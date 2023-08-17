Caitríona Redmond: How to make my burger-style chicken thighs and perfect potato wedges

When I think of the meal that brings me the most comfort, I visualise a hot cup of tea with a slice of toast slathered with melted butter.

It’s simple to make and budget-friendly but goodness is it a feast when I am feeling miserable. Sometimes it’s all I need to perk up my spirits.

Being comforted by a meal feels like a hug which starts from the inside out. Ideally, it’s also supplemented by a hug in real life and then, it’s an overall embrace that’s pretty magical.

There’s rib-sticking goodness in a bowl of stew with a side of mash that would brighten up any rainy day. It’s nourishing for the soul and for the body.

In the hot weather, a slow cooker is probably one of the best appliances to cook a main meal in, followed closely by the air fryer.

Both have less radiant heat than an oven or hob. Who wants to be stood in a sweltering kitchen cooking dinner? Not me, that’s for sure.

Let’s embrace those hearty stews and braises no matter if it’s warm outside.

With less money to play with, food takes on an extra importance. For many, it’s fuel and a form of pleasure.

A hearty and comforting meal can offer a vital buffer from the reality of trying to scrimp around the sharp edges of financial difficulty.

Feeding my family on a budget involves finding the food that they enjoy the most and recreating favourite dishes at home.

Abundance also has a part to play in comfort food. It’s difficult to feel soothed if there’s not enough to eat on a plate.

When preparing meals I find the cheaper cuts of meat and vegetables and then elevate them using the best spices and herbs that I can afford.

Sometimes it requires a little effort on my part but the pleasure and satisfaction are all in the eating.

I asked the family what their most memorable meals that gave them comfort were, and every single one of them couldn’t remember a specific dish.

They remembered a meal where they felt nourished inside and out but not what was served up on the day.

This reminds me that it’s not really about the food at all, it’s all about how it makes us feel - which is reassuring when I try so hard to meet their expectations.

Pic: iStock

Home Economics: Eating family style leads to less food waste

How do you dish up your dinner? Do you stand in the kitchen like I often do and divide out whatever you've cooked equally between the number of plates on the counter?

I have found that serving up meals this way can lead to more food waste. Naturally, because the tastes of my family members vary.

For example, I have a child who will not eat sweet corn, yet I have another child who thinks that sweet corn is the best vegetable in the entire world and cannot get enough of it.

I used to think that serving up meals family style at the dining table meant that I would need to decant into beautiful serving dishes, and laying out the dining table to be visually stunning.

There are a couple of things wrong with this, not least the additional work and washing up or cleaning involved because essentially, you're doubling the number of utensils.

While it might look lovely on the table, I look at a table that's laid out in this way and feel a little bit of stress for the work involved in tidying up.

I invested in several heat-proof mats for the dining table and now I simply lift the food when it's cooked in the pots or trays that the food was cooked in and transfer it to the dining table.

Some extra spoons are all we need to serve up dinner “family style”. If you don’t have heatproof mats a few folded tea towels will do grand.

Eating and serving together allows us all to take only what we are going to eat. It’s easier to encourage picky eaters to try out new foods without taking space up on the dining plate.

We have conversations about the food and even serve food up to one another. It’s a more generous dining experience and I recommend you give it a go if you’re not doing this already.

Spicy Cheesy Chicken Thighs recipe by:Caitriona Redmond A quick and easy meal to serve up with potato wedges! Servings 4 Preparation Time  25 mins 25 mins Cooking Time  10 mins 10 mins Total Time  35 mins 35 mins Course  Main Main Ingredients 4 filleted skinless chicken thighs

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp salt

½ tsp

white pepper

200g sliced mozzarella Method In a large bowl combine the chicken thighs with the spices. Mix well so that the chicken is completely coated. Place the chicken into the airfryer. Set the air fryer to 180°C and cook for 20 minutes. Making sure to turn the chicken a few times during the cooking process. After 20 minutes, place the sliced mozzarella on top. Note, the mozzarella used in this recipe is a sliced, firmer mozzarella which is often called pizza cheese. You can also use pre-grated mozzarella. Return the chicken to the air fryer for a further 5 minutes until the cheese is golden on top. Serve in a bun with fresh leaves and sriracha mayonnaise. Recipe note: This recipe has been written for the air fryer. To cook in a conventional fan oven, set the heat to 180oC. Line a baking tray. Cook the seasoned chicken for 20 minutes in the oven, before removing and covering with the sliced mozzarella. Cook for a further 10 minutes until golden on top.