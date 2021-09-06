Season's Eatings: Five of our favourite recipes using blackberries 

The hedgerows are heavy with blackberries right now, here are the best recipes to make with your bounty 
Blackberry season is in full swing.

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 16:03
Ciara McDonnell

It is blackberry season, and there is no better way to spend an afternoon than by harvesting the hedgerows of your locality. Children love to be part of the adventure, coming home with purple fingers and lips from essential fruit testing duties. 

Blackberries are extremely good for you and freeze really well. Give them a good wash and then freeze them flat on a tray before decanting into containers that can be defrosted for jam at a moment's notice in the dead of winter. 

Blackberries are matched extremely well with almonds, lavender and rich pastry. They can be tart, so warm them up with spices like anise and cinnamon. 

Peach and blackberry crostata

Indulge in this Italian summertime delight, with fresh blackberries, subtly sweet peaches and a dollop of crème fraîche

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

45 mins

Total Time

60 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

Italian

Ingredients

  • 1 pre-baked 11 inch cornmeal tart shell

  • ¾ tbsp cornmeal

  • 4 medium peaches (700g)

  • 300g blackberries

  • 2½ tbsp sugar plus extra for sprinkling

  • 300g cornmeal dough, rolled into a 13 inch circle and refrigerated

  • 1 egg yolk

  • 1½ tbsp milk

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

  2. Sprinkle the bottom of the pre-baked tart shell with the cornmeal. Peel, pit and slice the peaches. Arrange the sliced peaches evenly in the tart shell. Scatter the blackberries over the peaches. Sprinkle the fruit with 2½ tbsp sugar.

  3. Remove the circle of unbaked cornmeal dough from the refrigerator. Peel off the top sheet of parchment paper and invert the dough onto the fruit. Remove the other piece of parchment and let the dough settle over the fruit. Gently seal the tart by pressing around the outside edge of the dough.

  4. Make an egg wash by mixing the egg yolk and milk and brush the top of the tart with it. Sprinkle with sugar (for extra crunch we use crystallised or raw sugar). Bake in the top third of the oven for 45-50 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes and serve warm with ice cream or crème fraîche.
    This recipe is from Alice Waters of Chez Panisse in Berkley, California

Blackberry cream sponge

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

It's the time of year to make use of our hedgerows, and this blackberry sponge is the perfect way to use up your bounty

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the compote:

  • 250g blackberries

  • 25g golden caster sugar

  • 2 tsp vanilla essence

  • For the sponge:

  • 150g caster sugar

  • 5 eggs

  • 150g self-raising flour, sieved

  • To decorate:

  • 200ml cream, whipped

Method

  1. Place the blackberries into a heavy based saucepan with the sugar, vanilla essence and a tablespoon of water.

  2. Bring to a simmer and allow to bubble slightly for about five minutes. Set aside to cool completely.

  3. Heat your oven to 180°C and grease the edges of two 7-inch sponge tins. Cut out a disk of parchment to sit on the base of each tin.

  4. Whisk your eggs and sugar until really light and fluffy. Sieve in the flour and then fold it in, so the mixture does not lose its volume.

  5. Scoop the batter into the greased and lined tins and bake for about 15-20 minutes until they have risen and are nice and golden. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack.

  6. Spread a layer of whipped cream on the bottom sponge, gently spoon the blackberry compote over this and then place the other sponge on top.

Blackberry and brown sugar tart

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Sweet apples and tart, vibrant blackberries encased in a delicious, buttery pastry - who could resist this summertime treat?

Servings

12

Preparation Time

1 hours 15 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 30 mins

Total Time

2 hours 45 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 225g flour

  • pinch of salt

  • 140g butter, chilled and cubed 

  • 55g caster sugar

  • 1 egg

  • 800g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced

  • 400g blackberries

  • 120g light brown sugar

Method

  1. Grease and flour an 8inch spring form or loose base tin.

  2. Mix the flour and salt. Rub in the butter, do not over mix, just rub it until it resembles rough breadcrumbs. Stir the sugar into the eggs, mix it lightly and then add the mixture to the flour. First stir it in with a fork and then bring everything together with your hands.

  3. Set the pastry aside to rest for an hour in the fridge or you can leave it overnight.

  4. Roll the pastry on a flour dusted surface and cut a large circle an inch and a half bigger than your tin. Gently press it into the tin.

  5. Chill the tart for ten minutes in the fridge.

  6. Prick the base with a fork, then cover with baking parchment and baking beans.

  7. Place in the oven to bake blind for 20 minutes, remove the beans and the paper, then bake for a further 10 minutes more until biscuity in colour. Remove from the oven.

  8. Place the apples into a large saucepan and very gently stir in the berries and sugar and two tablespoons of flour with a pinch of salt, heat gentle for 5 minutes.

  9. Scoop the mixture into the pastry case.

  10. Cut 12 thin strips of pastry each the length of a tart. Cross the strips over the tart and pinch at the edges. If you wish you can brush the top with an egg yolk mixed with two table spoons of milk. This will put a shine on the pastry.

  11. Bake the tart at 180°C for an hour until brown and bubbling. Leave the tart to cool for at least a half an hour before serving.

Blackberry and lavender crumble

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This golden crumble with vibrant, tart blackberries is delicious with vanilla ice cream

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 120g plain flour

  • 50g coarse wholemeal flour

  • 130g cold butter, roughly cubed

  • 30g muscovado sugar — and a little extra for sprinkling

  • 60g porridge oats

  • 50g cashew nuts, chopped

  • 500g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced

  • 150g blackberries, cored

  • 1 tbs honey

  • 2 tsp edible lavender flowers

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180°C.

  2. Beat together the flour, butter and sugar until the mixture forms crumbs. Stir the nuts and oats into the crumble mixture.

  3. Toss the apples and blackberries in the honey, then stir in the lavender flowers.

  4. Place the fruit mixture into four (or six) miniature ovenproof dishes.

  5. Top each dish with your crumble mix. I tend not to press it down too much as I like the fruit to bubble through. Sprinkle a little brown sugar over each one if you like. Bake for 30 minutes until golden.

Blackcurrant and blackberry clafoutis

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

Indulge in this creamy dark berry and almond delight as the perfect summertime dessert

Servings

6

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

45 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

French

Ingredients

  • knob of butter

  • 50g ground almonds

  • ½ tsp almond essence

  • 2 tbsp plain flour, sieved

  • 100g golden caster sugar

  • 250ml cream

  • 2 eggs

  • 2 egg yolks

  • 200g blackberries

  • 200g blackcurrants, topped and tailed

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 190°C and lightly grease a 9-inch cake tin with the butter.

  2. Blitz the almonds, essence, flour, sugar and cream and as well as the eggs and yolks until smooth.

  3. Place the berries into the base of the greased tin. Pour the batter over the berries.

  4. Bake for about 30 minutes or until golden on top and slightly risen. Any wobble should be gone.

  5. Allow to cool slightly in the tin, but it is best served while still warm.

