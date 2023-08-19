Cooking with Kids: Healthy bakes for the family using seeds and nuts

Either of these recipes is adaptable, as in you can vary the type of seeds or nuts that you put in and work with what you have available to you.
Pic: iStock

Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Michelle Darmody

Seeds and nuts can form an important part of our diet. When a diet rich in plants is spoken about, seeds, nuts, and grains are not always considered, or not as much as the main list of fruit and vegetables. 

However, they are as important and are great at providing energy and protein.

It is not always easy to persuade little ones to eat them, so making granola bars or flapjacks can be a way of helping them take the plunge.

Also, if you prefer to use another nut butter rather than peanut butter that’s okay, it is just advisable to keep the measurements the same.

When heating the sugar and butter mixture, for either recipe, it is important to do so over a low heat.

You want the ingredients to gently melt into one another, not to boil.

Peanut Butter Bars

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A family-friendly bake.

Peanut Butter Bars

Servings

12

Preparation Time

30 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

50 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 100g pecan nuts

  • 50g peanuts

  • 200g porridge oats

  • 100g butter

  • 4 tbsp peanut butter

  • 90g brown sugar

  • 200g a mix of sunflower seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds or pumpkin seeds

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 160ºC. Line a nine-inch square baking tin with parchment.

  2. Carefully chop the pecan nuts and the peanuts. They do not need to be chopped too small just into rough pieces.

  3. Mix the chopped nuts with the porridge and spread these onto a baking tray. Ask an adult to put them into the oven to roast them for about eight minutes. Let them cool down.

  4. While they are cooling put the butter, peanut butter and sugar into a saucepan and ask an adult to put it on the hob. Warm your mixture until the sugar dissolves. Keep it on a low heat so that it does not boil.

  5. Stir the butter mixture, the oat mixture and the seeds together until they are all mixed.

  6. Scoop the mixture into your lined tin and press it down with your fingers. Bake for 30 minutes or until golden. Allow it to cool in the tin. Gently pull the edge of parchment paper and slide the whole lot out of the tin in one go. Then ask an adult to help you cut it into as many bars as you like.

Fruit and nut bars

recipe by:Michelle Darmody

A fruity twist on an easy bake.

Fruit and nut bars

Servings

12

Preparation Time

20 mins

Cooking Time

20 mins

Total Time

40 mins

Course

Dessert

Ingredients

  • 50g of honey

  • 160g butter

  • 90g brown sugar

  • 50g hazelnuts

  • 50g of pecan nuts

  • 80g dried cranberries

  • 250g porridge oats

  • 80g golden sultanas

  • 1 tbsp of sesame seeds

Method

  1. Preheat your oven to 180ºC. Line a nine-inch square baking tin with parchment.

  2. Put the honey, butter and sugar into a saucepan and ask an adult to put it on the hob for you. Over a low heat melt them all together.

  3. Carefully chop the nuts and the cranberries.

  4. Put the oats into a big bowl and add in the nuts, cranberries, sultanas and sesame seeds. Stir in the butter mixture until everything is coated and completely mixed.

  5. Scoop the mixture into your lined baking tin and press it down with your fingers. Bake for 20 minutes or until golden. Allow it to cool in the tin.

  6. Gently pull the edge of parchment paper and slide the whole lot out of the tin in one go. Then ask an adult to help you cut it into as many bars as you like.

Activity: Seed detective 

Seeds are fascinating. These often tiny, little things grow into plants and trees. 

Without them we would not have such a wonderful choice of foods, in fact, we would have hardly any food to eat at all. 

There are lots of different seeds that we use in cooking and baking. 

This activity lets you explore some of them. 

Gather as many different types of seeds as you can find in your kitchen. 

These might be sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, chai seeds, sesame seeds, dried popcorn, coriander seeds, linseeds, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, cardamon seeds, mustard seeds. 

Put a dessert spoon of each of the seeds into a hole in a bun tin. 

Get a magnifying glass and a notebook. You can note down the size and colour of the seeds, what plant they come from, and look up what part of the world that plant grows in. 

Did your little seed have a long journey to get to you? You can also investigate the differences and similarities in the seeds. Did you know the stone in the centre of an avocado and in a mango are also seeds?

