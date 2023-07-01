Derval O'Rourke: Mindfulness for beginners and a delicious recipe for Bircher Muesli

Mindfulness is a concept that has been around for a very long time. It is said to have ties to Hinduism and Buddhism and even yoga, but it is only in the last couple of years that it has really taken a place of prominence in the western world. The mindfulness movement that is practised and discussed in places such as Ireland is not really connected to religion and is much more based in the practice of self-awareness and how this can help your mental wellbeing.

I have been fortunate to have worked with very talented people throughout the course of my career. One who has been particularly helpful in my mindfulness journey is Dr Michelle O’Driscoll, who has a PhD in Stress Management and a professional Diploma in Teaching of Mindfulness.

This week I am sharing some of the foundation of mindfulness practices she has taught me and some of the ways you can bring mindfulness into your own life. I am also sharing a delicious recipe for Bircher Muesli.

First, what is mindfulness and what do I mean when I say, ‘mindfulness practices’?

Mindfulness can be summed up with three words — ‘awareness’, ‘allow’ and ‘action’. They describe the process of waking up to what is happening in our own lives, to difficult emotions and situations, looking at how to deal with these emotions, and learning how to act and respond to these situations differently. Mindfulness can be described as a muscle you must strengthen so you can apply it in everyday life.

That means appreciating the good and dealing appropriately with the bad, rather than letting it overwhelm you. Mindfulness can be practised informally in your daily life, and can be done by being consciously aware of emotions and actions and being in communication with yourself throughout the day mentally. Mindfulness can take a more formal daily practice if you choose to set time aside to meditate or journal.

Why is mindfulness something you should think about doing? Often when we go about our daily lives we are operating on autopilot. This happens to everyone throughout their life. You may not even notice it’s happening and it only takes someone asking you something like, “Jeez, did you see the new shop that opened up?” or “Did you see X painted their house?”. When we are operating on autopilot we are often unaware of the little changes that are happening around us because we are so stuck in our heads and routines.

Ask yourself, have you driven to work but not remembered the road you just drove on? Have you been in a conversation yet not really heard what someone has said? Practising mindfulness can help us become more aware of our present moments and to appreciate the experiences we have often taken for granted. Being mindful can also help us deal with issues more appropriately, examining whether a train of thought is helping us be more productive or hindering us. Becoming more aware will not only help you recognise the good you are experiencing, but it can also help to recognise signs of stress or anxiety, and ultimately help you deal with these feelings more productively.

What are some things you can do to help you strengthen your awareness muscle? Pick an activity or action that you complete daily and try to engage your senses. This could be your morning commute; don’t listen to any music, radio or podcasts for a change and instead look around and take note of what you see, hear or smell. Try not to let your mind wander and keep engaged in the activity. Try to take note of a ‘pleasant’ and an ‘unpleasant’ experience and reflect on them. What are your thoughts, what are your emotions and what is your body feeling in these situations?

For many of us it can sometimes feel that we’re not actually living life. On autopilot, we tend to just stick to a routine and do the same things, so it’s important to recognise this and take control of your thoughts and experiences. Life is something that is simply happening to us. I have found mindfulness to be so helpful in bringing me out of my head and engaging myself in the world around me much more. This is just a foundation of mindfulness and I encourage you to take a deeper dive into this practice and see if it helps you as it has for me.

Bircher Muesli recipe by:Derval O'Rourke This is a quickly prepared recipe and, when left overnight, is good to go for your breakfast. Servings 4 Preparation Time  10 mins Total Time  10 mins Course  Main Ingredients 200g jumbo oats

400ml milk of choice

125g plain Greek or natural yoghurt

2 tbsp maple syrup / honey

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tbsp chopped hazelnuts

2 tbsp chopped almonds

Pinch of salt

½ - 1 tsp cinnamon

2 large apples, grated

Seeds, nuts, berries, of your choice for topping Method Add the oats to a large bowl. Add the milk, yoghurt, maple syrup or honey, chia seeds, nuts, salt and cinnamon to the oats. Mix well to combine. Place in the fridge overnight. In the morning add the grated apple, mix well before serving it topped with nuts, seeds, berries of choice and a little more maple syrup or honey if desired. Note: You can use gluten-free oats and dairy-free milk and yoghurt depending on your preferences.

Wellness Tip: Go for a walk outside with nothing but your mind open. Take a look at your surroundings, take in the sounds you, the sights and the smells that surround you and be present in that moment.

Fitness Tip: Try to bring mindfulness into your fitness routine. Ask yourself, “Am I listening to what my body needs or wants right now?” “Am I aware of my form and posture? "Is this the correct way to be doing this exercise?”