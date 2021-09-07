How to make the perfect tomato sauce and the common mistakes to avoid

The base of so many family dinners, having batches of homemade tomato sauce in your freezer means that a healthy and nutritious meal is only minutes away, no matter how busy your day has been.

It's all about the fruit

While in late summer or early autumn, it makes sense to use fresh tomatoes in your tomato sauce, they tend to taste woolly and watery as we head into winter. During the colder months, utilise good quality tinned tomatoes and passata. When choosing tins, buy ones that use the whole fruit rather than chopped and you will get a more superior product. If purchasing passata, be sure to look at the ingredients and make sure that there are no added ingredients.

Chicken parmigiana is the ultimate comfort food.

Sweet but salty

Tomatoes need seasoning, and tasting is key when it comes to your sauce. Season with sugar and salt in equal quantities, tasting all the time to ensure that you are getting the flavour you want. If you feel your sauce needs extra body, a splash of balsamic vinegar will add weight in an instant.

Don't shy away from the fat

Tomato sauces become silky smooth and lose any acidic edges when fat like butter or olive oil is stirred through at the end. Butter gives the sauce a rich, almost creamy feel - and remember, a little goes a long way.

Gently does it

Simmer your sauce at a bubble. Rolling boils do nothing positive for tomato sauces.