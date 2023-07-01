Derval O'Rourke: Mindfulness for beginners and a delicious recipe for Bircher Muesli

Bircher Muesli
This is a quickly prepared recipe and, when left overnight, is good to go for your breakfast.
Servings4
Preparation Time 10 mins
Total Time 10 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
200g jumbo oats
400ml milk of choice
125g plain Greek or natural yoghurt
2 tbsp maple syrup / honey
2 tbsp chia seeds
2 tbsp chopped hazelnuts
2 tbsp chopped almonds
Pinch of salt
½ - 1 tsp cinnamon
2 large apples, grated
Seeds, nuts, berries, of your choice for topping
Method
Add the oats to a large bowl. Add the milk, yoghurt, maple syrup or honey, chia seeds, nuts, salt and cinnamon to the oats. Mix well to combine.
Place in the fridge overnight. In the morning add the grated apple, mix well before serving it topped with nuts, seeds, berries of choice and a little more maple syrup or honey if desired.
Note: You can use gluten-free oats and dairy-free milk and yoghurt depending on your preferences.
