Derval O'Rourke: The hidden value of informal exercise - plus my chicken enchilada recipe

I love this time of year — going for walks in parks, on beaches or near the house — there are people everywhere. The return of life to places that had been left empty for the winter is one of my favourite parts about Spring and Summer. It seems that everyone tends to be more active during this time of year, which has actually brought up a very important health opportunity- Formal versus informal exercise. This week I will be talking about the importance of informal exercise and how it is really beneficial to think about how informal movement can super charge you. I will also be sharing a delicious recipe for Chicken Enchiladas.

What is formal exercise and what is informal exercise?

Formal exercise represents the time spent that has been specifically dedicated to physical activity e.g. going to the gym, taking a fitness class or going for a run. Informal exercise represents the physical activity that you do throughout the day that does not pertain to specific physical exercise e.g. walking to school, taking the stairs or bringing the shopping in from the car. This is a type of exercise that oftentimes gets overlooked but is such an important part of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

There has been a lot of research around our lifestyles and how they have become far more sedentary, the scientific community has even dubbed it the ‘sitting disease’. It is no secret that physical activity is good for our overall wellbeing, and the maintenance of healthy bones and joints. Incorporating ways to consistently move our bodies throughout the day is hugely beneficial. A recent, extensive UN report showed that in almost every country women are more likely to lack sufficient physical activity compared to men

What are some things you already do that count as informal exercise?

House chores. A lot of the daily tasks that need to be done around the house can actually be quite physically demanding already, but here is a great place to sneak in more activity. Things like doing the washing, hoovering or mopping the floor are all getting your body moving. Now that the weather is improving you could add gardening to your ‘jobs’ list, or washing the car by hand. Think about what you already do and see if you can build on that.

When you can, make the choice to walk. This needs to be planned particularly if you are in a job that is sedentary and your lifestyle is not set up to move much. Consider how your day flows and what you can do to add in movement. Do you get the bus? Great, try getting off the stop before you need to. Do you work in a building with a lift? Try taking the stairs instead of the lift, even if it seems like a lot of floors. Think about when you are driving into a car park, we all naturally look for that space close to the door that is handy, reframe your thinking and look at the space furthest from the door as the best space to park in. Likelihood is that space will be less crowded and easier to park in too.

We tend to overuse our cars, because let’s face it, taking the car is often much more convenient than spending the extra 15/20 minutes walking, this is what planning is for. Figure out how to find those minutes in your day, some days you might not have them, but keep trying to push yourself into thinking about them.

Our bodies are designed to move, it isn’t good for them to be sitting in one position all day, and historically this was never an issue. Whether it was manual work, walking or standing, our bodies would have been constantly on the move.

Our human bodies are made to move, not to sit still and certainly not to be hunched over for 8 hours a day.

Wellness Tip: Take a look at your current lifestyle and see what choices you can make to incorporate more informal exercise.

Fitness Tip: Aim for 20 minutes of physical activity each day. Add stretching to your morning/night routine, walk to the shop, take the stairs, it all adds up.