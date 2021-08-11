Eat your way to better health with these delicious quick and easy recipes

In his new book, The Medicinal Chef Dale Pinnock says that eating a balanced nutrient-rich diet is the best way to maintain our health 
Wed, 11 Aug, 2021 - 11:00
Ciara McDonnell

Dale Pinnock is passionate about using nutrition as a way of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In his new book The Medical Chef: Eat Your Way To Better Health, he suggests that we have forgotten how important food can is in the healing process.

"Traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurvedic medicine are two wonderful examples of how observations about the interactions between food and our bodies can be pooled and used as a therapeutic tool. For a long time in the West, as the modern medical establishment came into its own, the importance of this knowledge has been forgotten."

In a world obsessed with counting macronutrients, Pinnock suggests we look at the wider nutritional story behind what we eat.

"As well as the macronutrients, there are the micronutrients: the vitamins, minerals, trace elements and essential fatty acids," he points out. 

"These are the keys that allow chemical events to take place in the body. Zinc, for example, is used to regulate our white blood cells and the way the brain uses and responds to its own chemistry; it even creates proteins that regulate inflammation. Essential fatty acids are the building blocks for hormones and a whole group of communication molecules that work to regulate pain and inflammation. The B vitamins turn food into energy, and magnesium is essential for more than 1,000 chemical reactions in the body. So it’s clear that getting enough vitamins and minerals will have a huge impact on our daily health."

The key when dealing with illness, says Pinnock, is to use food and traditional medicine together. 

"Just diet, or just medication, in isolation will only have a narrow spectrum of benefit. If we bring the two approaches together, the therapeutic spectrum is much broader. When we understand that there is more than one thing we can do to get well, we are in a better position to return to good health"

Baked sweet potatoes with omega houmous

recipe by:Dale Pinnock

This is a lovely, filling dish that’s packed with soluble fibre and the phytonutrients beta sitosterol, beta carotene and omega-3 fatty acids

Baked sweet potatoes with omega houmous

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

40 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes

  • 1 400g tin chickpeas, drained

  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds

  • 2 tbsp flaxseed oil

  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

  • juice of ½ lemon

  • handful fresh parsley or coriander, coarsely chopped (optional)

  • sea salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6.

  2. Put the sweet potatoes on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 40 minutes, or until very

  3. soft when squeezed.

  4. Meanwhile, place the chickpeas, sesame seeds, flaxseed oil, garlic and lemon juice into a blender

  5. or food processor, season with salt and pepper and process into a smooth houmous.

  6. When the sweet potato is cooked, cut it in half lengthways and pile a big dollop of the houmous on top of it. Scatter with the herbs, if using. Serve immediately.

    The Medicinal Chef by Dale Pinnock (Quadrille, €20) Photography ©Martin Poole

Sesame soy salmon and vegetables with coconut rice

recipe by:Dale Pinnock

This is a lovely, filling dish with a wonderful Asian fusion vibe. It’s guaranteed to be a dinner-party favourite, too

Sesame soy salmon and vegetables with coconut rice

Servings

2

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

25 mins

Total Time

30 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp low-salt soy sauce

  • 1 tsp sesame oil

  • 1 tsp honey

  • 2 large salmon fillets

  • 150g brown rice

  • 1 400ml tin coconut milk

  • 2 tbsp desiccated coconut

  • olive oil, for cooking

  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

  • 1 large red onion, finely sliced

  • 1 small carrot, cut into thin strips

  • ½ courgette, cut into thin strips

  • handful baby spinach

  • sea salt

Method

  1. Mix together 1 tablespoon soy sauce with the sesame oil and honey, and stir well to create a marinade. Pour over the salmon and leave to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight.

  2. Put the rice in a saucepan and cover with salted boiling water. Simmer over a medium heat until half cooked, about 10 minutes (check the instructions on the packet). Add the coconut milk and continue to simmer until soft and tender. You may need to add a little extra water.

  3. Add the desiccated coconut and stir well. Transfer to a warmed dish and set aside.

  4. Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, add the salmon and its marinade and cook for 6–8 minutes, turning regularly.

  5. Meanwhile, heat a little olive oil in a large pan or wok and add the garlic, onion, carrot and courgette. Stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, until soft.

  6. Add the spinach and remaining soy sauce, and cook for 1 minute. Once the salmon and vegetables are cooked, serve immediately with the coconut rice.

    The Medicinal Chef by Dale Pinnock (Quadrille, €20) Photography ©Martin Poole

Greek pitta pizza

recipe by:Dale Pinnock

This is my idea of a perfect feel-good snack. I am somewhat partial to proper pizza, and this treat makes the most of my favourite flavours

Greek pitta pizza

Servings

1

Preparation Time

5 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Greek

Ingredients

  • small handful baby spinach leaves

  • 2–3 tsp tomato purée

  • 1 large wholemeal pitta bread

  • ½ garlic clove, finely chopped

  • small sprig fresh mint leaves,

  • coarsely torn

  • 4–5 cherry tomatoes, halved

  • if large

  • 50g feta cheese

  • 4 black olives, pitted

  • sea salt and black pepper

Method

  1. Begin by wilting the spinach. Place it in a pan with about 2 tablespoons freshly boiled water.

  2. Place over a high heat so that the water simmers.

  3. Cover and cook for 3–4 minutes – the spinach will wilt very quickly. Remove from the heat,

  4. drain off any liquid and leave to cool for a few moments. Once cool enough to handle, give it

  5. a bit of a squeeze to get rid of any excess water.

  6. Preheat the grill to medium-high. Spread the tomato purée evenly over the pitta bread. Add

  7. the chopped garlic, wilted spinach, mint and cherry tomatoes, then crumble the feta over it

  8. all. Season with salt and pepper and place the olives on top.

  9. Place under the hot grill for about 5 minutes, or until the cheese begins to get golden brown on the edges. Serve immediately.

    The Medicinal Chef by Dale Pinnock (Quadrille, €20) Photography ©Martin Poole

Sick of feeding everyone? Here are five easy family dinners that you can add to the rotation

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

Salad Food Dish

Your Irish Examiner digital cookbook

1000+ recipes for everyday cooking

Midweek Meals: Five dinners to cook this week ready in less than 30 minutes

