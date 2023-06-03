Cooking with Kids: Ice-cream sandwiches for a sunny weekend

When it's hot and sunny and the skies are blue an ice cream sandwich is a delicious treat. You can be very adventurous and make your own biscuits.

The chocolate biscuits recipe works well with vanilla ice cream or with banana chocolate ice cream.

If you prefer you can make the ice cream and use cookies that you can buy in the shop.

Big chocolate chip cookies work really well, or I like ginger cookies with vanilla ice cream sandwiched in between.

When you are making the dough for the chocolate biscuits it needs to rest in the fridge for about an hour to firm up. This helps when rolling it out, but it also makes the end result crisper.

You can make the dough a day or two ahead of time and leave it in the fridge if that is easier. It also freezes well so you could put half of it away in the freezer if you like.

When you are making banana chocolate ice cream, it is best to sandwich it in between cookies and eat it straight away. The riper the bananas the sweeter they will taste. If your bananas are not very ripe you can add a teaspoon or two of honey to the recipe.

Biscuits for Ice Cream Sandwiches recipe by:Michelle Darmody The building blocks of an ice-cream sandwich - makes 20 biscuits for 10 ice-cream sandwiches. Servings 20 20 Preparation Time  1 hours 20 mins 1 hours 20 mins Cooking Time  12 mins 12 mins Total Time  1 hours 32 mins 1 hours 32 mins Course  Dessert Dessert Ingredients 195g of plain flour

20g of cocoa powder

80g of icing sugar

125g of soft butter

1 egg

2 tsp of milk Method Sieve the flour and cocoa powder together into a bowl and put this aside. Put the butter and icing sugar into a mixer and ask an adult to turn it on and beat it until they are pale and creamy looking. While the butter and sugar are mixing stir the egg and milk together in a cup or a mug. You can add this to the butter and sugar and mix it in. Add the flour mixture and mix this in as well. Take the dough out of the mixer and put it onto a piece of baking parchment. Wrap it up and put it into the fridge to harden. This will make it easier to roll it out. When it has been in the fridge for about an hour ask an adult to pre heat your oven to 180ºC/gas mark 4. Carefully cut two large squares of baking parchment to fit two large flat baking trays. Put these aside while you roll your cookie dough. You can sprinkle some plain flour onto a table or a countertop and use a rolling pin to roll out the dough. It should be about 5 mm thick. With a butter knife cut the dough into squares and place them onto your baking tray. Prick each one with a fork. You should have about ten biscuits on each tray. Bake for about twelve minutes until they smell nice and chocolaty. Ask an adult to take them out of the oven. When they have cooled down gently put them onto a wire rack until they go completely cold.

Banana Chocolate Ice Cream recipe by:Michelle Darmody Put these together with Biscuits for Ice Cream Sandwiches - search for them on ieFood! Servings 4 Preparation Time  40 mins 40 mins Total Time  40 mins 40 mins Course  Dessert Dessert Ingredients 3 ripe bananas

2 tsp of cocoa powder

3 tbs of milk Method Carefully cut your bananas into small chunks and put these onto a dish that will fit in your freezer. Freeze them for about an hour. Take the banana chunks out of the freezer and put them into a liquidiser. Add the milk and cocoa powder. Ask and adult to turn on the liquidiser until you have nice smooth ice cream. Sandwich the ice cream between two biscuits and eat straight away.

Activity: Making your own Watermelon slushy

Watermelons are a great summer snack. You can slice them up and have the slices at a picnic or keep them in the fridge until you need them on a hot day. To make a watermelon slushy carefully cut chunks of watermelon flesh and pick out the seeds before putting the chunks into the freezer for an hour. When you take them out ask an adult to help you liquidise them and then pour your slushy into a tall glass and drink in while it is still cold. You can also add some strawberries to the liquidiser, if you like, for a watermelon and strawberry version.