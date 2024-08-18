How to make a classic chicken fillet roll at home with a few special tweaks

As regular readers will know, I am a big fan of street food.

Recently, I was thinking about what might constitute distinctly Irish street food; that is dishes that originated here as opposed to street food from other countries that is served in Ireland.

One obvious dish is the Spice Bag, a uniquely Irish dish inspired by Chinese cuisine. I shared my own Spice Bag recipe in this column a few years ago, you will find that on ieFood if you fancy giving it a go.

The other example that sprang immediately to mind is the Chicken Fillet Roll, a hot chicken sandwich that is available in every village, town and city across Ireland.

My recipe offers a few tweaks that I think really amp up the deliciousness of the classic Chicken Fillet Roll.

I marinate the chicken in freshly grated garlic and ginger and a little rice wine or sherry, and then coat it in panko breadcrumbs spiced with red pepper flakes, black pepper and sea salt.

Regular chilli flakes are a decent substitute for the red pepper flakes if you cannot get hold of any. The chicken fillets are then cooked to perfection in an air fryer which ensures tender, delicious chicken breast, coated in a golden, crispy crumb.

Served in fresh, crusty baguettes, with a coleslaw of white cabbage, carrot and apple, tossed in mayonnaise and English mustard, atop slices of vintage Irish red cheddar, these are a bit special.

If you can get hold of some, use Kewpie mayonnaise to make the slaw and to finish your roll. This fabulous Japanese mayo is made using egg yolks and rice vinegar. It is a bit special.

You will find it in any Asian supermarket, where you will also find Panko breadcrumbs and red pepper flakes. It can increasingly be found locally, I snagged a few bottles in the middle aisle of my local Aldi a few weeks ago.