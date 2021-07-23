What does Colm O'Gorman eat, and why? Find out on the Great Irish Summer Podcast

Few things have the power to evoke a memory quite like food. Whether it's the smell of freshly baked bread reminding you of home or the sound of meat hitting a searing hot grill to conjure memories of family gatherings past, many of us keep our most precious memories tucked away with ones of the food we were eating when we experienced them.

On the third episode of the Great Irish Summer Podcast, Ciara McDonnell talks to Colm O'Gorman about life growing up on a farm, and how his forward-thinking mother embraced vegetarianism in the name of animal welfare.