ( 350°F/Gas Mark 4).
Place the mushrooms on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.
If using the sobrasada sausage, using a fork break it up and mash. If using chorizo sausage diced into bite-size pieces.
Carefully divide the sausage amongst each of the mushrooms, pressing down firmly. Scatter over the pine nuts & grate the lemon zest over each one. Drizzle over a little olive oil and sprinkle over the panko breadcrumbs followed by the chopped parsley.
Finish with freshly ground black pepper. Place in the oven to bake for 18-20 minutes, until the mushrooms are cooked through.
Chicken and chorizo rice bake
Easier than paella but with just as much wow factor, this rice dish is always a winner
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseMain
CuisineSpanish
Ingredients
2 tbsp olive oil
4 cornfed chicken breasts, skin on and bone removed
1 large onion, peeled and sliced
2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
100g Spanish chorizo, sliced
50g sundried tomatoes, cut in half
1 yellow pepper, core & seeds removed and diced
350g long grain rice
1 large pinch of saffron threads, soaked in 2 tbsp of boiling water
150ml dry white wine
500ml Chicken Stock
100g fresh/frozen peas
8 cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters
Sea salt
2 tbsp roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Zest of ½ lemon
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas Mark 4). Add 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil to a large casserole dish with a lid.
Season the chicken, add to the dish, skin side down, and cook for 2-3 minutes until lightly browned. Turnover and cook for another minute or so until sealed. Transfer to a plate and set aside.
Add another tablespoon of oil and tip in the onion and garlic. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until softened but not browned. Add the chorizo, sundried tomatoes and yellow pepper Add in the rice and stir well to combine and coat the rice in the juices from the chorizo.
Carefully add the soaked saffron and water to the pan and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring regularly until the chorizo has begun to release its oil and all the rice grains are well coated.
Deglaze with the wine, stirring to combine, then add the stock. Add in the peas and mix through.
Arrange the sealed chicken on top, pushing down into the rice.
Cover with the lid, place in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes until all the liquid has been absorbed and the chicken and rice are cooked through and tender. Scatter over the parsley and a sprinkle of sea salt.
Place the cherry tomatoes around the top of the dish, finish with a grate of lemon zest and serve directly to the table.
Creme Catalan with almond praline
Creamy, rich and delicious, this custard is flavoured with citrus and cinnamon and topped with a crunchy almond praline
Servings4
Preparation Time4 hours 20 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time4 hours 40 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineSpanish
Ingredients
For the custard:
3 egg yolks
75g caster sugar
15g cornflour
600ml milk
2 cinnamon sticks
3 pieces of peeled rind of 1 lemon (using a potato peeler)
3 pieces of peeled rind of 1 orange (using a potato peeler)
For the praline:
150ml water
225g caster sugar
150g whole blanched almonds, toasted
Method
- For the Crème Catalan, place the milk in a pan with the cinnamon sticks, lemon and orange rind. Bring to the boil, then remove from the heat and leave to infuse for 5 minutes.
Place the egg yolks in a heatproof bowl with the sugar and cornflour. Whisk for 2 minutes until thickened and combined. Pour the infused milk over the egg yolk mixture and gradually mix together.
Remove the lemon rind, orange rind and the cinnamon sticks from the mixture. Return the mixture to the pan and slowly bring to the boil.
Reduce the heat and cook gently until the mixture coats the back of a wooden spoon. Remove from the heat and pour into a jug. Divide the mix among ramekins/serving dishes, set aside and allow to cool before placing in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight is best to allow the custard pots to firm up.
For the Almond Praline, place the almonds on a heat proof oven dish and set aside.
Place the water and caster sugar in a heavy based, high sided saucepan. Bring to the boil and then slightly reduce the heat and cook for 12-15 minutes until you have achieved a golden caramel colour. It is important not the leave the pot unattended while cooking the caramel.
The sugar syrup should be a thick honey consistency but not too runny. Carefully pour the caramel over the almonds and allow to cool and set completely until hard. Using a tablespoon, carefully crack the hardened caramel into pieces.
Transfer to a food processor and blitz until a fine crumb is achieved. When ready to serve, sprinkle the tops of the set crème Catalans evenly with the prepared almond praline.