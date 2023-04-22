Derval O'Rourke: What to do when it all gets too much

When you feel overwhelmed or under pressure, it can feel all-consuming.

Most people will never compete in an event like the Olympic Games but will know what it’s like to feel under pressure or overwhelmed at the idea of coping with everything on their plate.

This week I’ll chat about how I try to untangle that pressure for myself and my recipe this week is a stunning aubergine bake.

Feeling overwhelmed can come at you from any aspect of your life and at any time. It’s a feeling that I’ve felt regularly, both as a professional athlete and in my life juggling kids with work and other commitments.

Here are some of the strategies that have worked well for me:

I try to change my environment

This can look like a lot of different things, and oftentimes it’s quite a simple change. Leaving my house or office space to go for a walk somewhere in nature can do just the trick to reinvigorate me and help me de-stress.

If you have a local park, going for a 20-minute walk can make a huge difference. Taking a step back and reassessing your situation can give you a little perspective and can help clear things up.

If you have more time, or if you live further away from cities, a hike or a walk near the salty sea air can also have an amazing effect on your wellbeing.

This could also be something a little more deliberate like taking a day for yourself, to do something just for you (this one is harder when you have kids but also helps to make me feel reinvigorated).

If you work from home this one can also make a huge difference. Having separate locations from your work and where you relax can also have a huge impact on leaving any stressors or pressures behind.

Move your body

This can tie into changing your environment, but I find when I spend some time doing a physical activity I tend to feel less stressed.

There are countless studies which show the benefits of physical activity and how regular exercise can help increase the production of what is sometimes called the ‘feel-good endorphins’.

A lot of times, when I am starting to feel pressure coming on, doing some sort of physical activity does help me to burn off energy and stress while also allowing myself time and perspective to think about different ways to approach a situation, or deal with whatever is on my mind.

This can be spending 30 minutes walking or running, or going to the gym and doing some weights.

Speak to someone

I find that when I am dealing with something stressful in my life, talking can be a really helpful way to assess a situation, break it down and find a way through it.

Talking to someone outside of work or family can really help to get some fresh perspective as well.

There is a lot of value in talking things out.

A lot of times, we build things up in our heads so much and focus on details, but when we say things out loud, they don’t seem so scary or stressful.

Put pen to paper

Another thing that I like to do is write. If you don’t feel comfortable talking things out, sometimes writing things down can be a great way to release pressure and stress.

When I get overwhelmed with plans, I sit down with a pen and paper. I dump out all of the thoughts into paper and start to unravel it.

I create action lists and put realistic targets next to those actions.

It takes a village

One of the biggest mistakes I make that directly leads to me feeling overwhelmed is by doing too much. It’s taking on too much and feeling like I don’t know how to get it all done.

The reality is I’m not supposed to do it all and be it all. Who can you ask for help from? What needs to be done by others to help you cope? A final point, I don’t believe anyone can do it all at the same time so being realistic around where you are in life and your capacity is very important.

The most valuable resource you have in your life is yourself. Taking care of yourself is so important. If you are struggling and feeling stuck, reach out for help through some of the amazing organisations out there or speak to a healthcare professional.

Wellness Tip: A resource I recently came across is the turn2me website. You can log on, create an account and engage in a safe, anonymous and supportive space online for your mental health.

Fitness Tip: Do a physical activity that you enjoy. That’s usually the one that is best for you! Spend 20 minutes - weight lifting, doing yoga, going for a run!