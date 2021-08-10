Midweek Meals: five dinners to cook this week ready in less than 30 minutes

Baked haddock with breadcrumbs
Enjoy this cherry tomato, olive and breaded haddock supper for the whole family, ready in just half an hour
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time30 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 shallots, peeled and sliced
4 large potatoes, chopped
400g cherry tomatoes
70g green olives, sliced
4 fillets of haddock
100g bread crumbs
Method
Toss the potatoes, garlic, and rosemary in olive oil and seasoning. Place on a roasting tray and into a medium oven, until the potatoes are golden on the outside and cooked through.
In a separate baking tray, toss the tomatoes, shallots and olives in oil and seasoning. Season the fish and place it on top. Sprinkle with the breadcrumbs and place into an oven heated to 180°C. Bake until the fish is cooked through, which will take about 15 minutes, depending on its thickness.
Serve with the potatoes on the side and with the juice from the roasting tray.
Old-fashioned meatballs in tomato sauce
This rich sauce can be used for may different things, it is often handy to make a double batch and use it in a vegetarian dish another night
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
dash of olive oil
1 onion finely chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tins of tomatoes
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk
1 tsp honey
bunch of basil, removed from the stalk
340g minced beef
bunch of parsley, finely chopped
85g Parmesan, grated
½ tbsp tomato purée
25g breadcrumbs
1 egg
Method
Heat the oil in a large saucepan and saute the onion until it turns translucent, add the garlic and stir fry for a minute then add the tomatoes, vinegar and thyme. Allow to bubble away over a low heat with a lid on for 20 minutes.
Add the honey and basil and taste and season. Allow to bubble away for another ten minutes or so.
In the meantime put the mince into a bowl and add the parsley, Parmesan, purée and breadcrumbs as well as some seasoning. Stir it all together then stir through the egg.
Roll about a soup spoon of the mixture into a ball and fry it in a pan of heated oil, turning them so that they cook through.
Spaghetti is the most typical pasta served with meatballs but any other shapes will do. You can either toss the meat balls in the sauce or spoon it over them.
Chicken with chorizo and arrabiata sauce
Arrabbiata means angry in Italian, this versatile sauce has a bit of a fiery kick to it and can be used over a few days or enjoyed here with spicy chorizo
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
dash of olive oil
2 onions, finely sliced
4 chicken legs on the bone
200g chorizo, sliced
pasta for four
For the sauce:
generous dash of olive oil
6 garlic cloves
800g ripe tomatoes, chopped
bunch of oregano, very finely chopped
bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk, very finely chopped
bunch of basil, very finely chopped
3 small red chilli peppers, finely chopped
4 tbsp balsamic vinegar
Method
Heat the oil in a large pan and sauté the onions until they have completely softened. Add the chicken and brown the legs. Transfer everything to an ovenproof dish. Add the chorizo and spoon the sauce over the dish.
Place into an oven heated to 180°C for about 35 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
To make the sauce, gently heat the oil in a large pan and sauté the garlic until it is about to change colour. Stir the chopped tomatoes into the pan.
Add six teaspoons of chopped oregano, two of thyme and six of finely chopped basil to the tomatoes.
Add the chilli and balsamic and allow to bubble away over a very low heat for 15 minutes.
Taste and season. Tomatoes vary in sweetness hugely. If you feel it needs a little sweetening add a teaspoon of honey.
Add the sauce to your chicken dish and serve with pasta. Sprinkle with shaved Parmesan cheese and some chopped basil and serve.
Tofu pad thai
Tofu is easy to cook, tasty and packed full of proteins, iron and calcium - a great alternative to meat and delicious with this rich pad thai with crunchy vegetables
Servings4
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseMain
CuisineThai
Ingredients
For the tofu:
1 packet of organic tofu, drained and diced
2 tbsp cornstarch
2 tbsp olive oil
1 packet rice noodles
2 limes, juiced
1 fresh red chilli, finely sliced
3 spring onions, finely sliced
1 red pepper, finely sliced
2 carrots, peeled and grated
1 packet mangetout, finely sliced
a handful of peanuts, roughly chopped
salt
pepper
For the Asian dressing:
50ml tamari or soy sauce
20ml olive oil
10ml sesame oil
1 tbsp honey
handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped
1 tbsp peanut butter
Method
Cook noodles as per packet instructions. Rinse with cold water and set aside to drain.
To make the dressing blitz all the ingredients together in a small food processor.
In a bowl toss together the diced tofu, corn-starch, salt and pepper, making sure all the tofu has a light covering of the mix.
In a wok heat the olive oil and add in the tofu. Toss on a high heat until the tofu crisps up. Remove from wok and set aside.
In the same wok heat the dressing a little. Add the noodles, pepper, carrot, spring onion, chilli and mangetout. Toss for 5 minutes. Do not overcook just heat through enough for eating. The crunchier the raw vegetables remain the better!
Just before serving toss the tofu and peanuts through the noodles. Transfer to a large serving bowl and garnish with coriander and a drizzle of fresh lime juice.
Clíona O’Connor’s Halloumi burgers
“I don’t just cook to feed people - cooking and baking is a form of therapy for me.” Clíona O’Connor's Halloumi burgers are always a hit
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time2 mins
Total Time17 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
For the burgers:
250g Halloumi
4 tbsp plain flour
1 egg
100g panko breadcrumbs
4 brioche burger buns
Gem lettuce
8 slices of gherkin
For the honey mustard sauce:
2 tbsp honey
4 tbsp crème fraîche
2 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 garlic clove
a few drops of lemon juice
Method
Mix the honey, crème fraîche and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Crush the garlic into it and mix.
Slice the Haloumi and set up flour, egg, and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes.
Coat the Halloumi slices in the flour, followed by the egg and then the breadcrumbs.
Cook in a preheated air fryer for five minutes or fry in olive oil for 2-3 mins on each side.
Assemble on a toasted brioche bun with the lettuce, gherkin and a generous helping of the honey mustard sauce. Enjoy straight away.