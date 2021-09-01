Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 

Batch cooking is the organised cook's secret weapon when it comes to feeding people during the week
Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 

Use these batch cook recipes to get you through to the weekend.

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 13:28

Derval O'Rourke says that batch cooking and meal prep is her midweek saviour. "It makes life easy," she says. The Olympian has written in many of her articles about the benefits of spending an hour or two in the kitchen at the weekend, saying that as well as batch cooking curries, stews and soups, she often roasts a chicken for sandwiches or salads during the week. 

"I also like to roast vegetables and bake potatoes to use during the week," she says. "Another great time-saver is chopping up lots of vegetables and popping them into the fridge in a container, then I know that it’s there for sandwiches, salads, curries, soups and stir-fries."

Darina Allen has been extolling the virtues of batch cooking for decades, particularly for those of us living on a budget or who wish to cut down on food waste. "

Here’s where the freezer, the magical kitchen appliance that almost everyone owns, can really transform busy people’s lives," she says.  

Michelle Darmody freezes scones and biscuits so that she can dip in and retrieve something sweet at a moment's notice. She has even devised her own method of freezing scones. 

"Scones freeze very well. After they have cooled, I generally slice them in two, as you would before serving, and place the separate pieces into a freezer bag. You can then toast the halves straight from the freezer for a quick fix."

Try a little chocolate chilli

Clodagh McKenna's Chocolate Chilli tastes better the day after you make it. 
Clodagh McKenna's Chocolate Chilli tastes better the day after you make it. 

The best stew for after exercise

Derval O'Rourke's jogger's stew is just what you want to eat on a cold evening.
Derval O'Rourke's jogger's stew is just what you want to eat on a cold evening.

Meat eaters will fight you for the last spoon of this dahl

Ready in under 45 minutes and ideal for the freezer, dahl is comfort in a bowl.
Ready in under 45 minutes and ideal for the freezer, dahl is comfort in a bowl.

Flavoured with wine and herbs, this stew is a classic for a reason

Rich with red wine, this Italian beef stew is always welcome. 
Rich with red wine, this Italian beef stew is always welcome. 

Chicken and chorizo are a match made in heaven

Chicken and chorizo stew
Chicken and chorizo stew

Read More

9 healthy after school snack ideas that will satisfy the children until dinner

More in this section

9 healthy after school snack ideas that will satisfy the children until dinner 9 healthy after school snack ideas that will satisfy the children until dinner
cacio e pepe, traditional Italian dish of pasta spaghetti mixed with grated pecorino cheese and dusted with freshly ground black How to cook perfect pasta every time and the common mistakes to avoid
Would you drink gin if it was poured out of a meowing cat statue?  Would you drink gin if it was poured out of a meowing cat statue? 
Life's a Batch: the five batch cooking recipes that will change the way you cook midweek 

Back to school for Neven Maguire's twins, and a midweek family favourite from his kitchen

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices