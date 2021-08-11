Eat your way to better health with these delicious quick and easy recipes

Dale Pinnock is passionate about using nutrition as a way of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In his new book The Medical Chef: Eat Your Way To Better Health, he suggests that we have forgotten how important food can is in the healing process.
"Traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurvedic medicine are two wonderful examples of how observations about the interactions between food and our bodies can be pooled and used as a therapeutic tool. For a long time in the West, as the modern medical establishment came into its own, the importance of this knowledge has been forgotten."
In a world obsessed with counting macronutrients, Pinnock suggests we look at the wider nutritional story behind what we eat.
"As well as the macronutrients, there are the micronutrients: the vitamins, minerals, trace elements and essential fatty acids," he points out.
"These are the keys that allow chemical events to take place in the body. Zinc, for example, is used to regulate our white blood cells and the way the brain uses and responds to its own chemistry; it even creates proteins that regulate inflammation. Essential fatty acids are the building blocks for hormones and a whole group of communication molecules that work to regulate pain and inflammation. The B vitamins turn food into energy, and magnesium is essential for more than 1,000 chemical reactions in the body. So it’s clear that getting enough vitamins and minerals will have a huge impact on our daily health."
The key when dealing with illness, says Pinnock, is to use food and traditional medicine together.
"Just diet, or just medication, in isolation will only have a narrow spectrum of benefit. If we bring the two approaches together, the therapeutic spectrum is much broader. When we understand that there is more than one thing we can do to get well, we are in a better position to return to good health"
Baked sweet potatoes with omega houmous
This is a lovely, filling dish that’s packed with soluble fibre and the phytonutrients beta sitosterol, beta carotene and omega-3 fatty acids
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time50 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 medium sweet potatoes
1 400g tin chickpeas, drained
1 tbsp sesame seeds
2 tbsp flaxseed oil
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
juice of ½ lemon
handful fresh parsley or coriander, coarsely chopped (optional)
sea salt and black pepper
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6.
Put the sweet potatoes on a baking tray and roast in the oven for 40 minutes, or until very
soft when squeezed.
Meanwhile, place the chickpeas, sesame seeds, flaxseed oil, garlic and lemon juice into a blender
or food processor, season with salt and pepper and process into a smooth houmous.
When the sweet potato is cooked, cut it in half lengthways and pile a big dollop of the houmous on top of it. Scatter with the herbs, if using. Serve immediately.
Sesame soy salmon and vegetables with coconut rice
This is a lovely, filling dish with a wonderful Asian fusion vibe. It’s guaranteed to be a dinner-party favourite, too
Servings2
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 tbsp low-salt soy sauce
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tsp honey
2 large salmon fillets
150g brown rice
1 400ml tin coconut milk
2 tbsp desiccated coconut
olive oil, for cooking
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
1 large red onion, finely sliced
1 small carrot, cut into thin strips
½ courgette, cut into thin strips
handful baby spinach
sea salt
Method
Mix together 1 tablespoon soy sauce with the sesame oil and honey, and stir well to create a marinade. Pour over the salmon and leave to marinate for at least an hour, or overnight.
Put the rice in a saucepan and cover with salted boiling water. Simmer over a medium heat until half cooked, about 10 minutes (check the instructions on the packet). Add the coconut milk and continue to simmer until soft and tender. You may need to add a little extra water.
Add the desiccated coconut and stir well. Transfer to a warmed dish and set aside.
Heat a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, add the salmon and its marinade and cook for 6–8 minutes, turning regularly.
Meanwhile, heat a little olive oil in a large pan or wok and add the garlic, onion, carrot and courgette. Stir-fry for 2–3 minutes, until soft.
Add the spinach and remaining soy sauce, and cook for 1 minute. Once the salmon and vegetables are cooked, serve immediately with the coconut rice.
Greek pitta pizza
This is my idea of a perfect feel-good snack. I am somewhat partial to proper pizza, and this treat makes the most of my favourite flavours
Servings1
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseMain
CuisineGreek
Ingredients
- small handful baby spinach leaves
2–3 tsp tomato purée
1 large wholemeal pitta bread
½ garlic clove, finely chopped
small sprig fresh mint leaves,
coarsely torn
4–5 cherry tomatoes, halved
if large
50g feta cheese
4 black olives, pitted
sea salt and black pepper
Method
- Begin by wilting the spinach. Place it in a pan with about 2 tablespoons freshly boiled water.
Place over a high heat so that the water simmers.
Cover and cook for 3–4 minutes – the spinach will wilt very quickly. Remove from the heat,
drain off any liquid and leave to cool for a few moments. Once cool enough to handle, give it
a bit of a squeeze to get rid of any excess water.
Preheat the grill to medium-high. Spread the tomato purée evenly over the pitta bread. Add
the chopped garlic, wilted spinach, mint and cherry tomatoes, then crumble the feta over it
all. Season with salt and pepper and place the olives on top.
Place under the hot grill for about 5 minutes, or until the cheese begins to get golden brown on the edges. Serve immediately.
The Medicinal Chef by Dale Pinnock (Quadrille, €20) Photography ©Martin Poole