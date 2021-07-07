Soup in summer? Here are our top three soups that are so hot right now

Green pea soup with fresh mint cream
This soup tastes of summer. If you are using fresh peas use the pods to make a vegetable stock and use it as a basis for your soup. Having said that, best quality frozen peas also make a delicious soup
Servings8
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time10 mins
Total Time20 mins
CourseStarter
CuisineTraditional
Ingredients
30g lean ham or bacon
15g butter
2 medium spring onions, chopped
675g podded peas, fresh or frozen
Outside leaves of a head of lettuce, shredded
A sprig of mint
900ml light homemade stock or water
Salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar
2 tbsp thick cream
For the garnish:
Whipped cream
Freshly chopped mint
Method
Heat the chicken stock. Cut the bacon into very fine shreds. Melt the butter and sweat the bacon for about five minutes, add the spring onion and cook for another one to two minutes.
Then add the peas, lettuce, mint and the hot chicken stock or water. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. Bring to the boil with the lid off and cook for approx. five minutes until the peas are just tender. Liquidise and add a little cream to taste.
Serve hot or chilled, with a blob of whipped cream mixed with some freshly chopped mint. If this soup is made ahead, reheat uncovered and serve immediately. It will lose its fresh taste and bright lively colour if it sits in a bain-marie or simmers at length in a pot.
Note: Be really careful not to overcook or you will lose the fresh taste and bright green colour. Add a little extra stock if the soup is too thick.
Gazpacho
We love to make this cold soup in the summer with the vine-ripened tomatoes in the greenhouses that are bursting with flavour — serve as a starter or as a refreshing drink for picnics
Servings8
Preparation Time15 mins
Total Time15 mins
CourseStarter
CuisineSpain
Ingredients
700g (1½lb) very ripe tomatoes, peeled and finely chopped
3 thick slices good quality stale bread, crusts removed and chopped
2-3 cloves garlic, crushed
425ml fresh tomato juice
2 roasted and peeled red peppers
110g onion, peeled and chopped
1 medium cucumber, chopped
4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp homemade mayonnaise optional
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1 tsp salt
Freshly ground black pepper and sugar
To garnish:
2 red peppers, de-seeded and finely diced
1 small cucumber, finely diced
4 very ripe tomatoes, finely diced
4 slices of bread made into tiny croutons and fried in olive oil
2 tbsp diced black olives or small whole olives
1 small onion, diced
Salt and freshly ground pepper
1 tbsp freshly chopped mint
Method
- Put the tomatoes, chopped bread, crushed garlic, tomato juice, roasted red pepper, chopped onion, cucumber, olive oil and mayonnaise into a food processor or blender.
Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and sugar. Whizz until smooth.
Dilute with water and chill, taste and correct the seasoning.
Serve the garnish in separate bowls. Guests help themselves, the soup should be thick with garnish.
Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, on a very hot day and add an ice cube or two if you wish.
Mediterranean-style roasted red pepper soup
For years in the restaurant, this was one of my favourite soups and I would always garnish it with pesto - a little bit of feta crumbled on top is a nice optional extra
Servings6
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time30 mins
Total Time40 mins
CourseStarter
Ingredients
3 red peppers, chopped
2 red onions, chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1 tsp coriander seeds or ground coriander
salt
black pepper
2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for cooking
2 celery sticks
1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes
1 vegetable stock cube
300ml boiling water
fresh basil leaves, to garnish
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Put the peppers, onions, garlic and coriander on a large baking tray and season with salt and pepper, then drizzle with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and toss to coat. Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until the veg are soft and caramelised.
Meanwhile, heat a large pot and add a splash of olive oil. Add the celery and gently sauté until softened, then add your chopped tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes to draw out their sweetness.
Dissolve the stock cube in the hot water, then pour into the tomato mixture, stirring to combine. Simmer for 10 minutes.
Add your roasted vegetables to the pot, then using a hand-held blender, blitz until creamy and smooth. Ladle into warmed bowls and garnish with a few fresh basil leaves and cracked black pepper. Serve with a slice of vegan brown soda bread. This will last for three days in your fridge once chilled.