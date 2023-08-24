Caitríona Redmond: Back-to-school bits - including these quick and easy veggie hand pies

Once I get the kids back to school full-time, there’s an inclination to take up a new pastime. I don’t know why I do it to myself when I only want to enjoy a cup of tea in peace.

Being able to close the door to the office and know that, for a short while at least, I will be able to work uninterrupted is priceless.

I love escaping the tyranny of a rigid schedule over the summer, but by the time we get to September, I’m craving routine. I’ve always felt that autumn heralds more of a new year feeling than January.

To get my kids to eat a full dinner, I have it ready the minute they get home from school. We used to wait until my husband got in from work for a sit-down meal.

I treasure our family meal times as they are a chance to chat and catch up. Still, during the week, we have a late-ish snack or supper instead, and I know that the boys will eat a full hearty meal and not be reaching for junk or snacks as soon as they get in the door, then spoiling their dinner.

I realise it may sound like I’m opening the front door in my apron, brandishing a spoon, cooking all afternoon, and serving dinner to my boys. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Okay, I am at home, but working full-time. I get around this by batch cooking or preparing in the evenings or weekends, but mainly by using the slow cooker. It’s more a case that I open the door a crack, say hello and tell them to help themselves from the pot.

I have found that little pickers will eat away at the household budget incrementally.

I can stick to the bottom line by serving up home-cooked meals, but if the hungry students in the house invade the press, it’ll be depleted, and then they don’t eat dinner.

In the spirit of saving money, September is a fantastic time to look at your subscriptions and service providers.

This week I will be crosschecking to be sure I’m on the best rate from my energy provider, and now that the boys are back in school, I think I’ll be able to end some subscriptions that will go unnoticed sneakily. Every little bit of money helps.

I feel like Jon Snow by gloomily reminding everyone that “winter is coming” but it is, and it could be very difficult from a cost-of-living point of view. Anything saved now will make a difference in the months ahead.

Home Economics: Lunchboxes and Storage Bags

Ah, the false economy of buying flashy and pretty lunchboxes to satisfy the wants and needs of our kids.

If there's one thing I've learned when buying lunch boxes, it's that those zip-up chiller-style packaged bags are no good.

All it takes is for one yoghurt accident plus several crumbs to be fermented in the corner of the chiller zip-up bag, give it a couple of days, and it will have a smell.

What's worse, that detritus will have gathered in the seams, and it becomes more and more difficult to clean as time goes on.

Instead, I prefer to buy a lightweight plastic box that can be easily thrown into the top of the dishwasher or washed by hand.

And my criteria for a kids' lunch box might be different to yours, but this is what I look for when I'm buying a lunch box.

The lunchbox must be airtight or watertight. If it is not being employed as a lunchbox, it will be in the freezer or fridge for food storage. Trust me yoghurt spillage is something you do not want to happen in the bottom of a school bag so a tight seal is essential.

It must be easy to open and close; it's not just about taking care of small hands. Kids in a hurry to eat lunch or finish up after lunch will muddle closing the lunch box and it will become a source of frustration. If it's not easy to close, the contents may end up in the bottom of the school bag.

Larger is better when it comes to lunch boxes. You might think that it's great to have the perfect sandwich-sized lunch box, but your child is going to want to eat multiple things during their lunch break. It's easier to add individually packaged items into a lunch box than it is to be fiddling with compartments. More compartments equal more cleaning.

Finally, I give this advice to parents every single year, particularly to parents of junior-infants children - school lunch boxes are not the place to be introducing new foods.

While eating together as a group at school is fantastic for encouraging your child to eat, if they don't eat it at home, it's highly unlikely they will eat it at school.

The school lunch is essentially fuel. For your child to be fueled for school, you will need to put food in the lunch box that they will eat.

Your child will eat five lunches a week. Out of an entire week of breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, five meals out of 21 are the only meals that you can't control.

Introduce new foods, flavours, and textures at home over several weeks before you include them in the lunch box.

Vegetarian Hand Pies recipe by:Caitriona Redmond These little individual pies are more about assembling the best of seasonal ingredients and diving in. This month I have a glut of tomatoes so I am enjoying these every few days. Servings 4 Cooking Time  25 mins 25 mins Total Time  25 mins 25 mins Course  Side Side Ingredients 200g shortcrust pastry

Plain flour (for dusting)

100g cream cheese

6 fresh medium tomatoes, sliced

Fresh oregano and thyme

1 beaten egg

Salt and pepper Method Preheat a fan oven to 180°C, line a baking tray or use a non-stick baking tray. Roll out the shortcrust pastry into a large rectangle. Divide the rectangle into quarters using a sharp knife. Spoon the cream cheese into the centre of the quarters, leaving a large frame on each quarter of pastry free. Place the sliced tomatoes on top of the cream cheese. Sprinkle with fresh oregano and thyme leaves (but keep a few aside for garnish and serving). Pull the sides of the quarters together towards the centre. You don’t want to cover the tomatoes, just nestle them inside a little blanket with the tomatoes peeking out. Paint the exposed edges of the pastry with the beaten egg then season everything liberally with salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, allow to cool slightly before serving with a fresh green salad.