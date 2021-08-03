Sick of feeding everyone? Here are five easy family dinners that you can add to the rotation

It is all getting to be a bit too much. The kitchen is always dirty, there is never any bread in the house. And then, to add insult to injury: everyone wants dinner.
If the school holidays are creating chaos in your kitchen, then check out these fuss-free meals guaranteed to satisfy even the most hungry of family members.
Chicken supper in a dish with aïoli
Tumble all of the ingredients together in a bowl, season them well and toss them into a roasting tin for an irresistible one-dish supper
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2kg potatoes
225-275g medium onions, sliced into rings
8-10 large chicken legs, separated into thighs and drumsticks
1 large head of garlic, separated into cloves
1-2 tbsp sweet or smoked paprika (or a mixture of both)
2 tbsp marjoram, chopped
3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
juice of 1 lemon
flaky sea salt
freshly ground black pepper
To serve:
3-4 large ripe tomatoes
dash of balsamic vinegar, to taste
dash of honey or sugar, to taste
3-4 sprigs of flat-leaf parsley
For the aïoli:
2 egg yolks
1-2 garlic cloves
pinch of English mustard or 1/4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
¼ tsp flaky sea salt
2 tsp white wine vinegar
250ml oil
2 tsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped
Method
Preheat the oven to 230°C.
Peel the potatoes and cut them into chunky wedges. Put them into a large bowl with the sliced onion rings, chicken pieces and garlic cloves and sprinkle over the paprika, marjoram and plenty of salt and pepper. Drizzle generously with the extra virgin olive oil and squeeze over the lemon juice. Toss thoroughly to coat the potatoes and the chicken in the flavourings. Spread in a single layer over a large roasting tray or a large gratin dish, approximately 35 x 40cm.
Roast for 15–20 minutes, then reduce the heat to a moderate 180°C for a further 45 minutes or until the potatoes are golden and crisp at the edges and the chicken skin, is sticky and irresistible. Check the chicken is cooked close to the bone; it may take a little longer.
Coarsely chop the tomatoes and place them in a small bowl. Season to taste with salt, freshly ground black pepper, balsamic vinegar and honey (or sugar). Stir in the parsley. Sprinkle the tomato mixture over the hot chicken just as it comes out of the oven.
Accompany with the aïoli and a salad of organic leaves anointed with an extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice dressing.
To make the aïoli, put the egg yolks into a bowl with the garlic, mustard, salt and vinegar. Pour the oil(s) into a measuring jug. Taking a whisk in one hand and the oil in the other, carefully drip the oil onto the egg yolks, drop by drop, whisking at the same time. Within a minute, you will notice that the mixture is beginning to thicken. When this happens, you can add the oil a little faster — but don’t get too cheeky or it will suddenly curdle because the egg yolks can only absorb the oil at a certain pace.
If the aïoli curdles, it will suddenly become quite thin. If this happens you can quite easily remedy the situation by cracking another egg yolk into a clean bowl and whisking in the curdled aioli, half a teaspoon at a time.
Once all of the oil has been incorporated, beat in the parsley. Taste and add a little more seasoning and vinegar, if necessary.
Tagliatelle with a quick and simple meat sauce
Don't have time to make a slow-cook bolognese? Try this quick version tonight
Servings4
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time20 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseMain
CuisineItalian
Ingredients
½ medium yellow onion
2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
1 tbsp butter
450g fresh tomatoes
340g ground beef chuck
salt
280g tagliatelle or pappardelle
30g Parmesan, freshly grated
Method
Peel the onion and finely chop it. Put the olive oil and butter in a 12-inch skillet, add the chopped onion, and place over medium-high heat. Sauté until the onion turns a rich golden colour (about five minutes).
While the onion is sautéing, peel the tomatoes and coarsely chop them. When the onion is ready, add the ground beef, season with salt, and cook, stirring, until it has lost its raw colour and just begins to brown (two to three minutes).
Add the tomatoes, season them with salt, and cook over medium heat until the liquid the tomatoes release has almost completely evaporated (10-12 minutes).
Add about two tablespoons of salt to the boiling pasta water, add the tagliatelle, and stir until all the strands are submerged. Cook until al dente. When the pasta is done, drain well, toss with the sauce and the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, and serve at once.
This recipe is from Giuliano Hazan's Thirty Minute Pasta: 100 Quick and Easy Recipes.
Nasi goreng
One of the best ways to use up leftover rice, there are lots of variations of nasi goreng but this is our favourite
Servings2
Preparation Time5 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
CuisineIndonesian
Ingredients
spray oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 bundle of asparagus, woody ends removed, and chopped into thirds
1 shallot, finely chopped
2 chicken breasts, chopped
3 tbsp soy sauce
1 tsp garlic granules
salt
pepper
320g cooked rice
2 tbsp mirin
To garnish:
2 fried eggs
1 scallion, sliced
sesame seeds
Method
Spray a frying pan or wok with some oil and heat. Add in the garlic, asparagus and shallot and fry off, then add the chicken, 1 tablespoon of soy sauce, garlic granules and salt and pepper and cook until the chicken is browned.
Next add in the cooked rice.
Mix the mirin with 2 tablespoons of soy sauce in a cup and add into the rice and chicken, stirring well until the rice is completely coated. Get your fried eggs cooking so they’re ready for the garnish.
Pop half of the mix into a little bowl, and tip it out onto a plate, to give you a nice little ‘sandcastle’ of rice.
Top with a fried egg and sprinkle over the scallion slices and sesame seeds. Repeat with the remaining mix.
This recipe is from Gina and Karol Daly's The Daly Dish Rides Again, published by Gill Books.
Lazy pizza
Kids will love this French bread 'pizza' - ready in fifteen minutes
Servings1
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
dash of olive oil
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
4 large ripe tomatoes, chopped
small bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk
1 baguette, cut in half lengthwise
2 balls of Mozzarella, sliced
handful of basil leaves, roughly chopped
Method
Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the garlic until it is giving off an aroma. Stir in the chopped tomato until it has heated up. Stir in the thyme and season. Sometimes I add a little spoon of honey if the tomatoes are not completely ripe.
Spread the tomato mixture onto the halved baguettes. Lay the mozzarella slices on top and sprinkle with some black pepper. Place under a grill until the cheese has melted. Sprinkle with the basil and serve. You can add slices of salami or some grilled bacon onto the pizza.
Sprinkle it on just before you lay the mozzarella on the bread.
Superfood quesadillas
These wholemeal quesadillas make for a great midweek supper and are equally delicious served cold with a salad for lunch
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time2 mins
Total Time12 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 wholegrain wraps
1 tub of hummus (shop-bought or homemade)
1 avocado, skin removed and thinly sliced
1 lime, juiced
100g feta, crumbled
2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped
salt
pepper
1 tsp olive oil
Method
Spread a thick layer of hummus on each wrap. Place ½ of the avocado on one side of the wrap and drizzle the lime juice over it.
Sprinkle the feta and chopped coriander on top, season with salt and pepper. Fold in half.
In a pan heat the olive oil and cook each wrap for 1-2 minutes on each side or until lightly golden and crisp. Cut each wrap in half and serve.