Neven Maguire is back on our screens tonight and we have three of his new recipes

The fourth series of Neven’s Spanish Food Trails is on RTÉ One tonight and he'll be exploring the Balearic Islands of Mallorca and Menorca
Neven's Spanish Food trails returns tonight on RTÉ One tonight at 8.30pm.

Wed, 08 Sep, 2021 - 08:10
Ciara McDonnell

We need more sun in our lives, and tonight Neven Maguire will be beaming in some Spanish sunshine as he takes us on a culinary trip through the Balearic Islands. 

Neven is not taking the budget trip either - the series starts as it means to go on, in Palma Bay on board a motor yacht, which once belonged to the Belgian royal family.

The chef says that this series gives us a real insight into the people behind the Spanish food that we love so much. "We visit city centre tapas bars, wine and brandy bodegas, a really cool bakery, and meet world-class chefs and producers."

Patatas bravas and baked mushrooms

recipe by:Neven Maguire

Perfect on their own or served as part of a tapas spread

Servings

4

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • For the patatas bravas:

  • 4-6 large rooster potatoes, skin on and cut into wedges

  • Sea salt

  • 3-4 rosemary sprigs

  • 3 cloves of garlic, skin on

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 large shallot, finely diced

  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed

  • ¼ tsp chilli flakes

  • 3-4 roasted red peppers, scraped and cleaned

  • 1 tbsp tomato purée

  • 1 tsp smoked paprika

  • 200g chopped tomatoes

  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

  • For the mushrooms:

  • 4 large portobello mushrooms, clean and stalk removed

  • 120g sobrasada sausage/chorizo sausage,

  • 25g pine nuts

  • 1 lemon, zest only

  • 20g dried panko breadcrumbs

  • 2 tbsp flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

  • Olive oil

  • Sea salt

  • 2 tbsp mayonnaise

Method

  1. First make the patatas bravas. Preheat the oven to 180°C ( 350°F/Gas Mark 4).

  2. Place the cut potato wedges on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

  3. Drizzle with olive oil and scatter over the rosemary sprigs and garlic.

  4. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes & turn over and cook for a further 10-12 minutes until cooked through and golden.

  5. Heat a pot over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Add in the diced shallot and crushed garlic followed by the chilli flakes. Mix well and add in the roasted red peppers and the tomato puree and increase the heat. Sprinkle in the smoked paprika and the chopped tomatoes.

  6. Stir to combine everything and break up the roasted red peppers using the back of the spoon. Allow to cook for 12-15 minutes on a low heat. Season with sea salt and ground black pepper. If the sauce begins to dry add a spoon of water. Once cooked, remove from the heat and allow to cool

  7. When serving the patatas bravas mix 2 spoonfuls of the prepared tomato sauce along with the mayonnaise. Serve the cooked potatoes in a bowl alongside the tomato dip.

  8. Next make the mushrooms. Pre heat the oven to 180°C ( 350°F/Gas Mark 4).

  9. Place the mushrooms on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

  10. If using the sobrasada sausage, using a fork break it up and mash. If using chorizo sausage diced into bite-size pieces.

  11. Carefully divide the sausage amongst each of the mushrooms, pressing down firmly. Scatter over the pine nuts & grate the lemon zest over each one. Drizzle over a little olive oil and sprinkle over the panko breadcrumbs followed by the chopped parsley.

  12. Finish with freshly ground black pepper. Place in the oven to bake for 18-20 minutes, until the mushrooms are cooked through.

Chicken and chorizo rice bake

recipe by:Neven Maguire

Easier than paella but with just as much wow factor, this rice dish is always a winner

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

35 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 4 cornfed chicken breasts, skin on and bone removed

  • 1 large onion, peeled and sliced

  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

  • 100g Spanish chorizo, sliced

  • 50g sundried tomatoes, cut in half

  • 1 yellow pepper, core & seeds removed and diced

  • 350g long grain rice

  • 1 large pinch of saffron threads, soaked in 2 tbsp of boiling water

  • 150ml dry white wine

  • 500ml Chicken Stock

  • 100g fresh/frozen peas

  • 8 cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters

  • Sea salt

  • 2 tbsp roughly chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • Zest of ½ lemon

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas Mark 4). Add 1 tablespoon of rapeseed oil to a large casserole dish with a lid.

  2. Season the chicken, add to the dish, skin side down, and cook for 2-3 minutes until lightly browned. Turnover and cook for another minute or so until sealed. Transfer to a plate and set aside.

  3. Add another tablespoon of oil and tip in the onion and garlic. Sauté for 2-3 minutes until softened but not browned. Add the chorizo, sundried tomatoes and yellow pepper Add in the rice and stir well to combine and coat the rice in the juices from the chorizo.

  4. Carefully add the soaked saffron and water to the pan and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring regularly until the chorizo has begun to release its oil and all the rice grains are well coated.

  5. Deglaze with the wine, stirring to combine, then add the stock. Add in the peas and mix through.

  6. Arrange the sealed chicken on top, pushing down into the rice.

  7. Cover with the lid, place in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes until all the liquid has been absorbed and the chicken and rice are cooked through and tender. Scatter over the parsley and a sprinkle of sea salt.

  8. Place the cherry tomatoes around the top of the dish, finish with a grate of lemon zest and serve directly to the table.

Creme Catalan with almond praline

recipe by:Neven Maguire

Creamy, rich and delicious, this custard is flavoured with citrus and cinnamon and topped with a crunchy almond praline

Servings

4

Preparation Time

4 hours 20 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

4 hours 40 mins

Course

Dessert

Cuisine

Spanish

Ingredients

  • For the custard:

  • 3 egg yolks

  • 75g caster sugar

  • 15g cornflour

  • 600ml milk

  • 2 cinnamon sticks

  • 3 pieces of peeled rind of 1 lemon (using a potato peeler)

  • 3 pieces of peeled rind of 1 orange (using a potato peeler)

  • For the praline: 

  • 150ml water

  • 225g caster sugar

  • 150g whole blanched almonds, toasted

Method

  1. For the Crème Catalan, place the milk in a pan with the cinnamon sticks, lemon and orange rind. Bring to the boil, then remove from the heat and leave to infuse for 5 minutes.

  2. Place the egg yolks in a heatproof bowl with the sugar and cornflour. Whisk for 2 minutes until thickened and combined. Pour the infused milk over the egg yolk mixture and gradually mix together.

  3. Remove the lemon rind, orange rind and the cinnamon sticks from the mixture. Return the mixture to the pan and slowly bring to the boil.

  4. Reduce the heat and cook gently until the mixture coats the back of a wooden spoon. Remove from the heat and pour into a jug. Divide the mix among ramekins/serving dishes, set aside and allow to cool before placing in the fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight is best to allow the custard pots to firm up.

  5. For the Almond Praline, place the almonds on a heat proof oven dish and set aside.

  6. Place the water and caster sugar in a heavy based, high sided saucepan. Bring to the boil and then slightly reduce the heat and cook for 12-15 minutes until you have achieved a golden caramel colour. It is important not the leave the pot unattended while cooking the caramel.

  7. The sugar syrup should be a thick honey consistency but not too runny. Carefully pour the caramel over the almonds and allow to cool and set completely until hard. Using a tablespoon, carefully crack the hardened caramel into pieces.

  8. Transfer to a food processor and blitz until a fine crumb is achieved. When ready to serve, sprinkle the tops of the set crème Catalans evenly with the prepared almond praline.

