The Baking Challenge: Biscuits

Homemade biscuits are much easier to make than you might think. Use our basic recipes as a guideline and once you've mastered them, start experimenting with your favourite combinations.

The rules of baking biscuits are simple. Cookies and biscuits will continue to cook on the baking sheet once they come out of the oven, so when in doubt, under-bake. Look for a slightly golden tinge and the beginning of crack across the top and whip them out. Allow all biscuits to cool slightly on the tray before moving them - this will make them more stable.

A chilled dough will spread less, so if you want to make biscuits that stay in a uniform shape, then make sure to chill the dough in the fridge for at least half an hour before you roll out and bake. Speaking of a rolling pin - if you don't have one, don't worry. A wine bottle will work just as well as a wooden pin.

Equipment

1 mixing bowl

1 electric whisk

1 wooden spoon

2 baking sheets or roasting tins

Vanilla Shortbread

Makes 24

Ingredients

125g butter, softened

50g caster sugar

1 drop vanilla extract

180g plain flour, sieved

Method

Line a baking tray with parchment and pre-heat your oven to 180°C/gas mark 4.

It is easiest to use an electric whisk or mixer for this recipe, but if you do not have one, you can combine the butter and sugar with a wooden spoon and a strong arm. If you are using the mixer combine the butter and the sugar until smooth.

Add the flour and vanilla and slowly combine. Lightly flour a work surface and rolling pin and roll the dough to one centimetre in thickness. Cut out your biscuit shapes.

You can cut any shape that you wish but I would stick to similar size shapes as you want them to take the same amount of time baking. If you have a small cookie beside a large one the smaller will burn while the larger is still baking.

Place the cookies on your baking tray and place it into the fridge to chill for a half an hour.

Bake until golden, about 15 minutes, then allow to cool on a wire rack.

Make it your own:

Dip half your biscuits in melted dark chocolate and leave to set on a wire rack. For iced shortbread, mix 200g of icing sugar with 3-4 tablespoons of water and a few drops of the food colouring of your choice.

Michelle Darmody

Ginger Nuts

Darina Allen's ginger nuts.

Makes 30

Ingredients

175g plain flour

75g caster sugar

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

90ml golden syrup

75g butter

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4 and line three baking trays.

Sieve the dry ingredients together into a bowl.

Meanwhile, warm the syrup gently. Rub the butter into the dry ingredients.

Add the warm syrup and mix well.

Roll the mixture into walnut-sized balls and arrange well apart on a baking tray lined with silicone paper.

Bake in your preheated oven for 15-20 minutes.

Leave on the tray for 2-3 minutes, then lift off with an egg slice and cool on a wire rack.

Make it your own:

Add some extra spices to your biscuits for a festive touch. A pinch of cinnamon and mixed spice will transform them into a Christmas cookie that is ideal for gifts.

Darina Allen

Almond Macaroons

Darina Allen's coconut macaroons

Makes 12-16

Ingredients

110g desiccated coconut

75g caster sugar

1 egg white, lightly beaten

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Put the desiccated coconut, caster sugar and the egg white into a bowl and stir to combine. It should be firm, but slightly sticky.

Roll small dessertspoonfuls of the mixture into balls and place on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Flatten slightly with a wet fork.

Cook for about 10 minutes or until pale golden.

Cool on a wire rack.

Make them your own:

These are also good with the grated zest of 1 lemon or orange mixed in with the coconut and sugar. If you are not a fan of coconut, use 110g of ground almonds instead.

Darina Allen

Slice and bake chocolate chip cookies

Michelle Darmody's chocolate chip cookies.

Cook with the kids

Makes 18

Ingredients:

150g of soft butter

70g of sugar

80g of muscovado sugar

2 tsp of vanilla extract

1 egg, lightly beaten

½ tsp of bicarbonate of soda, sieved

225g of plain flour, sieved

150g of dark chocolate chips

Method

Beat the butter and both of the sugars until light and fluffy. Stir the vanilla into the egg and add these gradually to the butter mixture.

Add the flour and bicarbonate of soda until combined. The mixture may seem a little stiff but do not worry. Add in the chocolate. Roll the mixture into a fat sausage shape. Wrap in baking parchment and place into the fridge to firm up for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

Slice the cookie dough into about 18 discs with a warm knife. Place apart on the baking trays.

Bake for 8 to 10 minutes until golden. Allow to rest on the tray until they are cool enough to handle, then place onto a wire rack.

Make it your own

Substitute dark chocolate chips for your children's favourite chocolate treat and rope them in by getting them to chop it into chips with a butter knife. The sausages of cookie dough will keep (once well-wrapped) in the fridge for up to two weeks, making freshly baked cookies after school a doddle.

Michelle Darmody