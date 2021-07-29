Tiktok is obsessed with pesto eggs, but are they any good? We tried them to find out

When Amy Wilochowski posted a Tiktok video cooking eggs in a dollop of pesto, we were sceptical to say the least. 'Why mess with a good thing', we thought to ourselves. But as time went by, and billions (yes, billions) of people started to jump onto the #pestoeggs food train, we realised it was time to give it a go.

The more we thought about it, the more it made sense. Of course, eggs would taste delicious when paired with Parmesan cheese and basil and pine nuts. We already know that eggs fried in extra virgin olive oil are the gold standard.

So, chef Aisling Larkin got on the case, exploring the flavour combinations that would work best, with her own unique twist. The key, she says, is in making your own pesto. It only takes a few minutes and will keep well in the fridge to be dolloped over pasta or toasted cheese sandwiches.

Not for Aisling the bog-standard pesto though. She decided to add spinach and kale to hers, boosting the nutritional value and adding an earthy feel to the brunch classic. An advocate of the school of thought that demands "something creamy, something tangy, something salty" to every dish, what better addition than a slathering of cool, whipped feta to her toast? Oh my.