Life Hack: These viral pasta chips are worthy of the hype

A slight disclaimer this week: I didn’t try this myself, but I paid close attention as my boyfriend experimented with the latest viral recipe to catch his eye (thanks Greg!).

In the past year, the combination of various lockdowns and quick and easy recipes appearing on TikTok means our eating habits have been slightly elevated with minimal effort (add a beef stock cube to the water the next time you boil potatoes or pasta and thank me later). This latest trend offers a tasty savoury side dish or snack in its own right and includes a satisfying crunch.

We’d seen a host of people on TikTok rave about this one, from food accounts to an A&E doctor in America who normally focuses on health videos. It seemed universally loved and we had to try it. The cooking method is simple enough, the longest time is spent either waiting for the pasta to cook or waiting for the airfryer or oven to crisp it so there’s very little effort involved.

To start, cook pasta in a pot of boiling water until soft - we used some tube-shaped rigatoni as we were hoping it would look like a bowl of slightly healthier Hoola Hoops but any shape or variety of pasta you can get your hands on should do the trick. Once cooked, drain the water and mix the pasta with some olive oil, parmesan cheese and spices. Spice-wise, we added some paprika, garlic powder, oregano and salt but you can use whatever you have in your press that you think would be tasty.

Put this mixture into an airfryer at 200C for 10 minutes, tossing halfway through. If you don’t own an airfryer, you can place them in the oven at 200C or gas mark 6 for 25 minutes but be warned, the result won’t be as crunchy as you’ll get with an airfryer.

When it came out of the airfryer after 10 minutes we thought it could be even crispier so we popped it back in for an extra five minutes and they crisped up perfectly. I’d still recommend a taste test after 10 minutes though, as machines being used as well as personal preferences can vary.

The end result was a crunchy, cheesy snack that would be perfect for munching on while watching Netflix or as a side dish with your dinner. My next quest is to find a perfect dip to go with it. I spotted a creamy feta, Greek yogurt and garlic dip recipe that I think would work a treat.

Once we’re all vaccinated and the world is a little bit more normal, I can’t wait to throw a dinner party and impress my guests with all these food hacks that make it seem I know my way around a kitchen better than I actually do. What would we do without the internet?