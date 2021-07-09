The newest Cork food market plus four more to visit this week

The newest Cork food market plus four more to visit this week

StrEAT Market is home to tacos from Taco Rebel and coffees from Bevs & Brews.

StrEAT Market

The new kid on the food market block, Harley’s StrEAT Market is located next to The Metropole Hotel and features eats and drinks from vendors including Taco Rebel, Bevs and Brews, and BBQ pop-up Bird Song in the City. StrEAT Market is open every Wednesday to Sunday from 10am until 8pm.

Marina Market

Selling everything from churros to potatoes smothered in melted cheese, the Marina Market is both covered (rainy day, check) and hipsterish-enough to warrant putting on some mascara. 

The English Market

Located on Princes St, this indoor market is reliably busy for good reason. From Mr Bells to seafood that just leapt out of the sea, you'll find everything you need (and more) at Cork's most established food market. 

Bantry Market 

Although small, this vibrant market offers a fantastic selection of food, garden and horticulture and second-hand bookstalls. Visit on Fridays for a relaxed browsing experience and bring the family - there is something here for everyone.

Mahon Point Farmers’ Market 

Just outside the popular shopping centre, this market is a local staple every Thursday, selling gourmet food and a wonderful selection of handmade items, perfect for gift-giving. Special shout out to Volcano Pizza and The Flour House - main course and dessert, sorted. 

