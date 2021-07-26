Five easy summer lunches to make that are low on effort and high on taste

Method

To make the quick pickle, peel the carrot and discard the outer shavings. Continue to peel the carrot into ribbons until you get down to the core (you can keep this for the stockpot).

Place the carrot ribbons in a medium sized bowl along with the vinegar, honey, sea salt and mustard seeds. You can add a little water to make sure all the ribbons are covered with pickling liquid. Leave marinading for at least an hour before using the carrot ribbons.

Heat a tiny bit of oil in a saucepan and add the garlic, frying in the oil for a minute or two. Discard the garlic and add the spinach to the oil with a splash of water. Cook the spinach down for another minute until very wilted and green. Remove from the pan and place on a kitchen towel so it’s not too wet.

Slice the halloumi and pan fry until golden on both sides. Squeeze some lime juice over the halloumi as it fries.