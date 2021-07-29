Tiktok is obsessed with pesto eggs, but are they any good? We tried them to find out

When Amy Wilochowski posted a Tiktok video cooking eggs in a dollop of pesto, we were sceptical to say the least. 'Why mess with a good thing', we thought to ourselves. But as time went by, and billions (yes, billions) of people started to jump onto the #pestoeggs food train, we realised it was time to give it a go.
The more we thought about it, the more it made sense. Of course, eggs would taste delicious when paired with Parmesan cheese and basil and pine nuts. We already know that eggs fried in extra virgin olive oil are the gold standard.
So, chef Aisling Larkin got on the case, exploring the flavour combinations that would work best, with her own unique twist. The key, she says, is in making your own pesto. It only takes a few minutes and will keep well in the fridge to be dolloped over pasta or toasted cheese sandwiches.
Not for Aisling the bog-standard pesto though. She decided to add spinach and kale to hers, boosting the nutritional value and adding an earthy feel to the brunch classic. An advocate of the school of thought that demands "something creamy, something tangy, something salty" to every dish, what better addition than a slathering of cool, whipped feta to her toast? Oh my.
Toasted sourdough with whipped feta and pesto eggs
This dish is absolutely stunning - it is my favourite brunch dish
Servings2
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 slices sourdough bread
4 eggs
For the whipped herby feta:
200g Irish Feta
50g mayonnaise
50g sour cream
1 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp chopped mint, oregano, parsley and coriander
½ tsp black pepper
For the kale and spinach pesto:
50g pine nuts
25g Parmesan cheese
1 clove garlic
Handful kale
Handful organic spinach
Handful basil
75ml extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method
First make the pesto. Blitz the parmesan, garlic and pine nuts in the food processor. Wash and dry the kale and spinach. Pop these along with the basil in the food processor. Blitz and gradually add in the olive oil. Season to taste.
Next, make the whipped feta. Place the feta, mayonnaise, sour cream, olive oil, herbs and seasoning in the food processor. Blitz until it forms a smooth paste. Put into a small bowl, cover and chill in the fridge until very cool.
Fry the eggs and toast the bread. Bring the pan to a medium heat, add in 2 heaped tbsp pesto, warm and add the eggs. Fry until crispy around the edges but with a runny yoke.
Spread the whipped feta on top of the toasted sourdough. Place the pesto eggs on top. Garnish with a little sea salt and a pinch of chilli flakes.