Season's Eatings: Five of our favourite recipes using blackberries 

It is blackberry season, and there is no better way to spend an afternoon than by harvesting the hedgerows of your locality. Children love to be part of the adventure, coming home with purple fingers and lips from essential fruit testing duties.
Blackberries are extremely good for you and freeze really well. Give them a good wash and then freeze them flat on a tray before decanting into containers that can be defrosted for jam at a moment's notice in the dead of winter.
Blackberries are matched extremely well with almonds, lavender and rich pastry. They can be tart, so warm them up with spices like anise and cinnamon.
Peach and blackberry crostata
Indulge in this Italian summertime delight, with fresh blackberries, subtly sweet peaches and a dollop of crème fraîche
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time45 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
1 pre-baked 11 inch cornmeal tart shell
¾ tbsp cornmeal
4 medium peaches (700g)
300g blackberries
2½ tbsp sugar plus extra for sprinkling
300g cornmeal dough, rolled into a 13 inch circle and refrigerated
1 egg yolk
1½ tbsp milk
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Sprinkle the bottom of the pre-baked tart shell with the cornmeal. Peel, pit and slice the peaches. Arrange the sliced peaches evenly in the tart shell. Scatter the blackberries over the peaches. Sprinkle the fruit with 2½ tbsp sugar.
Remove the circle of unbaked cornmeal dough from the refrigerator. Peel off the top sheet of parchment paper and invert the dough onto the fruit. Remove the other piece of parchment and let the dough settle over the fruit. Gently seal the tart by pressing around the outside edge of the dough.
Make an egg wash by mixing the egg yolk and milk and brush the top of the tart with it. Sprinkle with sugar (for extra crunch we use crystallised or raw sugar). Bake in the top third of the oven for 45-50 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes and serve warm with ice cream or crème fraîche.
This recipe is from Alice Waters of Chez Panisse in Berkley, California
Blackberry cream sponge
It's the time of year to make use of our hedgerows, and this blackberry sponge is the perfect way to use up your bounty
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the compote:
250g blackberries
25g golden caster sugar
2 tsp vanilla essence
For the sponge:
150g caster sugar
5 eggs
150g self-raising flour, sieved
To decorate:
200ml cream, whipped
Method
Place the blackberries into a heavy based saucepan with the sugar, vanilla essence and a tablespoon of water.
Bring to a simmer and allow to bubble slightly for about five minutes. Set aside to cool completely.
Heat your oven to 180°C and grease the edges of two 7-inch sponge tins. Cut out a disk of parchment to sit on the base of each tin.
Whisk your eggs and sugar until really light and fluffy. Sieve in the flour and then fold it in, so the mixture does not lose its volume.
Scoop the batter into the greased and lined tins and bake for about 15-20 minutes until they have risen and are nice and golden. Allow to cool completely on a wire rack.
Spread a layer of whipped cream on the bottom sponge, gently spoon the blackberry compote over this and then place the other sponge on top.
Blackberry and brown sugar tart
Sweet apples and tart, vibrant blackberries encased in a delicious, buttery pastry - who could resist this summertime treat?
Servings12
Preparation Time1 hours 15 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 30 mins
Total Time2 hours 45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
225g flour
pinch of salt
140g butter, chilled and cubed
55g caster sugar
1 egg
800g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced
400g blackberries
120g light brown sugar
Method
Grease and flour an 8inch spring form or loose base tin.
Mix the flour and salt. Rub in the butter, do not over mix, just rub it until it resembles rough breadcrumbs. Stir the sugar into the eggs, mix it lightly and then add the mixture to the flour. First stir it in with a fork and then bring everything together with your hands.
Set the pastry aside to rest for an hour in the fridge or you can leave it overnight.
Roll the pastry on a flour dusted surface and cut a large circle an inch and a half bigger than your tin. Gently press it into the tin.
Chill the tart for ten minutes in the fridge.
Prick the base with a fork, then cover with baking parchment and baking beans.
Place in the oven to bake blind for 20 minutes, remove the beans and the paper, then bake for a further 10 minutes more until biscuity in colour. Remove from the oven.
Place the apples into a large saucepan and very gently stir in the berries and sugar and two tablespoons of flour with a pinch of salt, heat gentle for 5 minutes.
Scoop the mixture into the pastry case.
Cut 12 thin strips of pastry each the length of a tart. Cross the strips over the tart and pinch at the edges. If you wish you can brush the top with an egg yolk mixed with two table spoons of milk. This will put a shine on the pastry.
Bake the tart at 180°C for an hour until brown and bubbling. Leave the tart to cool for at least a half an hour before serving.
Blackberry and lavender crumble
This golden crumble with vibrant, tart blackberries is delicious with vanilla ice cream
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
120g plain flour
50g coarse wholemeal flour
130g cold butter, roughly cubed
30g muscovado sugar — and a little extra for sprinkling
60g porridge oats
50g cashew nuts, chopped
500g cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced
150g blackberries, cored
1 tbs honey
2 tsp edible lavender flowers
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Beat together the flour, butter and sugar until the mixture forms crumbs. Stir the nuts and oats into the crumble mixture.
Toss the apples and blackberries in the honey, then stir in the lavender flowers.
Place the fruit mixture into four (or six) miniature ovenproof dishes.
Top each dish with your crumble mix. I tend not to press it down too much as I like the fruit to bubble through. Sprinkle a little brown sugar over each one if you like. Bake for 30 minutes until golden.
Blackcurrant and blackberry clafoutis
Indulge in this creamy dark berry and almond delight as the perfect summertime dessert
Servings6
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineFrench
Ingredients
knob of butter
50g ground almonds
½ tsp almond essence
2 tbsp plain flour, sieved
100g golden caster sugar
250ml cream
2 eggs
2 egg yolks
200g blackberries
200g blackcurrants, topped and tailed
Method
Preheat your oven to 190°C and lightly grease a 9-inch cake tin with the butter.
Blitz the almonds, essence, flour, sugar and cream and as well as the eggs and yolks until smooth.
Place the berries into the base of the greased tin. Pour the batter over the berries.
Bake for about 30 minutes or until golden on top and slightly risen. Any wobble should be gone.
Allow to cool slightly in the tin, but it is best served while still warm.