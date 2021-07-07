Soup in summer? Here are our top three soups that are so hot right now

Method

Heat the chicken stock. Cut the bacon into very fine shreds. Melt the butter and sweat the bacon for about five minutes, add the spring onion and cook for another one to two minutes.

Then add the peas, lettuce, mint and the hot chicken stock or water. Season with salt, pepper and sugar. Bring to the boil with the lid off and cook for approx. five minutes until the peas are just tender. Liquidise and add a little cream to taste.

Serve hot or chilled, with a blob of whipped cream mixed with some freshly chopped mint. If this soup is made ahead, reheat uncovered and serve immediately. It will lose its fresh taste and bright lively colour if it sits in a bain-marie or simmers at length in a pot.