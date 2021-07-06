How to make the perfect hummus and the common mistakes to avoid

Cook your chickpeas

If you are taking hummus-making seriously, then consider soaking and cooking your own chickpeas. Not only is it cheaper, but chickpeas cooked at home taste infinitely better than those you find in a tin.

There is science involved

And by science, I mean bicarbonate of soda. A pinch of bicarb in the cooking water raises the PH level and softens the outside of the chickpeas as they cook, ensuring the smoothest hummus.

Good quality additions

You want the best quality light tahini you can find for your hummus - with so few ingredients there is nothing to hide behind in this recipe.

Ice-cold water

The secret to the smoothest hummus is not olive oil as you might have thought - it's ice-cold water. I always add a cube or two of ice to the water I will be streaming into my food processor to ensure the creamiest result.

Season at the last step

Hummus can take a lot of salt, but be wary. The flavours of this dip continue to develop, so be cautious with your salt, testing and tasting at every juncture.