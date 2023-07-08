Derval O'Rourke: Why you should try pilates and how to make my berry oat crumble bars

Pilates is hardly a new activity, having been invented by Joseph Pilates more than a century ago.

A combination of social media, celebrity endorsements and a pandemic has meant a rapid growth in the popularity of pilates.

So much so that in 2023 the pilates market is expected to reach $11.8 billion. In the last five years, the most popular programme on my online wellbeing

platform has been pilates and it’s a style of training that I’m really enjoying sharing with people.

This week I will chat about pilates and hopefully convince you to give it a go. I will also share with you a recipe for delicious Berry Oat Crumble Bars.

What is pilates?

Pilates is a low-impact exercise that is designed to strengthen your muscles while improving posture, mobility and flexibility. Linking to the adaptability of pilates, you don’t need a lot of equipment to complete a successful pilates session.

To complete your first pilates session, the only thing you really need is an exercise mat. Once you have this, you are ready to start incorporating pilates into your exercise routine. Then when you have experience with pilates, you can start to incorporate weights and resistance training into your sessions to make your pilates workouts slightly more challenging. You can use free weights, or ankle/wrist weights for a more intense arm/leg workout.

While pilates is generally regarded as a core workout, it does end up targeting the entire body, which is fantastic to get the whole body engaged and moving. There are, however, plenty of fantastic pilates movements and workouts available that just target specific areas of your body — arms, legs, glutes.

There are two main versions of pilates — mat-based pilates and reformer. Reformer pilates incorporates the classic movements of pilates into an intense workout that is done on top of a machine. The machine is made up of a moving board attached to a stationary footbar equipped with arm bands and different weights to add more or less resistance.

Pilates done on the reformer machine tends to be a more amplified version of the regular mat pilates as the machine challenges your balance, coordination and strength in slightly more ways.

There are lots of studios that offer reformer pilates classes, I’d highly recommend signing up for a block of these classes and giving it a go.

What are some health benefits associated with pilates?

Not only are there external, physical benefits associated with pilates such as increased muscle tone and improved posture, there are also internal, physical benefits. Pilates can be a way to recover from an existing injury and great for helping to prevent injuries from occurring in the first place. Pilates is particularly good for easing lower back pain, this type of back pain is linked with poor core strength.

A majority of pilates movements targets the core which is essential in providing your body with a stable and sturdy foundation for it to move. Our core is very much so our centre.

If our core is out of alignment this has huge ramifications on our coordination and balance. It is very important for us to take care of our muscles as we get older to help us stay mobile and flexible.

These are all physical benefits that come with regular pilates use, but there are also mental benefits associated with pilates too! Pilates can help to reduce levels of anxiety as it is a gentle form of exercise.

This calmness translates into a calm mind as there is not the same type of high stress intensity with pilates as there is with other forms of exercise.

Wellness Tip: Are you making sure that half of your dinner plate is covered by veggies? This is a great way to gauge how much vegetables you are eating and helps to up your intake.

Fitness Tip: When you walk – make it brisk. This will give your heart and your lungs a better workout than walking at a normal pace.