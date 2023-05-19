Colm O'Gorman's Sunday Roast: Chicken with barbecue sauce and cornbread muffins

Over the five weeks, I have been sharing a series of recipes that are a twist on the traditional Sunday roast.

Using some of my favourite ingredients from Asia, India, Mexico, and the Middle East, I have created recipes for Roast Chicken with Gochujang, Roast Tandoori Lamb, Bharat Spiced Roast Beef, Roast Pork al Pastor, and even a vegan roast, a Roast Stuffed Celeriac.

This week then is the sixth and final recipe in this short series, and given the warming weather, I thought some of you might be in a bit of a barbecue mood.

Here then is a barbecue-style roast chicken that you can make in an air fryer, and a recipe that serves two.

We often imagine roast dinners to be meal for a crowd, that can take an age to cook, so this week I thought I would give you another recipe for two, that could be easily scaled up for a larger gathering, or even halved to create a lovely roast dinner just for one.

If you do not have an air fryer, you can cook this in an oven. Roast the chicken in an oven preheated to 180 Celsius. This will take a little longer than in an air fryer, about thirty minutes should do it, depending upon the size of the chicken portion you use.

Check to see it is properly cooked using the same technique in the recipe below and you will get succulent, perfectly roasted, chicken with a lovely crispy skin.