A Monaghan butcher has created a Kinder Bueno sausage, with pork from Cork 

Forget your Kinder Bueno ice cream cone - if you find yourself up Monaghan way, you'll be able to nab yourself a Kinder Bueno sausage from Larmer's Butchers.

"The whole thing came about because of my wee ones," says Stephen Larmer, owner proprietor of the business that was founded by his grandfather in 1921. "They love Kinder Buenos and Nutella - and at the weekend they'd be likely to wrap a pancake spread with Nutella around a sausage. It got me thinking."

The family-run business has been coming up with innovative ways to keep customers engaged over the last number of years, and their inventive approach to sausage-making has proved a talking point.

"We want to give people a reason to travel to us, and our sausages do that. And they taste good, so they do. We are not in the business of making sausages that taste terrible - we want our customers to return to us, and if they taste something that they don't like, they're not going to come back, are they?"

Larmer's base sausage recipe was created by Stephen's grandfather, and then modified by his father when he took over the business. The flavour has not changed greatly, but the texture has. "Back when my grandfather was working, the texture of the sausage would have been more coarse, but today we like a smoother texture."

While Stephen has created lots of novel flavours for his sausages in the past, his favourite remains a stilton and marmalade creation - but he admits the blue cheese requires an acquired taste.

The Kinder Bueno sausage is best served in a bap or on a bun, cooked on the barbecue, he says. "Having said that, we cooked them up with some spuds last week and they were very tasty."

While all the beef sold in the butchers comes from the family farm in Monaghan, the pork - including the meat used in their sausages - comes from Stauntons Foods in Cork.

"We have struggled to find a supplier that can top Stauntons, and we are happy to bring Cork pork to Monaghan," says Stephen Larmer.