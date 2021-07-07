Soup in summer? Here are our top three soups that are so hot right now

Light, fresh and just as comforting as you would expect
Soup tastes just as good during summertime as any other time of year.

Ciara McDonnell

Green pea soup with fresh mint cream

recipe by:Darina Allen

This soup tastes of summer. If you are using fresh peas use the pods to make a vegetable stock and use it as a basis for your soup. Having said that, best quality frozen peas also make a delicious soup

Servings

8

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

10 mins

Total Time

20 mins

Course

Starter

Cuisine

Traditional

Ingredients

  • 30g lean ham or bacon

  • 15g butter

  • 2 medium spring onions, chopped

  • 675g podded peas, fresh or frozen

  • Outside leaves of a head of lettuce, shredded

  • A sprig of mint

  • 900ml light homemade stock or water

  • Salt, freshly ground pepper and sugar

  • 2 tbsp thick cream

  • For the garnish:

  • Whipped cream

  • Freshly chopped mint

Method

  1. Heat the chicken stock. Cut the bacon into very fine shreds. Melt the butter and sweat the bacon for about five minutes, add the spring onion and cook for another one to two minutes.

  2. Then add the peas, lettuce, mint and the hot chicken stock or water. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. Bring to the boil with the lid off and cook for approx. five minutes until the peas are just tender. Liquidise and add a little cream to taste.

  3. Serve hot or chilled, with a blob of whipped cream mixed with some freshly chopped mint. If this soup is made ahead, reheat uncovered and serve immediately. It will lose its fresh taste and bright lively colour if it sits in a bain-marie or simmers at length in a pot.

  4. Note: Be really careful not to overcook or you will lose the fresh taste and bright green colour. Add a little extra stock if the soup is too thick.

Gazpacho

recipe by:Darina Allen

We love to make this cold soup in the summer with the vine-ripened tomatoes in the greenhouses that are bursting with flavour — serve as a starter or as a refreshing drink for picnics

Servings

8

Preparation Time

15 mins

Total Time

15 mins

Course

Starter

Cuisine

Spain

Ingredients

  • 700g (1½lb) very ripe tomatoes, peeled and finely chopped

  • 3 thick slices good quality stale bread, crusts removed and chopped

  • 2-3 cloves garlic, crushed

  • 425ml fresh tomato juice

  • 2 roasted and peeled red peppers

  • 110g onion, peeled and chopped

  • 1 medium cucumber, chopped

  • 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • 2 tbsp homemade mayonnaise optional

  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

  • 1 tsp salt

  • Freshly ground black pepper and sugar

  • To garnish:

  • 2 red peppers, de-seeded and finely diced

  • 1 small cucumber, finely diced

  • 4 very ripe tomatoes, finely diced

  • 4 slices of bread made into tiny croutons and fried in olive oil

  • 2 tbsp diced black olives or small whole olives

  • 1 small onion, diced

  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

  • 1 tbsp freshly chopped mint

Method

  1. Put the tomatoes, chopped bread, crushed garlic, tomato juice, roasted red pepper, chopped onion, cucumber, olive oil and mayonnaise into a food processor or blender.

  2. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper and sugar. Whizz until smooth.

  3. Dilute with water and chill, taste and correct the seasoning.

  4. Serve the garnish in separate bowls. Guests help themselves, the soup should be thick with garnish.

  5. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, on a very hot day and add an ice cube or two if you wish.

Mediterranean-style roasted red pepper soup

recipe by:Trisha Lewis

For years in the restaurant, this was one of my favourite soups and I would always garnish it with pesto - a little bit of feta crumbled on top is a nice optional extra

Servings

6

Preparation Time

10 mins

Cooking Time

30 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Starter

Ingredients

  • 3 red peppers, chopped

  • 2 red onions, chopped

  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped

  • 1 tsp coriander seeds or ground coriander

  • salt

  • black pepper

  • 2 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for cooking

  • 2 celery sticks

  • 1 x 400g tin of chopped tomatoes

  • 1 vegetable stock cube

  • 300ml boiling water

  • fresh basil leaves, to garnish

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

  2. Put the peppers, onions, garlic and coriander on a large baking tray and season with salt and pepper, then drizzle with the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and toss to coat. Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, until the veg are soft and caramelised.

  3. Meanwhile, heat a large pot and add a splash of olive oil. Add the celery and gently sauté until softened, then add your chopped tomatoes and simmer for 10 minutes to draw out their sweetness.

  4. Dissolve the stock cube in the hot water, then pour into the tomato mixture, stirring to combine. Simmer for 10 minutes.

  5. Add your roasted vegetables to the pot, then using a hand-held blender, blitz until creamy and smooth. Ladle into warmed bowls and garnish with a few fresh basil leaves and cracked black pepper. Serve with a slice of vegan brown soda bread. This will last for three days in your fridge once chilled.

