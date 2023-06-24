Cooking with Kids: How to make tasty lemonade at home in just 15 minutes

Summer drinks are a good way to try new flavours and have a chat with children about new tastes.
Homemade Lemonade
The classic summer thirst-quencher.
Servings8
Preparation Time 17 mins
Total Time 17 mins
Course Dessert
Ingredients
2 tbsp caster sugar
30 ml boiling water
2 oranges, cut in half
2 lemons, cut in half
1 ltr cold water
Method
Put the sugar into a cup or a small jug. Boil some water in a kettle and take care pouring 30ml over the sugar. Carefully stir to help the sugar dissolve. Leave it to sit while you squeeze your fruit.
When you are squeezing oranges and lemons press them onto the squeezer and turn the fruit in both directions. After a few moments the juice should start to drip out. An adult can help you press them down harder if this is a bit difficult.
Pour all the juice into a big jug. Add 1 litre of cold water and then stir in your sugar syrup. The lemonade is ready to drink.
Pink Lemonade
The sweetness of lemon meets the tartness of raspberry in an all-time classic.
Preparation Time 15 mins
Total Time 15 mins
Course Dessert
Cuisine 8
Ingredients
150g ripe raspberries
1½ tbsp caster sugar
25ml hot water
2 lemons, cut in half
1 orange, cut in half
Method
Wash the raspberries and put them onto a big plate. Mash the raspberries with a fork until they are really mushy. Place a sieve over a large bowl and scoop the raspberry mixture into it. Use a wooden spoon and press it through so that a thick juice drops through. What is left behind is called pulp.
Put the sugar into a cup or a small jug. Heat some water in a kettle and pour it over the sugar. Carefully stir it to help the sugar to dissolve . Leave it aside while you squeeze your fruit.
Use a hand squeezer and press the lemon halves onto it one by one. Press down and turn them so that the juice drops out. Do the same with the orange. Pour this juice and the raspberry juice into a big jug. Add the sugar syrup and then fill the jug with about a litre of cold water and some ice.
Many supermarkets and fruit and vegetable shops sell edible flowers. You can also grow some in flowerpots or in a garden.
Some edible flowers include orange marigold petals, blue borage blossoms, yellow flowers from rocket, and nasturtium flowers.
Herbs also work well in ice cubes. You can add small mint leaves, the tiny purple flowers from a thyme plant or the feathery green tips from some fennel.
Sprinkle the flower petals and leaves into an ice tray. Gently fill it with water. It might be best to use a jug as the tap might turn on too strong and splash the petals about.
Carefully carry the ice tray to the freezer and leave it there until it is frozen.