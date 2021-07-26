Five easy summer lunches to make that are low on effort and high on taste

Lacking lunchtime inspiration? You're not alone. Check out our quick, simple and delicious recipes to enjoy this week 
Lunch should not take effort, but it need not be boring.

Mon, 26 Jul, 2021 - 12:55

Red cabbage, orange and pomegranate sunburst salad

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

Salads don’t have to be boring - you can dress one up to look fabulous with the right ingredients, filled with vibrant citurs colour and flavour

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Total Time

10 mins

Course

Side

Ingredients

  • ½ head red cabbage, shredded (quarter the cabbage, remove the core and slice)

  • 1 pomegranate, cut and deseeded

  • 1 orange, zest and juice

  • 1 lime, zest and juice

  • 3 oranges, peeled and sliced

  • large handful of fresh mint, roughly chopped

  • 200g organic natural yoghurt

  • 1 tbsp honey

Method

  1. Mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl and stir to combine.

  2. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the fridge for a delicious salad option.

  3. This salad will go beautifully with meat or fish at a barbecue.

Halloumi sliders with pickled carrot and wilted spinach

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

Halloumi is substantial enough to replace meat or be in place of a protein, making it a perfect addition to sliders at your summertime barbecue

Servings

4

Preparation Time

1 hours 10 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

1 hours 15 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • olive oil

  • 1 tsp sea salt

  • 1 x 200g pack of halloumi cheese

  • 4 small burger buns

  • mayonnaise

  • handful of spinach

  • 1 garlic clove, sliced very thinly

  • For the carrot pickle:

  • 1 large carrot

  • 50ml of cider vinegar

  • 1 tsp honey

  • 1 tsp sea salt

  • 1 tsp mustard seeds

Method

  1. To make the quick pickle, peel the carrot and discard the outer shavings. Continue to peel the carrot into ribbons until you get down to the core (you can keep this for the stockpot).

  2. Place the carrot ribbons in a medium sized bowl along with the vinegar, honey, sea salt and mustard seeds. You can add a little water to make sure all the ribbons are covered with pickling liquid. Leave marinading for at least an hour before using the carrot ribbons.

  3. Heat a tiny bit of oil in a saucepan and add the garlic, frying in the oil for a minute or two. Discard the garlic and add the spinach to the oil with a splash of water. Cook the spinach down for another minute until very wilted and green. Remove from the pan and place on a kitchen towel so it’s not too wet.

  4. Slice the halloumi and pan fry until golden on both sides. Squeeze some lime juice over the halloumi as it fries.

  5. Toast the burger buns and add a large dollop of the mayonnaise on each bun. Arrange slices of halloumi and wilted spinach and top with a little carrot pickle. Serve hot.

Salmon and prawn skewers

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

For a light summertime supper that combines sharp peppers, courgette and chunks of salmon, try these skewers oven-roasted or on the barbecue

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  • 500g salmon, diced

  • 16 large tiger prawns, peeled and deveined

  • 1 yellow pepper, chopped into large chunks

  • 1 courgette, coined

  • 8 long wooden/metal skewers, soaked in water

  • 3 tbsp rapeseed oil

  • 1 lemon, juiced

  • 1tsp sea salt

  • 1tsp cracked black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C or light the barbecue.

  2. Load the skewers with the fish, prawns and vegetables, ensuring everyone gets the same amount in a small bowl. Whisk together the oil, lemon, salt and pepper dressing.

  3. Brush the skewers with the dressing.

  4. If you're cooking in the oven: Place the skewers on a lightly greased tray and cook in the oven for 10-15 minutes. Turn the skewers halfway through to ensure even cooking and brush with more dressing.

  5. If you're using a barbecue: Place the skewers on the barbecue and cook for 10-15 minutes. Continuously marinade with dressing and turn regularly so they don’t stick to the grill.

Thomasina Miers’ chorizo, potato and thyme quesadillas

These herby quesadillas with salty chorizo are deliciously cheesy and endlessly versatile - you can make them with a variety of other fillings from chard and Ricotta to sautéed mushrooms

Servings

4

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Main

Cuisine

Mexican

Ingredients

  • 200g cooking chorizo, diced

  • ½ onion, finely chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped

  • 350g potatoes, diced and steamed until tender

  • a small bunch of thyme, shredded

  • olive oil

  • 400g mix of grated cheddar and Mozzarella cheese

  • 4 large flour tortillas

Method

  1. Heat a heavy-bottomed pan and add the chorizo and onion with a small dash of olive oil. Cook until the onion turns soft and translucent and the chorizo has started to release its oils. Add the garlic and cook for a further 3-4 minutes.

  2. Add the potato, turn up the heat and fry for another 5 minutes. Stir in the thyme and season with salt and pepper. Spread the chorizo mix on one half of the tortilla and sprinkle with the cheese mix.

  3. Fold the tortilla over so that you have a half moon. Brush it with a little olive oil (so the tortilla doesn’t stick to the pan) and place in hot, dry frying pan or griddle and cook until the cheese is melted and the outside is golden and crisp.

  4. Cut into wedges and serve with your favourite table salsa. A mix of extra mature English cheddar and a little grated Mozzarella makes the perfect cheese mix, with the right flavour and gooiness but it is also delicious with a little grated Lancashire cheese added to the mix. 

Posh beans on toast

recipe by:Currabinny Cooks

I do not like baked beans and my enjoyment of kale is very conditional, but when combined in this recipe, they are heaven

Servings

2

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

15 mins

Total Time

25 mins

Course

Main

Ingredients

  •  

  • 2 slices of sourdough 

  • butter 

  • 2 eggs 

  • 150g Russian or curly kale, tough stalks removed 

  • zest and juice of 1 lemon 

  • 1 garlic clove, sliced thinly 

  • 80g Parmesan, shaved 

  • sea salt

  • cracked black pepper 

  • For the beans:

  • 1 can butterbeans, drained and beans rinsed with cold water

  • 2 sprigs of thyme 

  • 1 bay leaf

  • peel of ½ lemon 

  • sea salt 

  • 1 garlic clove, minced 

  • extra virgin olive oil 

Method

  1. In a small pot or saucepan, place the beans along with the thyme and bay leaf (tied together with twine), olive oil, sea salt, minced garlic and lemon peel, over a medium heat.

  2. Sautee gently until fragrant and the beans are starting to become soft but not to the point of breaking apart. Take off the heat and remove the herbs and lemon peel.

  3. For the kale, sauté with some olive oil and sliced garlic over a medium high heat, squeeze over the juice of 1 small lemon and add its zest to the pan. Season with sea salt. Cook until soft but not totally wilted.

  4. Toast the sourdough, spread generously with butter and then poach the eggs until firm on the outside but with the yolks still nice and runny.

  5. Arrange the toast between two serving plates and dividing the beans and kale between them on top of the toast. Place an egg on each and lastly add some of the shaved parmesan.

