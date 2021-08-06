In the kitchen with iefood: Meet Leslie Williams as he talks about his favourite drinks of the moment 

Ever wondered what wine opener drinks experts use at home? Want to find out how to store that fancy bottle of wine you are hoping will age well? Join Leslie Williams in the kitchen with iefood as he takes us on a whistle-stop tour around his house.
We'll learn about where he stores his wine, and the budget tips he used to build his wine racks, the glasses he will not be without, and why boxes of wine are actually quite nice, really.
He'll be showing us the supermarket wines that offer great bang for their buck, the wines that improve with age and how to make a cocktail with a bottle of beer!