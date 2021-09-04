Currabinny cooks: Cake with caramel sauce and our favourite apple recipes

During the month of September, Irish apples are at their prime for picking. We have a couple of gnarled but fruitful apple trees in the back garden in Currabinny. Some of their branches creep over my mother's art studio, dropping apples with a thud on the corrugated iron roof.

For the ones that don’t end up bruised in the studio gutter, they are picked when ripe and put in a large plastic bucket in the yard. For the next few weeks, we endeavour to make as many pies, chutneys, cakes and sauces as we can. This is pure seasonality; you get a glut of something in a certain month, and it dictates what you eat while it lasts. September to me always means apples. Of course, with some clever preserving, you don’t have to eat them all there and then.