'We thought this day would never come': Kinsale foodies welcome today's big reopening

The seaside town has always been a firm favourite, but took on a new lease on life as a celebrity hideaway during the Covid crisis
Julie Finn, outside her restaurant Finn's Farmcuts, with customers David and Deirdre Hegarty. Pic: Becca Geden.

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 13:39
Mike McGrath Bryan

It's been a long wait for foodies and restaurateurs alike, leading up to today's wider reopenings and moves to outdoor dining - especially felt and long-awaited in the town of Kinsale.

While it's been a steadfast favourite among food-lovers for generations, the town wintered out the latest lockdown in eclectic company, with Dermot Kennedy and Paul Mescal among those spending time there.

Hopeful of capitalising on an appetite for socialising and food, the town has pedestrianised certain streets and allowed for outdoor dining areas to help local eateries back into the run of things.

Manager of Hamlets of Kinsale, Jason Sleator, said: “We're so excited to open up again, having spent the last six months preparing for this moment."

Cara Ryan, Brian O'Connor, Josh Cotter, Zoe Greenway and Kit French, at The Bulman in Kinsale. Picture: Becca Geden.
Gastropub The Bulman has been specialising in locally-caught seafood and complementary fare, and owner Pearse O'Sullivan is keen to get back to proceedings. 

"The thing I am most looking forward to about reopening is getting back into the kitchen, working with all my colleagues who I’ve missed over the last six months and seeing the customers who we have also missed in a huge way." 

John Finn, of restaurant Finn's Farmcuts, meanwhile, looks forward to getting back in front of his establishment's American-style charcoal oven: “Bertha is fired up and waiting for the first order, the silver has been polished, and we're ready to welcome back regular and new customers. We thought this day would never come - it has been such an exciting few weeks, stocking up and readying for our opening.” 

