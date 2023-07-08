Derval O'Rourke: Why you should try pilates and how to make my berry oat crumble bars

Pilates is hardly a new activity, having been invented by Joseph Pilates more than a century ago.
Berry Oat Crumble Bars
You can prepare these ahead of time for a handy, healthy treat.
Preparation Time 39 mins
Cooking Time 30 mins
Total Time 1 hours 9 mins
Course Baking
Ingredients
For the Filling:
450g frozen berries of choice (I used a mixture of raspberries, blueberries & blackberries)
2 tbsp cornstarch
3 tbsp water
60ml maple syrup or honey
1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
For the Base and Topping:
300g oats
100g ground almonds
100g butter or coconut oil, melted
60ml honey or maple syrup
80g soft brown sugar
½ tsp cinnamon (optional)
Method
Preheat your oven to 180°C.
Line an 8 - 9 inch square tin with baking paper and lightly grease with spray oil.
Add the berries to a pot over a medium heat. Bring to the boil and then reduce to a simmer.
Mix the cornstarch and water together in a small bowl.
Add the mixture to the berries, stir to combine. Add the maple syrup or honey, and vanilla extract if you’re using it. Stir and simmer for 5 - 10 minutes, until thickened. Place into the freezer for 10 minutes. This can also be made in advance and stored in the fridge. You just want it to cool a bit before layering it into the crumble bars.
Add the oats, almonds, chia seeds, brown sugar and cinnamon to a large bowl. Mix to combine the dry ingredients.
Add the melted butter or coconut oil and honey or maple syrup. Mix well to combine into a dough.
Set aside about 1 cup worth of the mixture for topping.
Place the remainder into the prepared tin. Spread evenly and pack down with the back of a spoon.
Spread the cooled jam over the top.
Sprinkle over the remaining dough.
Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, uncovered.
Allow to cool for 20 minutes on a cooling rack. Then place into the fridge for 1 hour before slicing. If you can prepare them in advance and leave them in the fridge overnight, even better.
Store leftovers in the fridge for up to five days, or freeze for up to one month.
Note: You can also use 1 cup of good quality jam to replace the filling ingredients. Opt for one that is naturally sweetened or has a reduced amount of sugar added.