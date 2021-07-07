World Chocolate Day: Whoopie pies, no-bake cakes and other chocolate recipes to try

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line two trays with baking paper.

In a bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder. Stir in the salt and set aside. In a separate bowl, cream the softened butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, using an electric hand whisk or a freestanding mixer fitted with the flat beater.

Add the egg and mix well. Add the buttermilk and vanilla and beat until well combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients in two batches, mixing until just incorporated. Chill for 30 minutes before using.

Drop 18 large or 48 small scoops of batter, about 5cm (2 inches) apart, onto the prepared baking trays. Bake in the middle of the oven for 10-12 minutes for large whoopies or 8-10 minutes for mini whoopies, until the cakes are left with a slight impression when touched with a finger. Remove from the oven to a wire rack and cool completely.

To assemble, spread or pipe a generous scoop of Fluffy Marshmallow filling onto the flat surface of a cooled whoopee. Top with another whoopee to make a sandwich and serve. For the Fluffy Marshmallow Filling, weigh all the ingredients into a heatproof bowl (the stainless steel bowl of freestanding mixers is ideal) and place the bowl over a saucepan of boiling water.