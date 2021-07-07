World Chocolate Day: Whoopie pies, no-bake cakes and other chocolate recipes to try

Indulgent, luxurious and always delicious 
World Chocolate Day is a good excuse to bake something delicious today.

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 14:21
Ciara McDonnell

Claire Ptak’s chocolate whoopie with fluffy marshmallow filling

The whoopie pie that started it all: moist, spongy, dark chocolate cake sandwiched around a fluffy marshmallow centre - simply irresistible

Servings

24

Preparation Time

40 mins

Cooking Time

8 mins

Total Time

48 mins

Course

Baking

Cuisine

American

Ingredients

  • 175g plain flour

  • 100g unsweetened cocoa powder

  • 1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

  • ½ tsp baking powder

  • ½ tsp salt

  • 125g unsalted butter, softened

  • 200g sugar

  • 1 egg

  • 225ml buttermilk

  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

  • For the fluffy marshmallow filling:

  • 3 egg whites

  • 150g caster sugar

  • 2 tbsp golden syrup

  • pinch salt

  • 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line two trays with baking paper.

  2. In a bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder. Stir in the salt and set aside. In a separate bowl, cream the softened butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, using an electric hand whisk or a freestanding mixer fitted with the flat beater.

  3. Add the egg and mix well. Add the buttermilk and vanilla and beat until well combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients in two batches, mixing until just incorporated. Chill for 30 minutes before using.

  4. Drop 18 large or 48 small scoops of batter, about 5cm (2 inches) apart, onto the prepared baking trays. Bake in the middle of the oven for 10-12 minutes for large whoopies or 8-10 minutes for mini whoopies, until the cakes are left with a slight impression when touched with a finger. Remove from the oven to a wire rack and cool completely.

  5. To assemble, spread or pipe a generous scoop of Fluffy Marshmallow filling onto the flat surface of a cooled whoopee. Top with another whoopee to make a sandwich and serve. For the Fluffy Marshmallow Filling, weigh all the ingredients into a heatproof bowl (the stainless steel bowl of freestanding mixers is ideal) and place the bowl over a saucepan of boiling water.

  6. Whisk continuously by hand until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is frothy and slightly opaque (about 10-15 minutes). Remove from the heat and whip the mixture on high speed in a freestanding mixer until it is white and thick and holds its shape. Use straight away.
    This recipe is from The Whoopie Pie Book by Claire Ptak.

Espresso martini chocolate cake

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

This cocktail-inspired cake is the ideal end to a celebratory dinner

Servings

12

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

1 hours 20 mins

Total Time

1 hours 40 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • For the cake:

  • 200g chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces

  • 200g butter, cubed

  • 60ml strong coffee

  • 65ml Kahlua or another coffee liqueur

  • 170g self-raising flour

  • 180g muscovado sugar

  • 180g caster sugar

  • 25g cocoa powder

  • 85g buttermilk

  • 3 eggs

  • For the icing:

  • 200g soft butter

  • 400g icing sugar

  • 40 ml cold strong coffee

  • 20 ml coffee liqueur

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 140°C and line a 9-inch tin with parchment.

  2. Melt the chocolate, butter, coffee and liqueur together in a heavy-based saucepan. Stir this mixture into the dry ingredients.

  3. Mix the flour, two sugars and the cocoa powder together and set aside.

  4. Beat the buttermilk and eggs together. Mix this with the other ingredients.

  5. Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin. 

  6. Beat the ingredients for the icing together until light and fluffy.

  7. Cut the cake into three discs and top two of the discs with icing and sandwich them together. Ice the top of the cake.

Chocolate biscuit cake

recipe by:Darina Allen

This recipe was sent in by reader Leah Flynn

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Cooking Time

5 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Baking

Ingredients

  • 600g rich tea biscuits

  • 350g butter

  • 225g caster sugar

  • 4 dstsp cocoa powder

  • 3 eggs

  • 225g milk chocolate

  • Equipment:

  • 1 x 900g (2lb) loaf tin, lined with cling film

Method

  1. Break the biscuits into a bowl.

  2. In a saucepan, melt the butter and sugar together, stirring all the time.

  3. When melted, add the cocoa powder. Allow to cool slightly.

  4. Beat the eggs lightly and add to the butter, sugar and cocoa mixture.

  5. Add the broken biscuits and mix well. Fill into a lined loaf tin. Leave to set in the fridge. Turn out of the tin and cover in melted chocolate.
    This recipe is from Irish Examiner reader Leah Flynn.

