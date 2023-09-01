Colm O'Gorman: A genius recipe for an autumn-berry cheesecake

Autumn Berry Cheesecake
Bursting autumn fruits meet creamy cheesecake.
Servings4
Preparation Time 20 mins
Cooking Time 15 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
Crumble base:
80g plain flour
80g demerara or muscovado sugar
75g butter
20g oat flakes
20g blanched or flaked almonds
½ tsp flaky sea salt
Cheesecake cream:
160g cream full fat cream cheese
160ml thick double cream
50g good quality feta cheese
1 tsp vanilla essence
50g runny honey
To finish:
200g strawberries
125g blackberries
A handful of roasted almonds
A drizzle of runny honey
Method
Cut the butter into small cubes and pop it into a bowl along with the flour, oat flakes and the sugar. Use your fingertips to rub the butter into the dry ingredients until you have a mixture with the consistency of breadcrumbs. Roughly chop the blanched almonds and stir those into the crumble.
Spread the crumble over a baking tray lined with greaseproof baking paper and bake it in a preheated oven at 180 Celsius for about fifteen minutes. It is ready when the crumble is dark and toasted and the sugar has caramelised. Remove the tray from the oven and transfer the sheet of paper with the crumble to a wire rack to cool.
Roast a handful of whole almonds in the oven for the last five minutes of the cooking time for your crumble. Remove the almonds from the oven when they are nicely roasted and set aside for now. You will use them to finish the dessert when plating up.
Time now to make the cheesecake mixture. Crumble the feta cheese and pop it into a large bowl along with all the other ingredients for the cheesecake mixture. Use a spatula to combine them thoroughly, stirring with big circular motions until the mixture thickens to a good consistency. As you begin to stir, you may think the mixture will be too runny, but do not worry, it will thicken as you go. Just keep stirring it with the spatula until you get it to the correct consistency. Too check the consistency, remove a scoop of the cream, and turn the spoon upside down. If the cream mixture stays stuck to the spoon, it is perfect.
Making the cheesecake cream will only take a few minutes. Do not whisk this mixture, you do not want to get any air into the cream. The genius of this technique from Honey & Co is the lovely smooth texture of the cheesecake cream. Use a large spoon or spatula to mix it and you will get the perfect result.
By now the baked crumble should have cooled, so use your hands to break it up into large irregular sized pieces. Wash the berries, and cut some of the strawberries into halves, leaving the stalks for decoration, cutting the rest into quarters. Leave the blackberries whole. When you are ready to serve, arrange some of the crumble on a plate. Add a generous serving of the cheesecake cream on top of the crumble. Add the strawberries and scattering of blackberries to each portion. Finish with a light drizzle of runny honey and the roasted almonds.