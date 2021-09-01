Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 

Derval O'Rourke says that batch cooking and meal prep is her midweek saviour. "It makes life easy," she says. The Olympian has written in many of her articles about the benefits of spending an hour or two in the kitchen at the weekend, saying that as well as batch cooking curries, stews and soups, she often roasts a chicken for sandwiches or salads during the week.
"I also like to roast vegetables and bake potatoes to use during the week," she says. "Another great time-saver is chopping up lots of vegetables and popping them into the fridge in a container, then I know that it’s there for sandwiches, salads, curries, soups and stir-fries."
Darina Allen has been extolling the virtues of batch cooking for decades, particularly for those of us living on a budget or who wish to cut down on food waste. "
Here’s where the freezer, the magical kitchen appliance that almost everyone owns, can really transform busy people’s lives," she says.
Michelle Darmody freezes scones and biscuits so that she can dip in and retrieve something sweet at a moment's notice. She has even devised her own method of freezing scones.
"Scones freeze very well. After they have cooled, I generally slice them in two, as you would before serving, and place the separate pieces into a freezer bag. You can then toast the halves straight from the freezer for a quick fix."