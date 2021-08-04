Five of our most popular rhubarb recipes to use while it's still in season

Rhubarb Eton mess
A seasonal twist on a classic, this dessert is easy to put together and a real crowd-pleaser
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseDessert
Ingredients
350g rhubarb
2 tbsp caster sugar
3-4 tbsp water
300ml double cream
1 packet of meringue nests or 2 large Italian style meringues
zest of 1 orange
Method
Trim the rhubarb and cut into short pieces about 1 inch long. Place in a small pan with water and sugar and cook in a medium high heat until the rhubarb has lost its shape and become like a sort of thick compote. Set aside to cool.
In a large bowl whisk the cream until thick and forming gentle peaks with your whisk. Be very careful not to over whisk; you want a nice softly whisked cream and not something on its way to butter.
Break up the meringue with your hands and combine with the cream, gently using a large spoon.
When the rhubarb has cooled, carefully swirl into the cream and meringue mixture and serve either in a large serving platter or individually with a little grated orange zest on top.
Strawberry and rhubarb pavlova
Crisp meringue and sweet cream with sweet fresh strawberries and rhubarb roasted in orange and honey - a match made in heaven
Servings12
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time2 hours 15 mins
Total Time2 hours 45 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
3 eggs
150g caster sugar
1 tsp white vinegar
2 tsp vanilla essence
600g strawberries
a bunch of rhubarb, about 400g
1 orange
1 tbsp runny honey
1 tbsp lemon juice
Method
Separate the eggs. Whisk the whites until they are stiff with nice peaks. With your mixer still running at high speed, gradually add the sugar a tablespoon at a time until you have a glossy, stiff mixture. Do not over whip it though, you want a creamy, smooth mixture with stiff, glossy peaks. Just before the meringue is ready, add the vinegar and mix that through.
Heat your oven to 120°C. Line two baking trays with non-stick baking paper. Spread half of the meringue mixture onto each, forming discs about 25cm in diameter. Bake for two hours and then turn off the oven. Use a wooden spoon to hold the oven door slightly ajar and leave the meringue in there until the oven is completely cool.
Hull and quarter half of the strawberries. Add them to a pan with the lemon juice and one teaspoon of caster sugar. Cook over a medium heat until the strawberries are soft, and the juices reduce down to a runny jam-like consistency. Take the pan off the heat and allow the compote to cool completely.
Trim the rhubarb and cut it into 3cm long pieces. Toss it in the zest and half the juice of the orange, along with a tablespoon of honey. Bake the rhubarb in your oven at 180°C for about fifteen minutes, then remove it from the tray and low it to cool. If you like, you can bake the rhubarb at the same time as the meringue, just give it about thirty minutes at that lower temperature until it is soft and cooked through but still holding its shape.
Whip the cream along with two teaspoons of caster sugar and one teaspoon of vanilla essence. Wash the strawberries, cutting some in half, keeping the stalks attached. These are for the top of your pavlova. Hull and slice the rest.
Place one meringue on a serving platter. Spread generously with the Chantilly cream, and add the roasted rhubarb. Add the top layer of meringue, spreading that with the last of the cream. Now spoon over the strawberry sauce. Pile on the sliced strawberries, top off with the halved berries, and if you fancy it some fresh blackberries or flaked almonds for decoration.
You can prepare most of the elements for this dessert ahead of time. If you wish, bake the meringue, roast the rhubarb, and make the strawberry compote the night before you need the pavlova. You can then whip the cream, prepare the fresh fruit, and assemble the pavlova just before you are ready to serve it. Do not leave this dessert to stand for too long before serving it though, or the meringue will lose its crisp texture.
Roast rhubarb with ginger
This is a simple and delicious way of preparing rhubarb which has the added benefit of keeping the beautiful shape and look of the rhubarb stalks intact
Servings6
Preparation Time40 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time1 hours 10 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
300g of rhubarb, cut into spears
1 thumb of ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
150g caster sugar
1 vanilla bean, split
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Place the rhubarb and ginger in a medium baking dish. Scatter the sugar over it and scrape the vanilla bean seeds into the dish.
Leave the dish on the countertop for around 30 minutes to let the rhubarb release some of its juices.
Mix the ingredients around the dish a little so everything is coated in sugar and rhubarb juice.
Roast for around 30 minutes until the rhubarb spears are soft but not yet falling apart. Let cool slightly and serve with good vanilla icecream.
Rhubarb and ginger bakewell tart
With a delicate pastry lattice or a sprinkle of flaked almonds, this bakewell classic makes the perfect summertime centrepiece
Servings6
Preparation Time25 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time1 hours 5 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
50g butter
110g flour
pinch of salt
25g caster sugar
1 egg, beaten (use about half)
50g butter
40g caster sugar
1 egg
25g ground almonds
40g flour
1/2 tsp baking powder
3-4 tbsp rhubarb, ginger and sweet geranium jam
sweet geranium leaves, to garnish
Method
Use a 1 x 18cm (7 inch) tin with a ‘pop-up’ base.
To make the shortcrust pastry, sieve the flour and the sugar into a large bowl. Cut the butter into cubes, toss in the flour, rub in with the fingertips until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs.
Whisk the egg with 2 tsp cold water and add enough to bind the mixture. But do not make the pastry too wet — it should come away cleanly from the bowl. Flatten into a round and wrap in parchment paper and rest in the fridge for 15 minutes.
Line the flan ring. Spread a thin layer of rhubarb, ginger and sweet geranium jam in the base of the flan. Cream the butter, add the caster sugar and beat until white and creamy, add the beaten egg, and then stir in the flour, ground almonds and baking powder. Spread this mixture carefully over the jam and smooth the top. Cut the remaining pastry into thin strips and arrange in a lattice pattern over the top of the flan. Egg wash carefully.
Bake at 180-190°C for 40 minutes. Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve warm or cold with a bowl of softly whipped cream. Garnish with Sweet Geranium leaves.
If you would like to decorate the tart with a pastry lattice, use 62g butter and 125g flour.
Cullohill rhubarb tart
This is a gem of a recipe – a real keeper. The pastry is made by the creaming method so people who are convinced that they suffer from 'hot hands' don't have to worry about rubbing in the butter
Servings10
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time60 mins
CourseDessert
CuisineIrish
Ingredients
For the pastry:
225g soft butter
50g caster sugar
2 eggs, preferably free-range
350g white flour, preferably unbleached
For the filling:
900g sliced rhubarb (about 1cm thick)
370g granulated sugar depending on whether you are using forced or garden rhubarb
egg wash made with one beaten egg and a dash of milk
caster sugar for sprinkling
To serve:
softly whipped cream
Soft dark brown sugar
Equipment:
tin, 18cm x 30.5cm x 2.5cm (7 x 12 x 1 inch) deep
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.
First, make the pastry. Cream the butter and sugar together by hand or in a food mixer (no need to over cream). Add the eggs one by one and beat for several minutes. Reduce speed and mix in the flour slowly. Turn out onto a piece of floured greaseproof paper, flatten into a round wrap and chill. This pastry needs to be chilled for at least 2 hours otherwise it is difficult to handle.
To make the tart, roll out the pastry 3mm (⅛ inch) thick approx., and use about ⅔ of it to line a suitable tin. Place the sliced rhubarb into the tart, sprinkle with sugar. Cover with a lid of pastry, seal edges, decorate with pastry leaves, egg wash and bake in the preheated oven until the apples are tender, approx. 45 minutes to 1 hour. When cooked cut into squares, sprinkle lightly with caster sugar and serve with softly whipped cream and Barbados sugar.