Midweek Meals: five dinners to cook this week ready in less than 30 minutes

Method

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and saute the onion until it turns translucent, add the garlic and stir fry for a minute then add the tomatoes, vinegar and thyme. Allow to bubble away over a low heat with a lid on for 20 minutes.

Add the honey and basil and taste and season. Allow to bubble away for another ten minutes or so.

In the meantime put the mince into a bowl and add the parsley, Parmesan, purée and breadcrumbs as well as some seasoning. Stir it all together then stir through the egg.

Roll about a soup spoon of the mixture into a ball and fry it in a pan of heated oil, turning them so that they cook through.