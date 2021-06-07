Five picture-perfect ice creams to enjoy in Cork on a sunny bank holiday

Did you even have an ice cream if you didn't post it to social media? Here are some Instagrammable ices to enjoy today
These aren't your usual 99s

Mon, 07 Jun, 2021 - 13:05
Denise O’Donoghue

Casanova Gelato 

An institution in Cork at this stage, Casanova Gelato on George’s Quay has been serving freshly-made gelato in dozens of flavours for years. From simple vanilla to a more decadent Ferrero Rocher offering, there really is a flavour for everyone. You can even order a tasty gelato picnic pack on their website, perfect for an afternoon in the park.

Gino’s Gelato 

A few Gino’s Gelato shops have popped up around the city in recent years. They’re clearly responding to customer demand and one look at their menu will explain the queues at each location. From cups to cones, there are an array of tasty ice creams to fill any preference, including Belgian chocolate, pistachio and Oreo.

Popsicle 

Don’t fancy an ice cream but want to keep cool? Head to Castle Street’s latest addition and pick up an ice lolly from Popsicle. These aren’t the simple flavours from the corner shop you might have grown up with. Instead, they offer hand-crafted gourmet ice lollies packed with anything from fruits to biscuits and chocolate. Join the queue to see what the fuss is about.

Swoon 

On Oliver Plunkett Street, Swoon has become famous for it’s over-the-top Bubble Waffles, hot chocolates and ice cream creations. Their latest creation is a fully-loaded 99, complete with a customised box to catch any delicious debris and keep your hands clean. They describe this 99 with sauces and toppings as a “game changer” of a dessert and we think they’re right.

Yumm Cafe 

For anyone venturing outside the city, head to north Cork and stop in Kanturk to try one of Yumm Cafe’s extravagant ice cream options, from the Bubble Waffle pictured above to an absolute feast with a Malteaser and Toffee Popcorn Chimney with Nutella and Caramel sauce. You’ll be saying 'Yumm' with every mouthful.

