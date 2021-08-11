Eat your way to better health with these delicious quick and easy recipes

Dale Pinnock is passionate about using nutrition as a way of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. In his new book The Medical Chef: Eat Your Way To Better Health, he suggests that we have forgotten how important food can is in the healing process.

"Traditional Chinese medicine and Indian Ayurvedic medicine are two wonderful examples of how observations about the interactions between food and our bodies can be pooled and used as a therapeutic tool. For a long time in the West, as the modern medical establishment came into its own, the importance of this knowledge has been forgotten."