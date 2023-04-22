Derval O'Rourke: What to do when it all gets too much

When you feel overwhelmed or under pressure, it can feel all-consuming.
Most people will never compete in an event like the Olympic Games but will know what it’s like to feel under pressure or overwhelmed at the idea of coping with everything on their plate.
This week I’ll chat about how I try to untangle that pressure for myself and my recipe this week is a stunning aubergine bake.
Feeling overwhelmed can come at you from any aspect of your life and at any time. It’s a feeling that I’ve felt regularly, both as a professional athlete and in my life juggling kids with work and other commitments.
A resource I recently came across is the turn2me website. You can log on, create an account and engage in a safe, anonymous and supportive space online for your mental health.
Do a physical activity that you enjoy. That’s usually the one that is best for you! Spend 20 minutes - weight lifting, doing yoga, going for a run!
Tomato and Aubergine Bake
Quick, easy and tasty - ideal comfort food
Servings3
Preparation Time 10 mins
Cooking Time 35 mins
Total Time 45 mins
Course Main
Ingredients
2 aubergines cut lengthways into thin slices
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
2 onions, finely chopped
5 garlic cloves, crushed
400g tin of chopped tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato purée
A handful of basil leaves, torn
3 eggs, beaten
30g mozzarella, sliced
1 tbsp grated Parmesan
Method
Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/gas 3. Lightly brush both sides of the aubergine slices with olive oil and season well. Divide the aubergine slices between two baking trays and bake for 12 minutes, turning once during cooking.
Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and tomato purée.
Remove the aubergine slices from the oven and increase the heat to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.
Layer half of the aubergine slices in the bottom of a large ovenproof dish. Add the basil to the tomato sauce and stir well. Pour the sauce over the aubergines in the dish.
Add the remaining aubergine slices in an even layer. Pour the beaten eggs on top and scatter over the mozzarella and Parmesan.
Bake for 15–20 minutes. Divide the bake between warmed serving bowls.