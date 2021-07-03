Make it tonight: one-tray dinners that you'll want on the menu this week

Parmesan pork with roast vegetables
Brining the pork keeps it incredibly moist, tender and juicy and that combined with the layers of umami flavour in the crumb make this a delicious family meal
Servings4
Preparation Time8 hours 20 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 25 mins
Total Time9 hours 45 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
500g pork fillet (1 loin)
For the brine:
300ml buttermilk
3 garlic cloves
4 sprigs thyme and rosemary
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 tbsp sea salt
1 tbsp dijon mustard
For the crumb:
200g panko breadcrumbs
50g Parmesan
1 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely diced
1 tsp fresh thyme
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp smoked paprika
For the traybake:
2 tbsp olive oil
750g baby potatoes (skin on)
200g butternut squash or sweet potato
1 sweet red pepper
2 red onions
5 garlic cloves (skin on)
1 courgette
2 apples
½ tin chickpeas
3 tbsp of balsamic glaze
Method
Prepare the pork 8 hours advance or overnight to allow it to tenderise. Trim the fat off the pork and cut into medallions (about 10 pieces per pork steak). Place all the ingredients for the brine a in a sealable container and stir. Add the pork, ensuring it is well covered and then seal it up, pop in the fridge and allow to tenderise.
To make the crumb, grate the Parmesan, finely chop the rosemary and thyme and combine all the seasoning ingredients together with the breadcrumbs.
Now, assemble the traybake. Quarter the baby potatoes, de-seed and chop the peppers, dice the courgette and butternut squash and peel and quarter the red onions.
Open and drain the tin of chickpeas, core and cut the apple into chunks. Pop the cloves of garlic from bulb and leave skins on.
Preheat the oven to 180℃/200℃ fan. Put 2 tbsp oil on the oven trays with a big pinch of fresh black pepper and sea salt, heat it in the oven for 3-4 minutes Remove the tray from the oven and scatter on the potatoes, butternut squash, peppers, onion, garlic, apple and chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 50 minutes until the vegetables are roasted.
As the vegetables roast, cook the pork on a separate tray. Remove the pork from the bag. Allow to drip and drain a little. Coat each piece in the crumb. Pat on the crumb well. Heat another tray in the same way, when hot remove from the oven and place the pork on the hot tray to allow the crumb to sizzle. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes.
When cooked, remove from the oven, stir through some fresh rosemary and thyme and drizzle the traybake with a little balsamic glaze. Toss everything together. Sit the crispy parmesan pork on top. Serve family style dining garnished with a little fresh rosemary and thyme and some Parmesan.
Miso-glazed salmon and broccoli traybake with coconut rice
A modern, bright family favourite that is full of umami flavour and sprouting broccoli – a deliciously moreish meal filled with nutrition
Servings4
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time45 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
4 salmon fillets (approx 750g)
1 tbsp white miso paste
2 tbsp mirin
2 tbsp soy/teriyaki sauce
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tbsp sesame oil
2 garlic cloves
2 cm piece fresh ginger
4 tbsp water
200g tender stem broccoli
For the coconut rice:
1 tsp oil
250g basmati rice
400ml coconut milk
100ml chicken stock
¼ tsp salt
To garnish:
Fresh lime, red chilli, spring onions, sesame seeds and coriander
Method
Whisk all the marinade ingredients together in a bowl. Sit the salmon in a flat dish, pour over the marinade and allow to sit for at leat 15 minutes and up to 24 hours.
Next steam the coconut rice. Make up the stock, open the tin of coconut milk. Heat the oil in the saucepan and cook the rice for 1 minute, stirring all the time. Pour in all the liquid together, bring it to a boil, then reduce it down to a very low heat. Pop the lid on and cook until the rice has absorbed all the liquid and is soft. This usually takes about 30 minutes. Turn off, allow to sit for a few moments, fluff up and transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with fresh coriander.
Preheat the oven to 220℃/200℃ fan. Arrange the salmon on the baking tray. Combine the miso, mirin, sesame, soy, garlic, ginger and water together. Whisk and spoon the marinade over the salmon and cook for 15-20 minutes. Plunge the broccoli into a saucepan of boiling water and cook for 3 minutes. Drain and refresh in ice-cold water immediately. Pop on the baking tray with salmon for the last 5-10 minutes of cooking.
Garnish the miso salmon traybake with lime wedges, fresh coriander, spring onions, sesame seeds and chilli. Serve family-style in the centre of the table on the tray with the big bowl of steamy fragrant coconut rice.
Creamy chicken traybake with rosemary, smoked bacon and peas
Comforting and delicious, this dish is everything you need after a long day
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time60 mins
Total Time1 hours 10 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
2 tbsp oil
1 tbsp butter
6 chicken fillets
salt
pepper
30g Dijon mustard
10 sprigs rosemary
6 garlic cloves
250g smoked streaky bacon
1.2kg waxy baby potatoes
200ml chicken stock
250-350ml cream
1 heaped tsp cornflour
100g frozen petit pois peas
Method
Preheat the oven to 180℃ fan/200℃.
Wash the potatoes and cut into cubes. Trim the chicken. Dice the streaky bacon. Mince the garlic. Boil the kettle and make up the stock. Mix the cornflour and 2 tbsp of the cold cream together until it forms a smooth paste. Stir in the rest of the cream, dijon mustard, garlic, stock and seasoning.
Put the oil and butter on the baking tray. Pop in the oven and heat up for a couple of minutes. Take out and place on the chicken and bacon. It should sizzle on the hot oil and butter as it hits it. Place the potato cubes on the tray next. Pour over the sauce lay in the springs of rosemary, keeping two or three back for garnish. Feel free to use 2 oven trays to fit everything.
After 45 minutes, remove the traybake, sprinkle in the frozen petit pois and gently stir it a little. Return to the oven to bake.
Bake for fifteen more minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is cooked through fully.
Serve with a simple green salad.
Coffee cake with Biscoff filling
This stunningly simple traybake can be whipped up in minutes - rich, creamy and perfect for a delightful mid-morning treat
Servings12
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time25 mins
Total Time35 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
225g flour
1 tsp baking powder
225g soft margarine
225g soft light brown sugar
4 eggs (room temperature)
2 tbsp milk (room temperature)
2 tbsp Camp coffee essence
1 tsp vanilla extract
For the coffee buttercream:
250g butter (room temperature)
500g icing sugar
2 tbsp milk (room temperature)
2 tbsp Camp coffee essence
For the filling:
1 small jar Biscoff spread
Method
Preheat the oven to fan 170℃ fan/190℃. Line the tin with parchment paper.
Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl. Pop in the soft margarine and sugar. Crack the eggs in and pour in the milk.
Using an electric mixer beat the ingredients for 1-2 minutes until the mixture is all smooth and combined. Be careful not to over mix, this is what makes the cake tough and dry.
Pour into the tin, smooth it out with a spatula and bake for 25-30 minutes. To test make sure a cake skewer comes out dry and the cake is moving away from the edges of the tin slightly.
While the cake bakes make the icing. Whip the room temperature soft butter until it is silky and smooth. Gradually pour in the icing sugar and mix. Add the milk little by little and continue to whip for about 5 minutes until incredibly smooth.
Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool. Cut into squares 12 or 24 squares. Cut each square in half lengthways and fill with a teaspoon of Biscoff spread.
Pop the top layer back on and pipe on the coffee buttercream. Serve and enjoy.