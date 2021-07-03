Order up: takeaway classics to cook at home from The Daly Dish 

Chicken shawarma
Never darken the door of the local kebab shop again with this takeaway classic from The Daly Dish
Servings6
Preparation Time15 mins
Cooking Time40 mins
Total Time55 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
8 chicken thigh fillets, all visible fat removed
For the shawarma spice marinade:
1 tbsp ground cumin
1 tsp turmeric
2 tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp ground cardamom
1 tsp ground coriander
½ tsp ground ginger
200ml water
To serve:
6 wholemeal pittas, warmed
iceberg lettuce, shredded
1 red onion, sliced
a drizzle of garlic sauce
Method
Preheat the oven to 220°C.
Start by marinating the chicken. Mix the spices with the water in a large bowl. Add in the chicken thighs and massage in the spices, making sure they are completely covered. Cover with clingfilm and pop into the fridge overnight.
To cook, you will need to stick the chicken on skewers, which is easy to do! We have a kebab spike, but you can make a DIY version at home. Get a baking tray, cut a large onion or potato in half, stick two bamboo skewers beside each other into one half of the potato or onion and then layer up the chicken piece by piece. Once it’s been layered up, pop into the oven for 40 minutes until golden and brown.
Remove and allow to stand for 10 minutes and then slice those babies up. Serve in warm pittas with lettuce and red onion and drizzle on some garlic sauce.
This recipe is from Gina and Karol Daly's The Daly Dish Rides Again, published by Gill Books.
Crispy shredded beef with sweet chilli sauce
Moreish and a hit with the whole family, this Chinese favourite hits all the right notes of sweet, sour, salty and spicy
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time17 mins
Total Time27 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
400g lean minute steaks, cut into strips
2 tbsp cornflour
½ tsp chilli flakes
1 tsp ground ginger
spray oil
For the sauce:
3 tbsp soy sauce
4 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
2 tbsp ketchup
2 tbsp rice wine/white wine vinegar
2 tbsp water
To garnish:
½ tsp sesame seeds
Method
If not using an airfryer, preheat the oven to 200°C.
In a bowl toss your sliced beef with the cornflour, chilli flakes and ginger.
Pop in the airfryer at 190°C for 15 minutes with a spray of oil until brown and crispy, or lay out on a baking tray with a spray of oil and cook in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.
Mix all the ingredients for the sauce in a little bowl and pour into a hot wok on a medium heat. Stir and heat through until it starts to bubble gently.
Add your crispy beef into the sauce and toss until covered, then continue to heat through for 2-3 minutes.
Pour out onto a serving dish, garnish with the sesame seeds and serve with some boiled rice.
This recipe is from Gina and Karol Daly's The Daly Dish Rides Again, published by Gill Books.
Fish tacos
A stalwart of American food trucks, these tacos are stuffed with hearty vegetables and delicate flavour and will be in regular rotation on your weekly menu
Servings4
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time15 mins
Total Time25 mins
CourseMain
Ingredients
40g panko breadcrumbs
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp garlic granules
salt
pepper
1 egg
300g fresh cod or haddock fillets, cut into goujons
6–7 sprays of rapeseed oil
For the sauce:
3 tbsp lighter than light mayo
1 tsp yellow American mustard
1 pickled gherkin, finely chopped
1 tsp pickle juice from the gherkin jar
1 garlic clove, finely minced
juice of ½ a lime
To build the tacos:
4–6 small wholemeal wraps
Shredded lettuce
1 red onion, halved then finely sliced into half moons
1 large tomato, diced
3-4 tbsp tinned sweetcorn
1 radish, finely sliced
fresh coriander (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Lash the panko, smoked paprika and garlic granules, along with the salt and pepper, into a bowl and mix well.
Beat the egg in a separate bowl, then dip the goujons first into the egg, then into the spice mix, making sure they are coated evenly.
Spray a baking tray with a little oil and evenly lay out the coated pieces of fish on it. Pop in the preheated oven and cook for 15-20 minutes, turning and spraying with a little oil halfway through, until the coating is golden and brown.
To make the sauce, mix all the ingredients in a small ramekin and put to one side.
Heat the wraps on a dry pan until soft or pop in the microwave for 20 seconds, then lash on the lettuce, onion, tomato and cooked fish goujons. Finish by shaking over some sweetcorn, drizzle over the sauce, and garnish with some radish and optional coriander.
This recipe is from Gina and Karol Daly's The Daly Dish Rides Again, published by Gill Books.