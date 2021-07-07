World Chocolate Day: Whoopie pies, no-bake cakes and other chocolate recipes to try

Claire Ptak’s chocolate whoopie with fluffy marshmallow filling
The whoopie pie that started it all: moist, spongy, dark chocolate cake sandwiched around a fluffy marshmallow centre - simply irresistible
Servings24
Preparation Time40 mins
Cooking Time8 mins
Total Time48 mins
CourseBaking
CuisineAmerican
Ingredients
175g plain flour
100g unsweetened cocoa powder
1½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
½ tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
125g unsalted butter, softened
200g sugar
1 egg
225ml buttermilk
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
For the fluffy marshmallow filling:
3 egg whites
150g caster sugar
2 tbsp golden syrup
pinch salt
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Line two trays with baking paper.
In a bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, bicarbonate of soda and baking powder. Stir in the salt and set aside. In a separate bowl, cream the softened butter and sugar together until light and fluffy, using an electric hand whisk or a freestanding mixer fitted with the flat beater.
Add the egg and mix well. Add the buttermilk and vanilla and beat until well combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients in two batches, mixing until just incorporated. Chill for 30 minutes before using.
Drop 18 large or 48 small scoops of batter, about 5cm (2 inches) apart, onto the prepared baking trays. Bake in the middle of the oven for 10-12 minutes for large whoopies or 8-10 minutes for mini whoopies, until the cakes are left with a slight impression when touched with a finger. Remove from the oven to a wire rack and cool completely.
To assemble, spread or pipe a generous scoop of Fluffy Marshmallow filling onto the flat surface of a cooled whoopee. Top with another whoopee to make a sandwich and serve. For the Fluffy Marshmallow Filling, weigh all the ingredients into a heatproof bowl (the stainless steel bowl of freestanding mixers is ideal) and place the bowl over a saucepan of boiling water.
Whisk continuously by hand until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is frothy and slightly opaque (about 10-15 minutes). Remove from the heat and whip the mixture on high speed in a freestanding mixer until it is white and thick and holds its shape. Use straight away.
This recipe is from The Whoopie Pie Book by Claire Ptak.
Espresso martini chocolate cake
This cocktail-inspired cake is the ideal end to a celebratory dinner
Servings12
Preparation Time20 mins
Cooking Time1 hours 20 mins
Total Time1 hours 40 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
For the cake:
200g chocolate, broken into small even-sized pieces
200g butter, cubed
60ml strong coffee
65ml Kahlua or another coffee liqueur
170g self-raising flour
180g muscovado sugar
180g caster sugar
25g cocoa powder
85g buttermilk
3 eggs
For the icing:
200g soft butter
400g icing sugar
40 ml cold strong coffee
20 ml coffee liqueur
Method
Preheat the oven to 140°C and line a 9-inch tin with parchment.
Melt the chocolate, butter, coffee and liqueur together in a heavy-based saucepan. Stir this mixture into the dry ingredients.
Mix the flour, two sugars and the cocoa powder together and set aside.
Beat the buttermilk and eggs together. Mix this with the other ingredients.
Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.
Beat the ingredients for the icing together until light and fluffy.
Cut the cake into three discs and top two of the discs with icing and sandwich them together. Ice the top of the cake.
Chocolate biscuit cake
This recipe was sent in by reader Leah Flynn
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time5 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseBaking
Ingredients
600g rich tea biscuits
350g butter
225g caster sugar
4 dstsp cocoa powder
3 eggs
225g milk chocolate
Equipment:
1 x 900g (2lb) loaf tin, lined with cling film
Method
Break the biscuits into a bowl.
In a saucepan, melt the butter and sugar together, stirring all the time.
When melted, add the cocoa powder. Allow to cool slightly.
Beat the eggs lightly and add to the butter, sugar and cocoa mixture.
Add the broken biscuits and mix well. Fill into a lined loaf tin. Leave to set in the fridge. Turn out of the tin and cover in melted chocolate.
This recipe is from Irish Examiner reader Leah Flynn.