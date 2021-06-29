How to make the perfect cheesecake and the common mistakes to avoid

Assemble your equipment

There is only one essential piece of kit when it comes to making cheesecake, and that is a springform tin. The sides of this tin lift off, preventing cake disasters at the last minute.

Room temperature ingredients

It is always better to have your cream cheese at room temperature when making cheesecake. If you whip it while cold it is more likely to result in little lumps in your mixture.

Cool gently

Allowing your cake to cool in the oven will result in less cracking. If you do end up with a crack, simply cover with fruit and cream - nobody has to know.

Perform the wobble test

To test if your cheesecake is cooked, shake it gently in the tin. There should be a slight wobble in the middle - this will ensure that your cake won't overcook while cooling.

Use a mixer for best results

An electric mixer - handheld is fine - is the most efficient way to ensure a smooth and silky interior.

Chill and chill again

Give your cheesecake enough time to chill in the fridge before serving - overnight is preferable.

Slice with care

For perfect slices, heat your knife in a bowl of warm water before each slice. This will ensure smooth slices of cheesecake every time.