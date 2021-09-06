Season's Eatings: Five of our favourite recipes using blackberries 

It is blackberry season, and there is no better way to spend an afternoon than by harvesting the hedgerows of your locality. Children love to be part of the adventure, coming home with purple fingers and lips from essential fruit testing duties.

Blackberries are extremely good for you and freeze really well. Give them a good wash and then freeze them flat on a tray before decanting into containers that can be defrosted for jam at a moment's notice in the dead of winter.