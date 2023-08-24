Caitríona Redmond: Back-to-school bits - including these quick and easy veggie hand pies

"To get my kids to eat a full dinner, I have it ready the minute they get home from school. We used to wait until my husband got in from work for a sit-down meal."
Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
caitriona_redmond
Caitriona Redmond

Family food on a budget

Once I get the kids back to school full-time, there’s an inclination to take up a new pastime. I don’t know why I do it to myself when I only want to enjoy a cup of tea in peace. 

Being able to close the door to the office and know that, for a short while at least, I will be able to work uninterrupted is priceless.

I love escaping the tyranny of a rigid schedule over the summer, but by the time we get to September, I’m craving routine. I’ve always felt that autumn heralds more of a new year feeling than January.

To get my kids to eat a full dinner, I have it ready the minute they get home from school. We used to wait until my husband got in from work for a sit-down meal. 

I treasure our family meal times as they are a chance to chat and catch up. Still, during the week, we have a late-ish snack or supper instead, and I know that the boys will eat a full hearty meal and not be reaching for junk or snacks as soon as they get in the door, then spoiling their dinner.

I realise it may sound like I’m opening the front door in my apron, brandishing a spoon, cooking all afternoon, and serving dinner to my boys. Nothing could be further from the truth. 

Okay, I am at home, but working full-time. I get around this by batch cooking or preparing in the evenings or weekends, but mainly by using the slow cooker. It’s more a case that I open the door a crack, say hello and tell them to help themselves from the pot.

I have found that little pickers will eat away at the household budget incrementally. 

I can stick to the bottom line by serving up home-cooked meals, but if the hungry students in the house invade the press, it’ll be depleted, and then they don’t eat dinner.

In the spirit of saving money, September is a fantastic time to look at your subscriptions and service providers. 

This week I will be crosschecking to be sure I’m on the best rate from my energy provider, and now that the boys are back in school, I think I’ll be able to end some subscriptions that will go unnoticed sneakily. Every little bit of money helps. 

I feel like Jon Snow by gloomily reminding everyone that “winter is coming” but it is, and it could be very difficult from a cost-of-living point of view. Anything saved now will make a difference in the months ahead.

Home Economics: Lunchboxes and Storage Bags

Ah, the false economy of buying flashy and pretty lunchboxes to satisfy the wants and needs of our kids. 

If there's one thing I've learned when buying lunch boxes, it's that those zip-up chiller-style packaged bags are no good. 

All it takes is for one yoghurt accident plus several crumbs to be fermented in the corner of the chiller zip-up bag, give it a couple of days, and it will have a smell. 

What's worse, that detritus will have gathered in the seams, and it becomes more and more difficult to clean as time goes on. 

Instead, I prefer to buy a lightweight plastic box that can be easily thrown into the top of the dishwasher or washed by hand. 

And my criteria for a kids' lunch box might be different to yours, but this is what I look for when I'm buying a lunch box.

  • The lunchbox must be airtight or watertight. If it is not being employed as a lunchbox, it will be in the freezer or fridge for food storage. Trust me yoghurt spillage is something you do not want to happen in the bottom of a school bag so a tight seal is essential.
  • It must be easy to open and close; it's not just about taking care of small hands. Kids in a hurry to eat lunch or finish up after lunch will muddle closing the lunch box and it will become a source of frustration. If it's not easy to close, the contents may end up in the bottom of the school bag.
  • Larger is better when it comes to lunch boxes. You might think that it's great to have the perfect sandwich-sized lunch box, but your child is going to want to eat multiple things during their lunch break. It's easier to add individually packaged items into a lunch box than it is to be fiddling with compartments. More compartments equal more cleaning.

    Finally, I give this advice to parents every single year, particularly to parents of junior-infants children - school lunch boxes are not the place to be introducing new foods. 

    While eating together as a group at school is fantastic for encouraging your child to eat, if they don't eat it at home, it's highly unlikely they will eat it at school. 

    The school lunch is essentially fuel. For your child to be fueled for school, you will need to put food in the lunch box that they will eat. 

