Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 

Derval O'Rourke says that batch cooking and meal prep is her midweek saviour. "It makes life easy," she says. The Olympian has written in many of her articles about the benefits of spending an hour or two in the kitchen at the weekend, saying that as well as batch cooking curries, stews and soups, she often roasts a chicken for sandwiches or salads during the week.

"I also like to roast vegetables and bake potatoes to use during the week," she says. "Another great time-saver is chopping up lots of vegetables and popping them into the fridge in a container, then I know that it’s there for sandwiches, salads, curries, soups and stir-fries."