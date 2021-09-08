Top 8: school-lunch sandwich fillers

Two weeks ago we featured delicious sandwich breads. Today it’s about what we can buy to put between the slices.

A joint of ham such as a ham hock is terrific value from local butchers, and if we add salad, we get some nutritional balance in our sandwich. Cold roasted vegetable leftovers can be chopped or puréed with olive oil to make a paste for additional flavour.

Cook a joint of beef, pork, and when it comes to the end of slicing, buzz the ends with olive oil or butter, fresh herbs or spices to make a paste for another day, keeping an eye on a healthy variety of foods throughout the week.

For this survey, we looked in supermarkets for the tastiest sliced meats. We noted the amount of protein (to sustain us), fats (to avoid too many of) and salt (watch levels of over 1%, especially for children). Meat delivers protein for long days at school and work. A diet of ham that is preserved with nitrites and stabilisers and various additives is not advisable every day, so best to keep it as an occasional treat.

Pair sandwiches with fresh fruit – there are good, small apples grown in Ireland which are ideal for junior schoolgoers. A few chunks of melon, watermelon, a handful of Irish blueberries make interesting lunchboxes.

Watch this space for more ideas as the year progresses.

Skeaghanore Irish Smoked Chicken Breast.

Skeaghanore Irish Smoked Chicken Breast 200g €4.95

From the farm in West Cork, this chunk is tender and tasty. it makes a delicious sandwich with lettuce, mayo and gherkins. With low salt (0.70%), protein is high at 29.8% and fats moderate at 3.1%. The smoking is mild and most of our junior tasters liked it as much as the adults. Ummera also does an excellent smoked chicken.

Score: 9

Lidl Deluxe Parma Ham.

Lidl Deluxe Parma Ham PDO 90g €2.29

With 5% salt, this is not a choice for children’s lunches. However, as an introduction to air-dried ham for adults, it's reasonably priced. While salty, there are no other additives which is a good trade-off. Each thin slice has 0.64g of salt and delivers lots of meaty flavour to a salad sandwich. Protein is a decent 28% and fats 15% (1.9g per slice). Spanish Serrano is also good in a lunch box with seasonally delicious cantaloupe melon.

Score: 8.5

Aldi New York Style Pastrami.

Aldi Specially Selected New York Style pastrami 130g €2.49

The best of the pastramis we tasted, the smoked cured Irish brisket beef with a black pepper coating is well balanced and thinly sliced.

Salt is 2.2%, protein 23%, fats a low enough 3%. Lettuce, mayo, tomato, gherkins, chutney, make a super sandwich. A typical NYC Reuben, adds a slice of cheese in rye bread. Additives, including preservative sodium nitrate, make it best as an occasional treat. Nitrites are used for curing bacon products and sausages.

Score: 8.5

Tesco Finest Mortadella.

Tesco Finest Mortadella 140g €2.50

Mortadella Bologna PGI is a status given for a quality local product in Italy and this one deserves it. Salt at 2%, protein 16.2% is moderate, and at 27% fats are high. White pepper, mace, dried garlic, flavourings, nutmeg, sodium nitrite, coriander extract are added for flavour and preservation. Lots of flavour which is not overpowering. While fattier than many other foods, a thin slice goes a long way. Tasters loved it.

Score: 8

M&S Truffle Prosciutto Cotto.

Marks & Spencer Truffle Prosciutto Cotto 100g €7.50

Cooked ham with summer truffle was our favourite pork product of this tasting. With 2.13% salt, protein 19.7%, fats at 9.4% are moderate and worth it for the deliciousness. Some of the fat is easily cut off and what is left is substantial and full of flavour. Made in Italy with Italian pork, the truffle scent is luxurious, the taste subtle, with a meaty texture that was not rubbery. Sodium nitrite is added so save for treats.

Score: 8.25

Carroll's New York Deli Shaved Roast Turkey.

Carroll’s New York Deli shaved roast turkey 90g €4

Turkey breast has a low 0.9% salt, protein a good 28%, fats a low 1.8%.

Dextrose, triphosphates, guar gum, glucose syrup, potato starch, sugar, natural caramel, flavouring, spice extracts are added. The turkey flavour was nicely moist. Its chicken is quite good too. Packed in Ireland using EU turkey.

Score: 7

Dunnes Stores Carved Irish Beef.

Dunnes Stores Carved Irish Beef Eye of Round Spiced Beef 100g €2

Cured beef slices coated in spices worked well for all tasters, surprisingly including children. All found it flavoursome with mild spicing and a soft aftertaste. The 1.6% salt wasn’t overdone, and the overall favour was well balanced. Protein is 26%, fats a good low 2.8%. Sodium nitrite is the preservative, so use moderately.

Score: 7.25

Green Farm Chicken Breast.

Green Farm chicken breast pieces 100g €2/€2.99

On offer when we bought, these chicken breast pieces have a low number of additives – a potato starch, vinegar, with salt a low enough 1%. Produced in Ireland from EU chicken. Protein at 24.3% is decent, and fats are decently low, 1.5%. Moderately thick slices are handy and could be added to lunchboxes to eat without bread, with cold pasta leftovers, curried for a change. Its turkey breast (€2 for 90g) is pleasant too.

Score: 7.5