    Your child will eat five lunches a week. Out of an entire week of breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, five meals out of 21 are the only meals that you can't control. 

    Introduce new foods, flavours, and textures at home over several weeks before you include them in the lunch box.

    Vegetarian Hand Pies

    recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

    These little individual pies are more about assembling the best of seasonal ingredients and diving in. This month I have a glut of tomatoes so I am enjoying these every few days.

    Vegetarian Hand Pies

    Servings

    4

    Cooking Time

    25 mins

    Total Time

    25 mins

    Course

    Side

    Ingredients

    • 200g shortcrust pastry

    • Plain flour (for dusting)

    • 100g cream cheese

    • 6 fresh medium tomatoes, sliced

    • Fresh oregano and thyme

    • 1 beaten egg

    • Salt and pepper

    Method

    1. Preheat a fan oven to 180°C, line a baking tray or use a non-stick baking tray.

    2. Roll out the shortcrust pastry into a large rectangle. Divide the rectangle into quarters using a sharp knife.

    3. Spoon the cream cheese into the centre of the quarters, leaving a large frame on each quarter of pastry free.

    4. Place the sliced tomatoes on top of the cream cheese. Sprinkle with fresh oregano and thyme leaves (but keep a few aside for garnish and serving). Pull the sides of the quarters together towards the centre. You don’t want to cover the tomatoes, just nestle them inside a little blanket with the tomatoes peeking out.

    5. Paint the exposed edges of the pastry with the beaten egg then season everything liberally with salt and pepper.

    6. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, allow to cool slightly before serving with a fresh green salad.

    Homemade Jammie Dodgers

    recipe by:Caitriona Redmond 

    Make your own version of the perennial tea-dunking favourite!

    Homemade Jammie Dodgers

    Preparation Time

    1 hours 20 mins

    Cooking Time

    15 mins

    Total Time

    1 hours 35 mins

    Course

    Dessert

    Cuisine

    6

    Ingredients

    • 300g plain flour

    • 90g caster sugar

    • 85g butter at room temperature

    • 2 medium eggs

    • 1 tsp baking powder

    • 1 tsp vanilla extract (or the seeds from 1 vanilla pod)

    • 1 jar raspberry jam

    Method

    1. Note, this recipe uses a stand mixer or electric beater. Place your mixing bowl onto the scales and weigh out the sugar and butter. Beat well until soft and fluffy.

    2. Add the eggs one by one and beat until they are well mixed into the batter.

    3. Add the vanilla extract or seeds from a pod.

    4. Pour the flour and baking powder slowly into the bowl and beat until mixed with the eggs, sugar and butter. Beat until everything becomes a tight dough ball.

    5. Cut a large piece of cling film and turn out the dough onto the cling film.

    6. Wrap well and place into the fridge for at least 1 hour before rolling and baking.

    7. At this point you can put the dough into the freezer to keep for up to a month. Just remember to take it out to defrost in the fridge until you are ready to cut it to size and bake.

    8. After at least an hour heat your fan oven to 180°C.

    9. Cut out more baking parchment to line the baking trays.

    10. Dust your work surface and rolling pin with flour.

    11. Roll the dough to approximately 0.5-1cm thick.

    12. Cut as you please with whatever shape cutters you like

    13. If you want to do an interior cut out, then cut out the main shape on the work surface. Transfer the dough to the baking tray, then cut the inside part out before baking.

    14. Place onto the lined baking tray and into the oven.

    15. The amount of time the cookies will take to cook depends on their size. A medium (palm of your hand) sized cookie takes approximately 10 mins. Adjust your cooking time up if they are bigger or thicker, down if they are thinner or smaller.

    16. Remove your cookies from the oven after they are cooked, leave to stand on the baking tray for 2 mins, then remove from the parchment and place them directly onto a wire rack to cool.

    17. Once cool, place a teaspoon of raspberry jam on top of one cookie, then top with a second. Eat on the same day as you add the jam as it will make the cookie soggy over time.

